Blind Taste Test: The First ‘Fake Meat’ Taco To Hit The Mainstream

Dane Rivera

Del Taco and Beyond Meat have teamed up to produce the aptly named Beyond Taco, a 100% plant-based protein filled taco — safe for vegans, vegetarians, or really anyone trying to ditch meat. Using a blend of yellow peas, coconut oil, ancho chili, onions, garlic, lime juice, oregano, and cumin, the soy and gluten-free Beyond meat can be used as a substitute for any of your favorite Del Taco menu items.

As of today, the Beyond Taco is on sale in two locations in southern California, Culver City and Santa Monica — with a 500 restaurant expansion planned. If you’re vegan and not down with the dairy you can swap out the cheese for avocado. Otherwise, the standard-issue Beyond Taco resembles a regular Del Taco in every way with cheese, chopped tomatoes, and shredded lettuce. It should be noted that the Beyond Taco is prepared amongst the rest of Del Taco’s food, so if you have an aversion to food that was prepared adjacent to non-vegan or vegetarian ingredients, this one isn’t for you.

If curiosity has got you thinking you should make the X-amount of miles journey to taste a Beyond Taco, just chill, because I live in Southern California. So I drove my taco-loving-self to the Culver City location for you, to do a blind taste test — a chance to see how the Beyond Taco compares to the original Del Taco. While I’m not a vegetarian or vegan, I am open-minded and try to judge a food based solely on its flavor. I have no allegiance towards meat nor any bias towards the idea of veganism and vegetarianism. I just like good food. We’re just talking flavor here.

I staged the test inside the restaurant for maximum freshness. My girlfriend (to her disdain) brought me a plate containing two tacos: one Beyond Meat, and the other a regular Del Taco. She tied the blindfold way too tight.