Skip McDonald’s And Learn How To Make Your Own Delicious Egg McMuffin

McDonalds

McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is a cornerstone of the brand’s breakfast menu. In fact, the entire McDonald’s breakfast business was built on the back of a humble sandwich of American cheese, egg, and ham on a English muffin. It’s simple. It’s cheap. It’s kinda delicious.

I live outside the USA and McDonald’s around the world aren’t known for having breakfast consistently. Over the years, whenever I feel a little homesick (yes, even for McDonald’s breakfast), I’ve taken to whipping up my own version. Naturally, I add a few personal touches here and there. Overall the recipe is basically the Egg McMuffin taken up a notch, without the shame of going into every McDonald’s in the city and asking if they serve breakfast yet.

Plus, when you make a chain restaurant dish with top shelf ingredients, it tastes better and doesn’t leave you feeling quite as guilty.