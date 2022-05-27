USB Whether you’re a fan, an artist, or a performer at the festival, having a USB of your music or music you love is KEY. You NEVER know when the opportunity to DJ will strike. Maybe someone needs someone to DJ a set or DJ an afterparty, or maybe a performing artist forgot their USB. I have personally witnessed these situations happen at this past Coachella, actually. It’s always good to be prepared. Canopy Tent, Pillow, and String Lights If you are camping at a festival in a hot destination, you NEED a canopy tree otherwise you’ll be waking up at 7 a.m. — and not because of the music from the ongoing after party either lol! A canopy is just the start, though. Having the right pillow ensures your place is comfy — nothing worse than using a balled-up sweatshirt because you forgot your pillow. Finally, ITS GOTTA BE VIBEY — throwing some string lights up shows you’re a veteran, not a rook. They’ll also make it way easier for you to find your campsite in the middle of the night after a long day of partying.

Water and Your Own Bottle I don’t think this even needs explanation, but you have to stay hydrated. Or if you’re like my manager, he LOVES Electrolit — it’s the Mexican version of Pedialyte, made specifically for hangovers. Thank him in the morning when your hangover is minimal. I recommend drinking a whole bottle when you start your day. Definitely carry water with you everywhere, and try to get a reusable water bottle so you’re reducing waste. Lightning in a Bottle has a lot of cool green initiatives, so it’s important to pull your weight and keep the community clean. I think there are some pretty cool hydro packs around now, so you can rock it with your best fest-fit. Ice Cooler Even if you have to go to the festival to get ice, you gotta keep your drinks cold. A lot of festivals have concession areas on the campsite, so that’s a good place to start. Gotta have a few Modelos, a bottle of tequila, and if you’re a real one, get dry ice! Just promise me to be careful when you put your hands into the cooler, the fog may look cool but it’s no joke!