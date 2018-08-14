End Summer Strong With $69 Flights To London And The Best Travel Deals

Uproxx/iStockphoto

The end of August is inching closer and closer. Soon it’ll be Labor Day weekend and then autumn will kick into gear and Summer ’18 will be an ever fading memory. That means it’s now or never to book some great travel deals and cheap flights all over the world if you’re keen on one last summer hurrah.

You’re in luck if you’ve waited until the last minute to book this summer. Right now, you can score $69 flights to Europe, $15 flights around America, and serious Labor Day discounts at hotels. The time is now.

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

$69 FLIGHTS FROM BOSTON TO LONDON ON PRIMERA AIR

Latvian airline, Primera, is getting into the long haul game with flights between the east coast of America and London or Paris. Currently, they’re offering a flight from Boston to London for $69 one way on August 27th. That’s almost unbelievably cheap. So, um, what are you waiting for? There’s good beer ahead!