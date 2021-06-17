National Parks are all over the news lately — mostly with warnings of long lines, overcrowding, and confusion over hard to secure limited reservations. The truth is, many parks will be crowded this summer. And while I sometimes actually enjoy being surrounded by a throng of like-minded folks in the wilderness, there’s something especially magical about a park where you can get a little elbow room. With 63 officially designated “National Parks” in the United States, there are many that — despite the wild spike in National Park interest — are still somewhat secluded and less visited. But don’t let the less visited or rarely instagrammed status stop you from going. The parks on this list are less visited mostly due to proximity. As in, they take some work to get to. Trust us: Make the required effort for the seven gems below. Once you arrive, you’ll be glad you did.

New River Gorge — WEST VIRGINIA New River Gorge was just designated a National Park in December (it was previously a National River) and despite having long been a bastion for whitewater rafting, it is still fairly unknown. I visited this week and found it to be charming and sparsely occupied. Part of the reason for this is its location, it lies deep in West Virginia. Part may be due to its size, it encompasses a large swath of land around the New River. Whatever the case, this is a special place and perfect for getting wet this summer. Know before you go: The New River is known for epic rafting, but if that’s not your speed there are many other ways to get onto the water. You can take a float trip, kayak, even SUP in the calmer sections of New River. Plan ahead and reserve some guided trips. Pro tip: There are many small towns and access points that make up the park. I stayed in Hinton, the southern gateway to the park and loved the small town charm (and the cabin on a private island I was able to stay in). Fayetteville is another great option with an eclectic vibe and no shortage of outfitters for guided trips. The park and the surrounding area feed into each other — you’ll be in the park then out then back in — but this works in your favor as there are amazing state parks in the same area. Pipestem Resort State Park is amazing and full of activities (I went on a gorgeous guided horseback ride there) while Bluestone State Park is a water lover’s dream. Isle Royale — MICHIGAN View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 (@emilyventures) Like many of the parks on this list, Isle Royale requires a bit of a trek and some determination to visit. It is an island in the middle of Lake Superior, so getting there is just part of the fun. You can take a boat from either Michigan or Minnesota (there are person-only ferries from Houghton, Copper Harbor, Grand Portage, or Grand Marais) or opt for a seaplane or private boat to travel to the island. Once you’re there you have miles of trails to hike or backpack, campgrounds to relax in, and wildlife to find. Know before you go: Isle Royale is only accessible during the warmer months, and even then weather can change your trip quickly. Plan far ahead, check the weather leading up to your trip, and bring bug spray! Pro tip: Look out for wolves! Isle Royale is famously home to a now estimated 14 wolves, some that were recently transported there to help control the moose population. There have been researchers studying them since 1958 — making it the longest predator-prey study in the world.