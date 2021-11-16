Back in 2011, Willie Nelson recorded a stirring cover of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” for a moving Chipotle short film called “Back To The Start,” which looked at problems with the modern farming industry. Kacey Musgraves has already followed in Nelson’s steps in a number of ways and now she has done so in this regard, too: Today, Chipotle shared a “Back To The Start” sequel called “A Future Begins,” and it is soundtracked by a new Musgraves recording of another Coldplay classic, “Fix You.”

The new film is animated in the same style as the original, and it follows two characters: An aging farmer who seemingly hoped his son would take over the family business, and the farmer’s son who instead went off to college. It’s an emotional clip that ultimately comes through with a happy ending.

Chipotle also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Musgraves and her collaborators working on the song. In it, Musgraves says of the film and her cover’s relationship to it, “Usually, back in the day, the kid would just take over the family farm, but now, [farmers] are getting too old to take care of it themselves and they don’t have anyone to really pass the torch to. There’s a lot going on in the first minute, there’s a lot of storyline coming together, so I don’t want to compete with that.”

Watch the short film and the behind-the-scenes video above.

