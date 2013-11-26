Chef Richard Blais Would Like To Go Out Like A Mob Boss

Richard Blais is a chef best known for being the runner-up in the fourth season of Top Chef and the winner of season eight, Top Chef: All-Stars. Blais’ company, Trail Blais, currently runs three restaurants in Atlanta: FLIP Burger Boutique, HD-1, and The Spence. Additionally, Blais is the host of Cook Your Ass Off, which premieres this Sunday, December 1st at 7pm EST on HLN.

Richard was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

A virgin piña colada, if it’s that kind of bar. Or more likely a club soda…

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

Twitter is tough, but on Vine it’s Brittany Furlan…

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

Walking Dead. I can’t believe Rick ditched Carol…

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

A sink full of spaghetti & meatballs & lobster scampi. I’m going out Mob boss style…

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

CNN, ESPN & The Braiser

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

Song for Zula or Bizarre Love Triangle

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

A few politicians… But that’s not proper etiquette at a tea party is it..

8. What’s your favorite meme?

(No answer)

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs, most def.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Group Love in Denver at Chipotle Cultivate Festival.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

The Whole Beast: Nose to Tail Eating by Fergus Henderson

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Baseball season tickets from my wife. She’s @Blaisphemy on twitter !

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy. Gives me a way to passively make fun of my wife’s family in Boston…

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I’m by myself in this scenario, right? Gym, video games, shop & cook…

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Money Ball or Almost Famous.

16. Android or iPhone?

iPhone

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Does not compute…

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Gravity.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Alyssa Milano, or Sam I think was her name!

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I’d throw down some Long Island Italian food. Veal parm & penne vodka. Tomatoes & mozzarella, you know! Not sure why, but that’s what I would do.

Here’s a trailer for Cook Your Ass Off…

