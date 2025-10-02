King of Kentucky, the annual limited-edition single-barrel bourbon from Brown-Forman, is a perennial bourbon of the year contender, and 2025’s release is finally here.

This year marks the 8th edition of the premium release, which was crafted from 63 single barrels filled in 2007 and bottled at proof levels ranging from 124.4 to 135. The 2025 release also follows a recent trend of increasing age statements for the limited expression, which has previously been a showcase for 14-, 15-, and 16-year-old bourbons (with one outlier, an 18-year expression, released in 2022) in the past few years. The grain recipe in this expression consists of 79% corn, 11% rye, and 10% malted barley, which is notable because it’s the same mashbill used for Old Forester 1924 and Early Times Bottled in Bond Bourbon, two other expressions under the Brown-Forman umbrella of offerings.

In creating this year’s release, Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris ended up selecting 63 barrels from the 4th floor of Warehouse J and the first floor of Warehouse G at the Brown-Forman Distillery, with the liquid drawn from two different production dates. Those 63 barrels produced just 5,000 bottles, which will be distributed nationally and carry a suggested retail price (SRP) of $399.

In the past three years, King of Kentucky has made some dramatic leaps on the Uproxx “Best Bourbon Of The Year” lists, jumping from 30th in 2022 to 14th in 2023 before landing in the top three of 2024.

While it remains to be seen how high this year’s expression will rank, it’s almost inevitable that the crown jewel from the Brown-Forman portfolio will be featured yet again.

Let’s give it a taste, shall we?

