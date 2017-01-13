Skip McDonald’s And Learn How To Make Your Own Delicious Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is a cornerstone of the brand’s breakfast menu. In fact, the entire McDonald’s breakfast business was built on the back of a humble sandwich of American cheese, egg, and ham on a English muffin. It’s simple. It’s cheap. It’s kinda delicious.
I live outside the USA and McDonald’s around the world aren’t known for having breakfast consistently. Over the years, whenever I feel a little homesick (yes, even for McDonald’s breakfast), I’ve taken to whipping up my own version. Naturally, I add a few personal touches here and there. Overall the recipe is basically the Egg McMuffin taken up a notch, without the shame of going into every McDonald’s in the city and asking if they serve breakfast yet.
Plus, when you make a chain restaurant dish with top shelf ingredients, it tastes better and doesn’t leave you feeling quite as guilty.
What in the bloody hell is this article? Jesus. Here’s a faster way to do all of this: Scramble 3 eggs in a latte mug, throw in some spinach and chicken sausage and cook for 3 mins in microwave. Use BAYS ENGLISH MUFFINS ONLY AND EVER. Toast those badboys in the toaster and you’re out the door in under 5 mins total.
Good god, I need to start “writing” for this website if this is all it takes.
I also do a version like this:
Thomas English muffins in the toaster (add some mayo and sometimes butter)
Beat an egg into a wide dish or cup and microwave it for 35 secs or so.
Slap on cheese and lunch meat ham and good to go!
I’m not really into the scrambled egg version. Plus poaching the egg takes 3 mins, so not exactly time consuming to begin with.
But the microwave in cup version is a good, quick way to go!
@Oedipus Rex 3 eggs, really?
@Oedipus Rex if I wanted eggs and sausage cooked in a microwave, I’d literally just go to McD’s — but I don’t eat breakfast, so maybe I’m not sensitive to the time constraints…
Or you know if you prefer the traditional egg mcmuffin
[www.seriouseats.com]
Yeah, only real difference is the addition of rucola for color and a little bit more flavor.
I really like the technique of using a mason jar lid and steaming the egg to get the nicely rounded egg that is always in McMuffins.
I’m going to have to try that.
Easier said than done! (it’s all about time)
Ummmmm, y’all, just get one of these and let’s get serious about HEMcM’s…
[www.hamiltonbeach.com]
@TBW Nice!
I do something similar but I use extra sharp white cheddar and put it on the English muffin and into the toaster oven. That way the cheese melts into all the nooks and crannies. I also like to fry my egg and leave off all that green stuff.
Melted cheese from the toaster over in a nice variation, especially extra sharp white cheddar. Any particular brand?
Cabot’s Seriously Sharp is my usual go to. It’s the best of what’s available in the local grocery stores. Some horseradish cheddar works well as a nice change of pace too.
Vermont is cheese country.
Out west I usually go with Tillamook’s sharp cheddar in the black package.
Smoked gouda or a funky tilsiter are nice change ups as well. Once and while I’ll use a good crumbly blue.
The more crystals, the sharper the cheddar, the better. I spend way too much time trying to find the sharpest cheddar on earth.
Zach and Steve traverse Ireland searching for the sharpest cheddar on earth sounds like a tv show I’d watch the hell out of.
Oh man now I’m hungry.
Good article as it’s a tasty item and the ingredients are relatively simple – but still a lot of room for variation.
I’ve been making breakfast sandwiches a lot more frequently over the last couple of years. Never thought to add cheese to the ham in a skillet. Will definitely give that a try.
Normally I’ll use Niman Ranch Canadian bacon with cheddar (Tillamook most often) and a lightly fried egg on an English muffin. The ham is lightly cooked in a skillet, then the egg is fried while the muffin is toasting. I’ll then assemble open faced (half muffin with cheese, ham and egg; other half with cheese only) and bake for 5 minutes in the oven to get it all melty.
I’ve done the same thing with sausage patties but with bacon I’ll scramble the eggs, change up the cheese (pepper jack, white cheddar, etc) and use a griddled sourdough (thank you San Francisco!).
Going to have to go back to the poached egg version this weekend.
Also with the bacon, scrambled egg and sourdough sandwich – this is when I’ll use a little mayo and mustard. Arugula if it’s on hand.
Breakfast at home is a weekend thing. Or when I’m on vacation.
@Torgo all of this sounds so damn delicious. Tillamook is my go to back in the States too.
The well-seasoned skillet is so crucial. I love sourdough as an option too. I’m ready to make a sandwich now!
That’s a good deal. Still though, you can’t beat a nicely seasoned skillet.