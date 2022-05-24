Festival season continues, and with that comes a slew of neon colors, glitter, bold accessories, and outfits that, let’s just say, you’d never want your grandmother to see you in. Putting together outfits is part of the fun of music festivals, as it gives you the opportunity to dress in out-there ensembles you normally wouldn’t wear in your everyday life. Or maybe you would, you do you.

One event in which attendees truly came to impress with their head-turning style choices was The All Day I Dream Festival. The weekend-long party went down from May 12 to 15 at the Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale, California. Not only was the festival packed with a killer lineup, but it also offered on-site camping for the first time.

The All Day I Dream Festival lineup featured renowned electronic music performers including Lee Burridge, Little Dragon, Poolside, Ry X, Cubicolor, GHEIST, Guy Gerber, Jan Blomqvist, Matthew Dekay, Öona Dahl, Sébastien Léger, YokoO, Gorje Hewek, Tim Green, Roy Rosenfeld, Facundo Mohrr, Lost Desert, and tons more.

From eye-catching headpieces to fishnet stockings and fringe, these photos from The All Day I Dream Festival will inspire your next festival look.

