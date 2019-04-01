No Joke — Burger King Has A Vegetarian Whopper On The Way

Uproxx/Impossible Foods

If Cinderella’s fairy godmother can sing about making a “plain country bumpkin and a prince join in marriage,” Impossible Foods can join a plain vegetarian burger patty and a king — Burger King, that is — in a partnership to create a mainstream fast food vegetarian option. And that’s what they just announced.

Burger King and Impossible Foods have officially declared that they’ll come together to use their powers for good and create the Impossible Whopper — a vegetarian version of Burger King’s signature sandwich. This partnership is specifically important for two reasons: 1) it’s a vegetarian option at an extremely well-known fast food chain, meaning the world is open to eating less meat, and 2) Impossible Foods is really, really, really good at making fake meat, so expect this to bring the flavor.

This isn’t exactly the first fast food x Impossible Burger collab. White Castle had previously released an Impossible Slider option, but with Burger King’s ubiquity (7,200 locations) the King is going to have a much larger reach. Fernando Machado, Burger King’s CFO, claimed that people in a taste test could not taste the difference between a regular Whopper and an Impossible Whopper. There are probably jokes to be made in that boast about BK’s typical meat, but we choose to see the potential self-burn as a co-sign for the Impossible Burger’s incredible flavor.

The Impossible Whopper will be available at 59 locations across St. Louis for starters, and will then open up to the rest of the country.