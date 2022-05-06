Festival season is in full swing, with events happening everywhere from Mexico to Miami to the Caribbean. This past weekend, on April 28 through May 2, festival-goers flocked to Lake Perris, California for the Desert Hearts Festival.

Tucked in the Southern California desert beneath a picturesque mountain landscape, less than two hours from both Los Angeles and San Diego, Lake Perris provides an open canvas for nonstop dancing and galavanting. The venue also includes useful amenities like premium campsites, bathrooms with showers, and daytime access to the nearby beach and lake.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Desert Hearts inspired vibrant ensembles, a circus-like ambiance, and downright good vibes. “PLUR” was the central theme of the weekend. The event featured renowned electronic music acts including Carl Craig, Omar S, DJ Harvey, Danny Daze, Robag Wruhme, Kenny Larkin, Township Rebellion, Juan MacLean, Doc Martin, Anja Schneider, Francesa Lombardo, Yulia Niko, Latmun, and many more.

These epic performances combined with rambunctious attendees dressed in their wackiest festive attire made for a weekend to remember. If you’re in need of a serotonin boost and some stylish weirdness, the 55 Desert Hearts Festival photos below are sure to do the trick.

