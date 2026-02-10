King Of Kentucky Small-Batch Bourbon Batch 1 Review ABV: 52.5%

Average Price: $299.99 The Whiskey: This new, low-proof batch of King of Kentucky is crafted from a unique mash bill of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% malted barley and comprises a blend of barrels aged for 12-18 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins with a distinctly floral and impressively fruit-forward bouquet. Accenting notes of butterscotch, dark chocolate, and spearmint arise from the glass after those initial notes subside. Palate: On the palate, this bourbon remains remarkably floral, berry-forward, and dotted with notes of spearmint, effusive vanilla, cacao nibs, oak, and peanut brittle. It’s a fairly balanced affair that comes across the palate with a spry yet supple texture that makes it really drinkable. Finish: The medium-length finish reprises notes of peanut brittle, vanilla, raspberry compote, and black pepper for a satisfyingly sweet send-off. Bottom Line: This 105-proof version of King of Kentucky is more similar to Old Forester 100 Proof Bourbon, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The flavors, compared to that far more affordable alternative, are dialed up to 10, and the slightly viscous mouthfeel helps them have more staying power. While this doesn’t rise to the regal level of its single-barrel forefather, it’s an unmistakably tasty pour all the same.

King Of Kentucky Small-Batch Bourbon Batch 2 Review ABV: 53.75%

Average Price: $299.99 The Whiskey: This new 107.5-proof batch of King of Kentucky is crafted from a unique mash bill of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% malted barley, and comprises a blend of barrels aged 12-18 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is full of cinnamon spice, vanilla, and caramel notes, before accents of black pepper, raspberry, rosewater, and brown sugar come billowing out of the glass. It’s definitely the most alluring nose of any whiskey in the lineup, and that slight uptick in ABV is both evident and welcome. Palate: Once this whiskey crosses your lips, you immediately pick up notes of dried cherries, black pepper, and creme brulee at the tip of the tongue. In an interesting turn, at midpalate, this one delivers a faintly bitter note of arugula before vanilla, black tea, and mature oak add depth. Finish: For its final act, this bourbon ratchets up the black tea note and fuses it with dried raspberries, black peppercorn, caramel, and cinnamon bark. It’s a bold, spice-forward finish that lingers with moderate length. Bottom Line: This 107.5-proof version of King Of Kentucky takes the flavor profile of the 105-proof batch in a different direction. By eschewing the fruit-forward notes and dialing up the dark sweetness and baking spice, this is the most distinctive of the lineup and makes for a bourbon unlike anything else in the Brown-Forman portfolio.

King Of Kentucky Small-Batch Bourbon Batch 3 Review ABV: 55%

Average Price: $299.99 The Whiskey: This new 110-proof batch of King of Kentucky is crafted from a unique mash bill of 75% corn, 15% rye, and 10% malted barley, and comprises a blend of barrels aged 12-18 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is the most reminiscent of King of Kentucky’s single-barrel version of the bunch. Dark cherry, mint chocolate, mature oak, and graham cracker pie crust notes drift over the rim of the glass. Rounding out the aroma bouquet is a flourish of brown sugar and a touch of smoked honey. Palate: Dried black cherries, black pepper, and dark chocolate make a delightful initial impression on the palate, as the flavor profile of this bourbon is clearly the most focused and well-developed of the lot. Those notes play well with an infusion of mature oak and toffee at midpalate, and a viscous mouthfeel that allows the liquid to coat your tongue. Finish: The medium-to-long finish on this whiskey is full of black tea, which causes you to smack your lips before adding rich cherries, allspice, mature oak, and smoked honey to the mix. Bottom Line: This is the whiskey that most closely aligns with the King of Kentucky profile I’m used to, and unsurprisingly so. With the boost in proof, it showcases the most concentrated barrel notes of oak, vanilla, and brown sugar, while also wrestling out more of the distillate-driven black cherry flavor. It’s less distinctly fruity than the 105-proof, but far more well-rounded, complex, and viscous than the 107.5-proof.