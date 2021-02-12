The Clover Club Is Our Valentine’s Day Cocktail — Here’s Our Recipe

With Valentine’s Day coming up this weekend, we felt like it was high time to talk about the Clover Club cocktail. Yes, this is a pink drink, but it’s also one of the most iconic cocktails of the 1800s and the Philadelphia cocktail scene back in those days. Plus, it’s one of my favorite sour variations across the board.

All suitable reasons for you to make this your first-ever homemade pink cocktail.

The key to the Clover Club is raspberry. You need to build raspberry into the body of the drink via raspberry syrup. While you can make your own, you can also buy a bottle right here for $10. You can use the extra syrup to pour over ice cream, make raspberry sodas, or construct more Clover Clubs. You can also add dry vermouth, but that threatens to take away from the beautiful simplicity of the drink.

The rest is a pretty standard sour variation that’s very shaken. The most technical part is that you’ll need to use a little elbow grease on the shake to get that egg white nice and frothy (you don’t really need to dry shake this one first). Other than that, you’ll just need to squeeze and strain some fresh lemon juice, making the Clover Club easy to master over a weekend at home.

Let’s get shaking!