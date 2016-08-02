McDonald’s has had some trying times in the last few years. Sales were down, the image had taken a pretty hard hit, and a lot of McDonald’s woes were attributed to the rise in people starting to really pay attention to what was in their food. Fortunately, McDonald’s took that as a call to reevaluate their menu and practices. They switched to all white meat McNuggets, started carrying only cage-free eggs in their U.S. and Canada stores, and they’re even trying unfrozen, fresh quality beef in some markets.
The latest step by McDonald’s might be their biggest yet: As of yesterday, the company has eliminated high-fructose corn syrup from all of their buns, removed all artificial preservatives from their McNuggets, sausage patties, and scrambled eggs, and replaced all their chicken items with meat that has not been treated with antibiotics meant for human medicine.
Forget BBQ sauce. Hot mustard is the only way to dunk McNuggets.
Personally, I prefer the holy bliss of mixing the Sweet & Sour AND the BBQ sauce
Hum… Mixing sauces, eh? That sounds so crazy it might work.
I go with Buffalo Sauce and Ranch.
I used to take them home and douse them in Crystal’s hot sauce.
@Zachary Johnston knows what’s up!
If I wanted healthy, I wouldn’t eat at McDonald’s.
Truth
Blech, that video makes me gag. *tightly clutches box of McNuggets to chest, scurries out of room*