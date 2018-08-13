The Absolute Best Pizza Joint In Every Midwestern State

iStockphoto

Real talk: The Midwest might be the strongest geographical region in the United States when it comes to pizza. There are a lot of styles at play in this part of the country: Deep Dish, Tavern-style, St. Louis-style, Detroit-style (which is greatly underrated, by the way), and various styles that exist in between those touchstones. The pizza game is strong. There’s just no denying that.

The Midwest is also a big swath of the country. We’re looking at the area that covers the Great Plains, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley all the way to the Ozarks. There’s a lot of great pizza to be eaten and we’re going to pick our absolute favorites in each state.

Buckle up and come for us in the comments. We’re sure to break a few hearts.

NORTH DAKOTA: Fireflour Pizza & Coffee, Bismarck

North Dakota is low-key becoming a serious food destination. The access to local and seasonal ingredients is key to that success and you can see the benefits in the pizza in the state’s capital. Fireflour Pizza is making some serious Neapolitan pies that can stand up next to the best Chicago, L.A., or New York have to offer.

This pizza joint rises above thanks, in part, to its location. It’s chic pizza in an unpretentious setting. You’ll never feel like an outsider here. It’s welcoming, homey, and warm. The white tiles and small dining room give way to an open kitchen full of pizzaiolo’s tossing dough and firing pies. It’s comfort writ large.

Where Fireflour shines is their inventive-bordering-on-avant-garde use of toppings. Their 48-hour fermented dough is hand stretched and topped with either “red” or “white” sauces. From there, an array of organic, local, seasonal, and in-house crafted toppings are piled high. They bring in fresh, hand-stretched mozz from Wisconsin, Berkshire pork from humane farms, and as much local produce as possible. This all makes it a little too hard to pick just one pizza to try. So, we guess, you’re just going to have to taste them all.