McDonald's Makes Another Move Towards 'Cleaner' Food With Their Chicken McNuggets

08.02.16

McDonald’s has had some trying times in the last few years. Sales were down, the image had taken a pretty hard hit, and a lot of McDonald’s woes were attributed to the rise in people starting to really pay attention to what was in their food. Fortunately, McDonald’s took that as a call to reevaluate their menu and practices. They switched to all white meat McNuggets, started carrying only cage-free eggs in their U.S. and Canada stores, and they’re even trying unfrozen, fresh quality beef in some markets.

The latest step by McDonald’s might be their biggest yet: As of yesterday, the company has eliminated high-fructose corn syrup from all of their buns, removed all artificial preservatives from their McNuggets, sausage patties, and scrambled eggs, and replaced all their chicken items with meat that has not been treated with antibiotics meant for human medicine.

