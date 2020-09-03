All The Major Fast Food Chains Serving Plant Based Meat In 2020

It’s crazy to think that in just five years, the Beyond and Impossible Burgers have gone from mere eco-conscious curiosities to fast food menu staples as the two brands continue to fight for dominance in the American fast-food space. In 2020, Beyond Meat has developed a considerable edge over Impossible Foods as the brand has become to go-to meat 2.0 choice of the majority of chains, but from a flavor standpoint? We’re a little more convinced of Impossible’s meat-mimicking power over Beyond’s tech. Though we fully recognize that that is totally in the hands of who is preparing the thing. For instance, Umami Burger’s Impossible Burger and the Impossible Whopper couldn’t taste more different. That’s good news because both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are now more available at grocery stores than they’ve ever been, allowing you to put your own culinary stamp on a plant-based burger if fast food isn’t your thing. Regardless, we’ve got you covered if you’re enjoying more meals at home (due to COVID-19, this is all of us) with an updated list of all the markets and online stores, as well as nationwide fast-food joints holding both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. Now let’s get out there and eat some plants!

Little Caesars Little Caesars is trying out a Supreme Pizza made in collaboration with Impossible Meats. The Impossible Supreme Pizza consists of caramelized onions, mushrooms, green pepper, and Impossible Sausage, which the meat 2.0 company made especially for Little Caesars. Blaze Pizza, take note, this is how you go meatless! This has yet to roll out nationwide, but Little Caesars CEO David Scrivano indicated to Cheddar that a nationwide rollout is likely after the test markets responded well. Currently, this is only available at test markets in Yakima, Washington, Fort Meyers, Florida, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Luna Grill View this post on Instagram Best dinner decision you'll make all week #BeyondBurger A post shared by Luna Grill (@lunagrill) on May 28, 2020 at 4:40pm PDT Texas and California Mediterranean chain restaurant Luna Grill has a Beyond Burger served with grilled red onions, shredded kale, diced tomatoes, and a mouth-water spicy feta cheese sauce. Delicious!

McDonald’s Okay, what gives McDonald’s? Americans often gaze at the international menu offerings from McDonald’s with envy but this is just taking it too far. The Big Vegan TS is currently only available in the fast-food chain’s German market with no plans to expand to the US. While that’s pretty disappointing, we doubt it means we’ll never get a meat 2.0 Big Mac stateside, considering the Big Vegan TS is manufactured by Nestlé which leaves the door wide open for Impossible or Beyond Meats to come sweeping in to rescue us. Qdoba Qdoba now sells Impossible Tacos and Bowls at all 730 of its locations. I’d argue that the meat 2.0 tacos are actually considerably better than the burgers. So if you’ve been burned by an Impossible or Beyond burger in the past, consider giving the tacos a try.