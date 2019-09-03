Popeyes/Sesame Street/Uproxx

When it comes to the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, we all officially need to f*cking chill. We’re all tired of talking about this damn sandwich and there isn’t a day that goes by where it’s not popping up in the news, mostly revolving around people’s inability to just breathe and eat a dang burger. Last week, a Tennessee man made headlines after he threatened to sue the chicken chain for false advertisement, deceptive business practices, and time wasted from having to drive around to several Popeyes in search of the sold-out sandwich. Then last night, the Houston Chronicle reported that a man pulled a gun out and demanded a sandwich after being told they were sold out. The alleged gunman didn’t get his sandwich though. As we’ve reported in the past, it’s sold out for the foreseeable future.

Note to insane sandwich-heads currently plotting how to get your hands on the bird: stop, it’s just not happening. Take the L and eat somewhere else. Grab a double-decker tacccccc — Oh, dammit.

With the freaking armed robbery attempt, the hype around this admittedly tasty chicken sandwich has finally reached Tickle-Me-Elmo proportions. At the height of Elmo-fever, the mechanical laughing dolls fetched thousand-dollar eBay prices (back in the 90s, when eBay was just one-year-old), caused tramplings, and started wild Black Friday melees. Looking back 20 odd years later, that was too far to go for a laughing Elmo doll, and lawsuits and pulling a gun on an innocent Popeyes employee is also way too far.

The hype around the sandwich isn’t all bad news though. In an article posted to Eater today, it appears that the public’s current hunger for a delicious fried chicken sandwich is extending to some small local businesses who are meeting a demand created by the void in Popeyes chicken supply.