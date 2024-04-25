I scream, you scream, we all scream for Snoop Dogg’s ice cream.

The cannabis king hosted the first Dr. Bombay day event — “Ice Cream Dreams” — last Friday and let’s just say that more famous names are showing off their sweet tooth. Named after his Bored Ape NFT sidekick and inspired by the West Coast vibe that has been a continual part of Snoop Dogg’s life and brand (ugh, that term), Dr. Bombay ice cream got its first official party celebration at Snoop’s compound in Inglewood, CA last weekend with a bevy of guests.

The party was hit up by Snoop’s son Cordell Broadus, Lil Baby, musicians Gavin Rossdale, Hemlock Springs, and Tommy Richman, model Slick Woods, actor Jaleel White, and a Death Row Records entourage, all of whom enjoyed boozy floats, cannabis pairings by Death Row Cannabis, collab sneakers, and more. Additionally, Snoop greeted guests and friends while enjoying his newest ice cream flavor “Strawberry Cream Dream,” which will hit grocery store shelves next month.

“I love my munchies, especially my Dr. Bombay ice cream. I am declaring April 19th Dr. Bombay Day – be sure to hit the store and tell them Dogg sent you,” Snoop Dogg said.

Scroll down to see an inside look at Snoop Dogg’s “Ice Cream Dreams” party with these exclusive photos by The CobraSnake.