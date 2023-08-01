I consider myself pretty well-versed in the travel world. I certainly seem well-versed, when hosting IG reels and takeovers for @UproxxLife. But the truth is, up until a few months back, I hadn’t gone to Europe. Like… ever. Obviously, that’s something that needed to be remedied ASAP. And this spring, I did exactly that — visiting three ME by Meliá properties across Spain. As Spain’s largest hotel company, Meliá stands for all things luxury. I know that’s easy to say and can easily sound like marketing lingo, but I truly felt like the properties I visited were operating at a high level and catering to my needs. Each property had a department dedicated to guest service — an “Aura team” — that works directly with guests to help connect them to their individual interests and tastes. Not a bad way to level up your stay. If you feel like you want to explore the best clubbing scenes in Ibiza, there’s a person for that who will make sure you do it right. Or they can help you find a yoga instructor or massage therapist. It’s a pretty handy service to have. While each of the six global ME locations creates its own features and offerings – including Cabo’s elevated adults-only spring break atmosphere – all of them highlight a connection to their natural settings. The three properties I stayed at were built with their surroundings in mind from the ground up, whether it be on the quieter cliffs of Ibiza, within the city center of Barcelona, or just steps away from the seaside in the smaller town of Sitges. Once inside, cutting-edge (and dare I say provocative) art and décor lit up the various shared spaces — giving each location a unique cultural/creative energy. As you can see, I couldn’t pick just one “Hotel We Love” — because I truly loved all three properties in their own way. Next time you’re planning a getaway in Spain, don’t sleep on these hotels. Sleep in them. ME IBIZA WHY IT’S AWESOME: Aside from literally having the most breathtaking 360-degree rooftop views of Spain’s “White Island,” ME Ibiza truly lets you feel like you’re the most important person in the room. As soon as you walk in, you’re greeted with a relaxing vibe and overall sense of peacefulness while overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Bohemian decor fills the space, with colorful flares of Spanish contemporary art. A constant salty breeze emanates through the wide-open, well-lit downstairs area. When I say this property was strategically placed among its settings — it really was. Everything seemed to tie into the environment, which made it feel more natural. I was surprised to hear this wasn’t a fully adults-only hotel. I was fooled — considering each person I saw on the grounds was young, hot, and wore only the most stylish clothing. No one would want to see anyone under the age of 18 hanging around this place, so I was happy to see there actually weren’t many families. The hotel is located in Santa Eulalia del Río, less than three miles from Ibiza’s city center. While Ibiza is known for its globally recognized nightlife and clubs, ME Ibiza allows you to still get some much-needed R&R during your stay. Several private beach nooks prove perfect for relaxation — then take a quick car arranged by the hotel to bring you downtown to some of the world’s best nightclubs. Located right on the property, the famous Nikki Beach offers a lush paradise tucked away for adults only with a lavish beach club flare alongside international, Spanish cuisine. I managed to chill here for some time on Sunday and it was a full-blown, spring-break beach party loaded with beautiful people. There’s also a more quiet, adults-only rooftop pool and an outdoor Thai Pool to hang in if you’re looking for a quiet, relaxing space.

IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK: ME Ibiza is home to six restaurants and bars. It was hard for me to tell which was better though – the food or the views. While I had preconceived notions that Ibiza was only a nightclub and party destination, I was wrong. Ibiza is definitely a whole freaking food destination. Listen, I know hotel breakfast buffets can get really questionable sometimes, but I can’t say enough good things about ME Ibiza’s breakfast. The morning buffet in Bianco Mare features a fresh juice bar (think all-you-can-drink fresh papaya and pineapple juice), an array of meats, cheeses, and breads, bottles of Moet and Chandon, pastry desserts, fresh fruit, and just-enough-caffeinated cappuccinos. It truly sets you up for success for your day ahead and it really exhibits the slower and more chill morning approach that is practiced all throughout Spain. Origens was the most impressive of the hotel’s dining options. I went here for lunch on the second day and tried at least half of what was on the menu. What stood out was that I could literally taste the local touch in each dish. The chefs here really surrender to the flavors of the island and incorporate an amazing array of fresh, local, and organic ingredients like olives, almonds, tomatoes, citrus fruits, and more. Some key highlights: “Cecina de Léon” Smoked Dried Beef with Cheese in Oil: If you weren’t eating smoked/dried beef or ham while in Spain, you were doing it wrong. I had this at almost every meal but this was the best rendition I tried — the light smoky flavors really came alive here in the oil.

Thai room spa

Infinity Pool

Rooftop bar with 360-degree panoramic views

24-hour gym

Local music & DJs

Kids club

Valet parking

Electric car charging station

Sun terrace

Pet-friendly hotel

ME+ VIP service add-ons

Complimentary yoga sessions ROOM TYPES: ME Ibiza offers 13 different rooms and suites. You can choose from the Always ME (first or second floor), Always ME Levelled Up, and then a variety of Superior rooms and suites, including some with private terraces and pools. Entry-level rooms start at 625€ per night ($685 US right now) and suites start at 1325€ ($1455). Learn more about the different room types and book your stay here.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 10-MINUTE WALK: The best thing to do within a 10-minute walk is… walk. The hotel actually sits right on a half-mile “hiking” path right on the coast. Right off of Nikki Beach, you can turn right and walk as you please on a semi-shaded coastal path. It was very serene and quiet and really typified the calm and peaceful energy of the property as a whole. Tranquility is the perfect balance to partying, if you ask me. If a walk isn’t for you, the hotel also offers newly incorporated SUP paddleboard yoga sessions right onsite. I was definitely a little wary of this whole activity fusion at first — it happens in the morning and it was kind of chilly — but you dock your paddleboard to an anchor for more stability. It turned out to be an incredible way to get my body moving in the morning and was an interesting offering from the hotel. If you want to stay in party mode, let me re-shout out Nikki Beach. This is literally Ibiza’s most incredible daytime house music party beach club. Get yourself a Bali bed for the day and revel in the sunshine while savoring tropical house music and fresh seafood. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 20-MINUTE DRIVE: Ibiza is a fairly small island; you can drive from the North end to the South end in around 45 minutes. With that being said, ME Ibiza is located in a quieter area of the island in Santa Eulalia del Río, offering a more secluded stay on the island but still relatively close to the lit-up downtown area. Of course, you can’t go to Ibiza without hitting up one of its world-famous night clubs. I went to Pacha and as someone who regularly tours the global house music scene, it did not disappoint. The only thing that caught me off guard was that the doors to the party opened at midnight and the high peak of the crowd was at around 3 am. Those Europeans love to party late. Be prepared. During the day, exploring Ibiza’s historic heart, the Old Town, is a must. It truly was a scene out of a movie walking through the idyllic streets full of restaurants and shops. If you want to get a wider perspective on the island as a whole, you can also go out on the Mediterranean Sea for a boat tour. I went out with Say Yacht where I spent the afternoon lounging on the pool deck near the coast of Tagomago Island. All of this was arranged by the “Aura” team on-site, who did a great job at knowing that I wanted to party late but also get a sense of the underrated history of the island and relax in luxury. BED GAME: In my Superior ME Sea View, the bed was of course facing the sea. And who doesn’t like to lay in bed with a view? The king-sized bed was definitely comfortable and also had several smaller pillows which I always appreciate since I sleep with a pillow in-between my legs. Rating: 9/10

SEXINESS RATING: I feel like everyone who stayed at ME Ibiza was very naturally attractive and overall displayed a sultry and sexy attitude. As soon as you walk in, you’re ensconced in an upscale, white-and-cream-hued bohemian beach aesthetic, full of pretty-looking people in sophisticated beach attire. The relaxing and calm corners of the hotel mixed with Nikki Beach’s full-fledged tropical house day parties would turn anyone on. They technically allow kids (though again, kids aren’t present at all), so the highest we can go here is 9. Rating: 9/10 THE VIEWS AND PHOTO SPOTS: Oh, the views. With my room on the fourth floor, I could’ve easily gawked out of my floor-to-ceiling window all day. But then I remembered the rooftop bar and restaurant with even better 360-degree views of the island. You can have many breathtaking moments on that rooftop just by looking out and centering yourself. Rating: 9/10

BEST SEASON TO VISIT: Anytime from May to October. I was here in mid-May, which is right before the busy season fully starts. All of the music residencies start-up in June, so many people flock to the island to party throughout the summer and enjoy a warmer swim in the Mediterranean Sea. IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING: I was a little confused as to why there was a television in my room. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t assume anyone would be watching TV while in Ibiza. It was also placed in the middle of the floor-to-ceiling seaview window in front of the bed, which messed up my cool photos gazing into the middle distance. BOOK HERE: If you want to stay at one of the Leading Hotels of the World in a prime, luxurious location in Ibiza, ME Ibiza is the place to be. Book your stay at ME Ibiza here.

And yet, it was the dinner experience at the hotel’s Belbo Fasto restaurant that had me hooked. A few highlights for dinner: Puglia Burrata With Three Seasonal Tomatoes : I had a lot of burrata salads while in Spain. I loved that this one incorporated on-site-grown tomatoes to really take it up a notch.

: I had a lot of burrata salads while in Spain. I loved that this one incorporated on-site-grown tomatoes to really take it up a notch. Spaghetti Carbonara in Pecorino Cheese : Superrrr rich and creamy in all the best ways.

: Superrrr rich and creamy in all the best ways. Chocolate Sphere, Ricotta, Pistachios, Passion Fruit, and Currant Sorbet: Chocolate on top of chocolate inside more chocolate. You have to love chocolate to love this dish, which is why I did indeed love it. I giggled with glee when one of the chefs came out and poured dripping hot chocolate on top of this chocolate shell and saw it open up to more chocolate. AMENITIES: Located in the heart of the Passeig de Gràcia, the Barcelona Golden Mile

Stunning rooftop with views of Sagrada Familia, Plaza Catalunya

Heated pool

Spa

24-hour gym

Sophisticated event space

Valet parking

ME+ experience program ROOM TYPES: ME Barcelona offers 19 different rooms and suites. You can choose from the Standard ME, Standard ME City View, Standard ME Patio View, and then a variety of Superior rooms and suites. Standard ME City View rooms start at 400€ per night and Extra ME Junior Suites Sea View start at 700€ ($770). Learn more about the different room types and book your stay here.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 10-MINUTE WALK: What can’t you do within a 10-minute walk of ME Barcelona? Due to its location, you’re placed in the heart of the city, with endless options to do whatever your little heart desires. During my stay, I walked over 10 miles through the city streets and alleyways. One of my personal highlights was a walk through the beautiful El Born neighborhood, gawking at the impressive historical architecture before visiting one of the many nearby museums. I spent a couple of hours at Moco Museum for a day of modern, contemporary art. There’s also the famous Museu Picasso, dedicated to the life and work of Pablo Picasso, just a short walk from the hotel. I spent nearly a whole day just walking around appreciating the impressive architecture of the city. A short walk from ME Barcelona is the magnificence of Sagrada Familia. This one-of-a-kind temple was built by Antoni Gaudí and has continued to evolve over five generations. A radiant light blesses all who walk in to see for themselves the remarkable architecture and design. You can also walk over to Sant Pau, which was formerly known as Barcelona’s most important hospital. The structure and color palettes used throughout this mini city within the city are striking. There’s also Casa Batlló, another architectural masterpiece by Gaudí. I highly recommend going here for an evening and exploring this little castle in downtown Barcelona that the architect once lived in. The only thing I found weird here was that it was heavily emphasized to use a supplied iPad and go through the rooms with an A.I.-driven visual tour that I found far less interesting than the property itself. Don’t forget to visit some parks while in Barcelona. Close by is Parc de la Ciutadella which is connected to Arc de Triomphe, the city’s landmark. If you feel like basking in the Spanish essence, the hotel’s rooftop pool provided a great setting to lay out and relax. I could’ve gazed out over the city view all day while swimming in the clear-framed heated pool. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 10-MINUTE DRIVE: An exact 10-minute drive from ME Barcelona, you can get to Barceloneta Beach. This is the city’s most famous beach and offers stunning views of the city skyline while being right on the coast. BED GAME: The beds were strategically placed close to the windows overlooking the amazing city views, which I enjoyed. Comfortable but not overly done up. Unlike ME Ibiza, the beds here did not have any smaller pillows for additional neck or body support, so I used a smaller pillow sitting on the couch. Rating: 8/10

SEXINESS RATING: This hotel is loaded with a high sexiness factor. The warm and fashion-forward art and design fully sets ME Barcelona up to be an overall avant-garde, sexy accommodation. During my stay, I was naturally inspired to dress for success among the five-star, attractive clientele. Rating: 8/10 THE VIEWS AND PHOTO SPOTS: The eighth-floor rooftop terrace set up such a beautiful view. Since the hotel sits in the heart of the city, you can look in every direction overseeing the Barcelona skyline and far out in the distance into more hilly landscapes. You can also point out several of the city’s most important architectural landmarks, including Sagrada Familia. Nothing wrong with taking endless Instagram photos in the clear-sided heated pool either. Rating: 9/10

BEST SEASON TO VISIT: While southern Spain can definitely get humid during its busy summer months, I found that mid-May was a perfect time to explore the city. It’s right before the city ignites with its tourism crowds and you get to avoid the hot and humid days, which makes walking much more enjoyable. IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING: This was actually kind of a no-brainer for me. I wasn’t a fan of having to take two elevators to access my room. You enter the hotel through the lobby and then you can either take the stairs or elevator one floor up to access the restaurants and terraces. You have to get off the elevator and walk down the hall to a different elevator to then go up to your room. It took me my whole stay to figure this out and I got lost multiple times.

IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK: ME Sitges Terramar is home to five restaurants and bars, all dialed in on Mediterranean flavors and creative cuisines. I was most impressed with the hotel’s beachfront restaurant La Bermutería. Just across the street from the hotel, I enjoyed tapas and cava in a shaded boho-beach environment. I thought the overall structural design of this restaurant was well thought out because the day I arrived it was quite windy but I was spared from the wind without feeling like I was constrained inside a room while on the beach. I waited the whole trip for the moment when I was served a huge dish of homemade paella on the beach. It was everything I could have asked more when it came to experiencing the authentic Spanish dish and had perfect-sized pieces of fresh seafood and prawns mixed into the rice. Beso Sitges – the hotel’s main restaurant – I thought was more beautiful than appetizing. I loved the layout of the large dining space, almost feeling like you were in a tropical greenhouse. However, the breakfast buffet lacked hot food options compared to its Ibiza and Barcelona counterparts. Some food highlights from both the breakfast and dinner menus: Honeycomb : As someone who drinks tea with honey every morning (no coffee for me), this was insane. I’ve never seen a honeycomb this size that was available to directly dish out to eat raw. It was love at first sight.

: As someone who drinks tea with honey every morning (no coffee for me), this was insane. I’ve never seen a honeycomb this size that was available to directly dish out to eat raw. It was love at first sight. Burrata With Tomato Tartare, Arugula & Andavocado Cream : The best burrata I had in Spain. It was huge (basically a whole meal) and the cheese was to die for. I loved the addition of arugula for some peppery -vegetal flavors.

: The best burrata I had in Spain. It was huge (basically a whole meal) and the cheese was to die for. I loved the addition of arugula for some peppery -vegetal flavors. Beso Style Rock Mussels : I wouldn’t call myself a mussel fan. Yet, I found myself eating most of the table’s serving of mussels. The butter-to-seafood ratio here was superb.

: I wouldn’t call myself a mussel fan. Yet, I found myself eating most of the table’s serving of mussels. The butter-to-seafood ratio here was superb. Chocolate Ganache With EVOO & Salt Crystals: The best dessert out of all the ME hotels in Spain. Think rich and thick mousse topped with a light layer of oil and sea salt. While I’m always down to share desserts, I didn’t share this one. It was all mine, and I ordered another to-go to eat in my room later that night. AMENITIES: Located right on Mediterranean shore

Rooftop bar

Pool with Bali beds

Wellness center

24-hour gym with personal trainers (extra)

Nearby golf course

Yoga classes

Electric car charging station

Valet parking

Bike rental

Live music and local DJs

ME+ VIP service add-ons

ROOM TYPES: ME Sitges offers 11 different rooms and suites. You can choose from Always ME Garden View, Always ME Partial Sea View, Extra ME Sea View, Studio ME Suite Sea View, and then a variety of Superior rooms and suites. Standard ME Garden View rooms start at 280€ per night and Extra ME Junior Suite Sea View start at 580€ ($637). Learn more about the different room types and book your stay here. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK: The beach is literally right across the street, so you have no excuse to not put your toes in the sand at least once while staying here. There’s also a really cool rock jetty that you walk on to overlook the whole hotel and the coastline of Sitges. The hotel is appropriately located just outside the city limits, which means you can easily walk a paved beachside path directly into the town center of Sitges. The town’s architecture is classic Spain, with a beachside twist — plenty of colorful alleys and streets full of boutique shops, bars, and even some nightclubs. Right in the old town, you can visit Cau Ferrat Museum, a home workshop-turned-museum founded by artist Santiago Rusiñol in 1893. The house is beautifully adorned with artistic tchotchkes and and was beautiful to walk through. There’s also Palau de Maricel, which was one of – if not the most – stunning buildings I’ve been in. It truly looked like a palace out of a storybook sitting on the Mediterranean coast. The palace was originally owned by Doctor Jesús Pérez-Rosales in the late 1800s who adorned it with fine art collections, Renaissance carvings and altarpieces, precious metal, ceramics, and porcelain for an overall “Noucentista” style castle. Each room takes you back in time to a place of fanciful living with the rooftop terrace being the most beautiful.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 30-MINUTE DRIVE: Being 45 minutes outside of Barcelona, Sitges not only sits right on the water but is located among Spain’s rolling rural hills. Making it the perfect town for someone wanting to tour the country landscape and visit a winery. An easy 30-minute drive from the hotel is Torres Vineyard, which blends tradition and innovation. The vineyard was beautiful and I appreciated the holistic and sustainable approach they were taking in response to drier seasons due to global warming. The wine was also delicious, which is always a perk. BED GAME: The bed was appropriately placed adjacent to the sliding glass doors that lead to the terrace, greeting you with incredible views. As someone who also doesn’t like to sleep with the air conditioning on, leaving the terrace door open to breathe in fresh air as I sleep was wonderful. I woke up refreshed and well-rested each night, although there weren’t any small pillows to be found in the room to use for body support. Rating: 8/10

SEXINESS RATING: The Bali beds overlooking the pool and sea, the taboo, sensual modern photographs lining the walls, and the incredible views that are attached to nearly every room in the hotel would turn anyone on. It’s a perfect escape for a romantic getaway in a coastal Spanish town with amazing amenities and plenty to do. Rating: 8/10 THE VIEWS AND PHOTO SPOTS: The views at ME Sitges Terramar were the best of all three hotels. The other hotels boasted incredible views but really only from the rooftop. At ME Sitges, you’re treated to incredible views of the Mediterranean Sea and the historical town of Sitges right from your room. Plus, when you got to the rooftop, you could see far out into the hills and mountains of Spain, offering a new perspective that most don’t see. Rating: 10/10