Five nights. Four days. Three stages. A whole lot of house music.

Last weekend, Defected Records brought a lineup of world-class DJs, producers, and performers to celebrate its eighth edition of the international destination house music festival, Defected Croatia. This festival has always been one of our favorite destination festivals to highlight because each year all the coolest kids flock here for a mid-summer throwdown.

Set upon Tisno’s breathtaking Adriatic coast, Defected Croatia gathered a global set of 5,000 house heads into an inclusive atmosphere to shimmy through the salty air among dance music greats and the scene’s most-loved pioneers. Over 80 artists from the likes of DJ Holographic, Hannah Wants, Honey Dijon, Le Chev, LP Giobbi, Natasha Diggs, Purple Disco Machine, Sam Divine, SG Lewis, Todd Edwards, and more soundtracked this year’s festival across three stages that hosted sweltering parties during the day and lit up throughout the evening.

The daily boat parties combined with its wellness programming of yoga classes and mindfulness sessions places this festival in a league of its own, showing that while the United States’ festival scene is alive and well, it’s these curated events in Europe that should really be on your radar.

But it’s not just the festival or its programming that makes it a world-class event. Defected Croatia is a yearly gathering that celebrates Defected Records’ ethos: “In Our House, We Are All Equal.” Defected Croatia’s dance floor was a place where people came together to exist in the moment. That’s the true power of these events.

Scroll down to view a photo gallery of this year’s Defected Croatia and secure your 2025 tickets here.