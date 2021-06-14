This summer is gearing up to be one for the books — with the dramatic lessening of restrictions and newly vaccinated travelers anxious to get out of the house. Despite the travel surge, it is still complicated or even impossible to travel to many places outside of the United States, making a classic summer road trip a no-brainer. Interest in National Parks is at an all-time high, so I’ve outlined five of my favorite itineraries for summer road travel that will maximize your time in parks and your level of stoke.

Our avice? Brave the crowds this summer and take yourself to both. If I was flying I’d book a ticket straight into Jackson — the only commercial airport entirely within a National Park — then rent a car and spend a few days exploring Grand Teton before hitting the (short) road to Yellowstone. Despite their proximity I find these two parks to be vastly different experiences, and definitely both worth your time. If you’re coming from the Tetons you’ll enter at the South entrance in Yellowstone, but you’ll want to spend time in all of the major areas and, yes, even the touristy areas. Pro tip: Watch Old Faithful erupt from the bar balcony at the Old Faithful Inn (if and when COVID restrictions have fully lifted). You get a unique vantage point above the ever present crowds, and a chance to cool down with a drink (or two). Where to stay: The obvious choice is Jackson, WY, but be prepared for crowds and very high prices. The less obvious and also less crowded (and least likely to break the bank) is a stay on the Idaho side or even West Yellowstone. Reminders: While there are no reservations needed for GTNP or Yellowstone this summer, visitation is already over 2019 numbers — so get there early and be prepared for some crowds.

Like most of the places on this list, Colorado is very crowded in the summer and most camping is now reservation only. So head to recreation.gov or Airbnb far in advance if you want any sort of unique lodging. Where to stay: So many options here. Summer is especially perfect in Boulder, Buena Vista, Salida, Aspen and Crested Butte. Reminders: RMNP is on a timed entry system! And to drive Bear Lake Road (where many popular insta-worthy hikes originate) you’ll need another permit on top of the entry ticket on top of admission. Spend some time understanding the reservation system before you go.