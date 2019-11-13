Everything Worth Ordering On Taco Bell’s ‘Fake Meat’-Free Vegetarian Menu

Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme: Black Beans, Reduced-Fat Sour Cream, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes View this post on Instagram When God made blackbeans he made perfection..😋 #blackbeancrunchwrap A post shared by Debrecia Echols (@debrecia) on Oct 2, 2019 at 11:26am PDT Savvy Taco Bell drive-thru denizens have been subbing beans on Crunchwraps since they were made part of the permanent menu in 2006. That doesn’t mean we aren’t happy that the restaurant decided to add a black bean version to the new vegetarian menu. It’s always nice to order without having to walk someone through substitutions. This is a good starting point for people looking to try familiar items without the meat. But it’s also super satisfying for those already eschewing animal proteins and anyone who likes to eat beans. It’s the most popular vegetarian item on the menu currently. Spicy Potato Soft Taco: Potatoes, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce View this post on Instagram Everyone needs something to get over there "hump day" woes #tacobell #spicypotatosofttaco #deliciousness #humpday #sunshine A post shared by Billie B (@billiejo_rockstar) on Oct 1, 2014 at 10:48am PDT These are a bit of a surprise if you aren’t used to potato tacos. But the surprise is quickly replaced with delight. Taco Bell takes delicious fried potatoes and covers them in shredded lettuce (which we have a weird fondness for) and cheese before covering it all in a spicy chipotle sauce. Some of the employees get real amped about the sauce application and that can mean you bite into one end and have a blob of sauce come shooting out the back, so it’s best to opt for careful eating or ask them to chill on it a little. These are also great with some added tomato for acidity that stands up against the creamy sauce.

Black Bean Quesarito: Black Beans, Reduced-Fat Sour Cream, Nacho Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, Cheese, Seasoned Rice

This is another of the items developed especially for the new vegetarian menu, and it's perfect for sauce lovers. In fact, depending on who's working the line, it can even be a little too saucy, so you might want to ask for less when you order. The black beans and seasoned rice are fairly mild and serve primarily to add nutritional value and as a vehicle for all the dairy. But once they are all together in what is essentially the yummy baby of a burrito and a quesadilla, it's magic. If you prefer your food to have a variety of textures, consider adding some lettuce, Fritos, or red strips of tortilla chip.

Cheesy Potato Griller: Nacho Cheese Sauce, Potatoes, Reduced-Fat Sour Cream

Now, a Cheesy Potato Griller is never going to cut it as a meal. They are pretty small as Taco Bell items go, but people are sleeping on what a great add-on they can be. The potatoes are fried crispy and though they lose a little of their crunch under the weight of the sour cream and the nacho cheese, some nice texture remains. The dairy elements make it all fatty and satisfying. This for sure is not health food, but it is deeply pleasurable. The nacho cheese adds some spice, but the addition of jalapenos is awesome if you want a little more.