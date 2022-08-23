Mick Jagger Couldn’t Help But Dance To Coldplay Performing ‘Fix You’

Love or hate the band, Coldplay’s “Fix You” will always remain a classic. The song has been covered by Kacey Musgraves and HER. Billie Eilish, and Finneas once joined Coldplay at a show to perform it, and Ed Sheeran did the same. Today, the one and only Mick Jagger took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the song.

“Had a great time watching Coldplay last night,” he wrote. “A real busman’s holiday!” He added a video of Coldplay performing “Fix You” to an entirely lit up stadium, and when the camera turned to him he started dancing enthusiastically, swinging his arms in the air and mouthing along the words to the emotional hit. The crowd can be heard singing along every line; it was obviously a beautiful night.

A real busman’s holiday !🎸🎸🎸🏏🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/BwYUKzhKxl — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 22, 2022

Coldplay is in the midst of their Music Of The Spheres tour, which has been full of special moments. In contrast to this vulnerable song, Coldplay recently made fans laugh when Chris Martin seated himself at the piano and fired off an impromptu rendition of the eccentric TikTok song “Jiggle Jiggle,” singing the now-classic lyrics as he played along on piano.

