Coldplay has had quite an eventful weekend. The band just shared their new single, “My Universe” featuring BTS, which will appear on their upcoming album, Music Of The Spheres. They also made an appearance at the Global Citizen Festival, where they played tracks like “My Universe” and “Fix You,” the hit song from their 2005 album X&Y. For the latter performance, Coldplay invited Billie Eilish and Finneas on stage to perform with them.

This comes after Coldplay shared a documentary that gave viewers an exclusive look at how their BTS collaboration came to life. The 12-minute short captures the first in-person meeting between the artists, showing BTS praising Coldplay, calling them the “king of stadium tours,” a “role model” and a “great influence.”

As for Billie and Finneas, the former was recently included on Time magazine’s list of 100 most influential people. Megan Thee Stallion wrote about the singer for the issue and called her a “rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses” and a “woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.” Finneas, on the other hand, is a few weeks removed from his most recent single, “The 90s.”

You can watch the performance in the video above.

