The Ultimate Party Guide For New Year’s Eve 2024

2024 is heading out, and 2025 is sliding in hot—so why not send off the year with a proper farewell? Sure, the whole “new year, new you” thing might make you roll your eyes so hard you see 2022 again, but hey, there’s something magical about starting fresh. This past year brought the heat—literally and figuratively. From the euphoric vibes at ULTRA to the snow-covered stages of Rise Music Festival, the coastal grooves at Defected Croatia, and the unmatched energy of the Ibiza dancefloor, 2024 was a year that knew how to party. So let’s keep the energy alive and roll into 2025 on the highest note possible. Not sure where to be when the clock strikes midnight? Don’t sweat it. We’ve tracked down the best NYE parties and festivals so you can go out on a high note (and maybe with a little glitter in your hair). Grab your crew, your most questionable outfit, and a solid recovery plan—let’s close this year out right. Decadence Colorado – Denver, CO: December 30th-31st Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration as Global Dance and AEG team up to present the biggest indoor NYE dance music festival in the U.S.! Decadence Colorado returns this December 30th and 31st at the Colorado Convention Center, bringing an all-star lineup of performers to close out the year with a bang. This epic two-day event will unfold across two massive stages, featuring mind-blowing production, interactive art installations, a silent disco, and plenty more surprises throughout the sprawling venue. With the futuristic “Digital City” theme, the iconic Denver Convention Center will be transformed into a high-tech metropolis, where thousands of festival-goers—known as Citizens—will unite to welcome 2025 in style. Performing artists include Apashe, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lake, Elderbrook, Excision, ILLENIUM b2b Slander, REZZ, Subtronics, Zeds Dead, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Forever Midnight – Los Angeles, CA: December 31st Forever Midnight was created in 2023 as the largest New Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of Los Angeles. Returning for its second year, Forever Midnight will host LA’s biggest NYE celebration inside the massive LA Convention Center. From house and techno to underground electronic music, Forever Midnight offers a broad range of forward-thinking artists, top headliners, and local flavor that make it the ultimate destination to ring in the LA New Year. Factory 93 and Club Space are collaborating again this year to present a stage that combines East and West Coast dance music scenes. The event will also feature a new third stage presented by LA-based promoter Take It Outside. The lineup features renowned artists including Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha, Chris Lake, Diplo, Lilly Palmer, Max Styler, Odd Mob, Tiësto, Wax Motif, and more. The production will feature cutting-edge stage design incorporating synchronized lighting systems, lasers, and real-time audio-reactive visuals. The technical setup includes TouchDesigner integration for dynamic visual generation that responds to the music in real-time. One of the stages will showcase a classic rave aesthetic, built with an extensive light grid and centered around a large disco ball, creating an immersive dance floor experience. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Meow Wolf Grapevine – Grapevine, TX: December 31st Meow Wolf Grapevine’s NYE Adultiverse Party offers the perfect opportunity to reconnect with local art and tap into the transformative power of creativity—an ideal antidote to the year’s bustle. On December 31st, The Real Unreal will transform into an exclusive after-hours dreamscape, creating a one-of-a-kind interdimensional party for those 21 and older. It’s an evening designed to celebrate creativity, curiosity, and connection in ways only Meow Wolf can deliver. Guests can expect a Night Shade Burlesque performance, an exploratory interactive wonderland, exclusive VIP lounge, a kaleidoscopic toast at midnight and more.

Tickets and additional information can be found here. Countdown NYE – San Bernardino, CA: December 31st Insomniac Events will celebrate its 10th edition of Countdown NYE at San Bernardino’s NOS Event CEnter on December 31st. As the West Coast’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration, the cosmic spectacle will feature an otherworldly lineup of dnace music’s brightest stars across five stages. Attendees will be accompanied by extraterrestrial entities amidst towering art installations that reach for the astral plane and be able to explore gourmet food and drink options, VIP dance zones, and enjoy complimentary noisemakers, glow rings, confetti poppers, and champagne for a midnight toast. Headliners for this end of the year intergalactic celebration include Alesso, Chris Lake, Diplo, Jauz, Lilly Palmer, TroyBoi, Zedd, Zeds Dead, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Lights All Night – Dallas, TX: December 28th-29th Lights All Night (LAN), Texas’ longest-running electronic music festival, returns for its 14th edition with an unforgettable two-day experience. The iconic festival transforms Dallas Market Hall into a radiant playground of mesmerizing lasers, monumental LED walls, and state-of-the-art soundscapes. Expect a kaleidoscopic blend of bass, house, and techno across four stages—The Metroplex, Disco Rodeo, Lonestar, and the vibrant Watering Hole, hosted by DeBussy. The 2024 lineup features a stellar roster of 40+ artists, including Black Tiger Sex Machine, Kaskade, Excision, Ganja White Night, Tape B, ISOxo, and more. Attendees will be immersed in jaw-dropping visuals, live art installations, and performances by local talent, VJs, and performers. The Watering Hole Stage by DeBussy stands out as a hub for Texas’ rising stars and unexpected surprises. The return of LANDON, LAN’s beloved Disco Astronaut mascot, created in celebration of LAN’s 13th year and Disco Presents’ 30th anniversary, promises even more magic. Tickets and additional information can be found here. PROPER NYE/NYD – San Diego, CA: December 31st-January 1st PROPER NYE/NYD will return to San Diego’s iconic Petco Park on December 31st and January 1st for a two-day, multi-stage event featuring performances from electronic music heavyweights. As southern California’s premier New Year’s Eve destination, PROPER draws top-tier talent from across the globe to the expansive grounds of Petco Park, perfectly situated in the heart of San Diego. The two-day event is spearheaded by performances from AC Slater, Boys Noize, Charlotte de Witte, DJ Tennis, Dom Dolla, Eli Brown, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, John Summit, Mau P, and more. PROPER will also feature top-tier takeovers courtesy of Above & Beyond’s deep house imprint Anjunadeep and Lane 8’s independent record label and event series This Never Happened. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Teksupport X – New York, New York: December 27th-January 1st

New York City’s premier underground event collective Teksupport will celebrate its monumental 10-year anniversary celebration at the end of this month. The year of ‘Teksupport X’ programming kicks off the last week of December at TCE Present’s new venue, Brooklyn Storehouse, led by some of the world’s most noteworthy house and techno selectors. 12/27: Adam Beyer, Avision, Helang, Ilario Alicante b2b Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber at Brooklyn Storehouse 12/28: Gorgon City, Nora en Pure, Patrick Topping, Alan Nieves at Brooklyn Storehouse 12/29: Âme b2b Trikk, Carl Craig b2b Moodymann, Kaytranada, Mr. G (live), Vivian Wang at Brooklyn Storehouse 1/1: Hot Since 82 b2b Ben Sterling, Joseph Capriati b2b Loco Dice, Prospa b2b Mink, Rossi b2b Salome le Chat, The Fellas b2b Ice Thompson at Brooklyn Storehouse 1/1: Victor Calderone at Sony Hall Tickets and additional information can be found here. Réveillon Carneiros – Tamandaré, Brazil: December 26th-January 2nd The 8th edition of Réveillon Carneiros promises another unforgettable experience on the Brazilian coast. Soundtracked by top-tier electronic artists and local stars, this spiritual journey of well-being and community connection takes place at two venues in Praia dos Carneiros. Attendees will revel in world class music, food, nature, wellness and sustainability among the stunning coastal setting at Praia dos Carneiros. The large site has everything needed for a special few days of adventure, partying, wellness, food and culture.

Villa Mouton hosts wellness activities from morning until early afternoon, Mouton Beach Club has a gym and restaurant open to everyone until 3pm and then hosts epic sunset parties for those with a ticket, then follows the Night Celebrations which head to a main stage on the coast with superb headliners and different stage set designs and production each day. This year’s theme is “We Are All Special” which fosters unity among attendees while celebrating the local community. The full lineup showcases a rich mix of both Brazilian and international talent including Adam Ten, Carlita, Damian Lazarus, Pawsa, Blond:Ish, Ahmed Spins, Antdot B2B Maz, Aline Rocha, Curol, Doozie, Eli Iwasa, Jackson, Jessica Brankka, Pedro Mendes, Vanjee, Badaro, and more. Additionally, dining is included in the package and is curated by Buffet Arcádia, one of the most renowned caterers in the region. Guests can indulge in a wide variety of dishes, including meats, salads, fish, shrimp, finger foods, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Fresh Start – San Francisco, CA: December 31st-January 1st Fresh Start which returns to The Midway to host San Francisco’s premiere New Year’s Block Party. Each year, hundreds of artists descend upon the corner of Michigan and Marin Streets to take over The Midway’s multiple indoor stages, plus a massive main stage built outdoors. This year features a star-studded line-up of talent across dance music including DJ Pee .Wee, Charlotte De Witt, Chris Lake, Odd Mob, ZHU, The Blessed Madonna, Cloonee, ZHU, J.Worra, Odd Mob, Austin Millz, and many more. The Midway will undergo a complete transformation, now featuring the new 888 Garage stage—a 1,000-capacity warehouse venue just across the street. This space was host to three sold-out Portola Festival afterparties in September, and has easily become one of SF’s most buzzworthy venues. Decked out in Fresh Start’s all-new 2025 Y2K branding, The Midway will also host immersive installations, numerous food trucks, and an elevated culinary menu curated by The Midway’s Executive Chef. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Labryinto – Guanacaste, Costa Rica: December 27th-January 2nd Labryinto returns to Guanacaste, Costa Rica for a four-day exploration of music, art, gastronomy, and wellness. Founded on the pillars of creativity, sustainability, kindness, authenticity, and wholehearted engagement, Labryinto will welcome guests to find serenity in its wellness and yoga workshops, savor the delicious local cuisine, embark on thrilling adventures, and dance to the global beats of renowned DJs among the jungle’s lush greenery.

This year’s theme “The Cosmos” will feature interactive art from global artists, immersive experiences and installations, and performances from Black Coffee, Adriatique, Carlita, Dennis Cruz, WhoMadeWho, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Decadence Arizona – Phoenix, AZ: December 30th-31st Similar to its Colorado event, Decadence Arizona will unveil an ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration for two nights on December 30th and 31st at Phoenix’s Rawhide Event Center. It’s “Art Of Indulgence” theme will feature performances by Deadmau5, Dom Dolla, Deorro, Eli & Fur, John Summit, Mau P, Sidepiece, Zeds Dead, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. NEON Countdown – Bangkok, Thailand: December 30th-31st Since 2015, Neon Countdown has been welcoming the New Year in Thailand with a kingly celebration of electronic music. Taking place at Wonder World Extreme Park, this year will offer two spectacular nights of music and raving experiences, including performances by headliners Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas, MRAK, Indira Paganotto, Lost Frequencies, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Radiance NYE – Grayslake, IL: December 30th-31st Situated between Milwaukee and Chicago at Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, IL, Radiance NYE will feature two days of premiere partying and raving. Ring in the new year with performances from REZZ, SVDDEN DEATH, Peekaboo, Kill Safari, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Together As One – Seattle, WA: December 31st

Insomniac will touch down in Seattle to put on this one-night event to enjoy the best in electronic music at the WaMu Theater. Dom Dolla, Green Velvet, Azzecca, Prospa, Imanu, Blk., and more are slated to perform at Seattle’s biggest New Year’s Eve rave. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Bohemia Presents Defected’s 25th Anniversary NYE Party – Dubai, UAE: December 31st Bohemia joins forces with London’s powerhouse label, Defected, for a special edition of Bohemia Presents—an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a star-studded line-up set to ignite the night. Set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai Marina and the iconic Ain Dubai, Bohemia Beach Club offers panoramic views and an elegant beachfront setting to ring in 2025 with pure house magic, beachfront glamour, and breathtaking firework displays. Headlining the night is Grammy-winning house legend Roger Sanchez, renowned for iconic tracks like ‘Another Chance’ and his high-energy performances, which have shaped dance music for decades. Joining him are DJ and producer Monki, The Kimono Bros with their signature blend of eclectic house and disco, and Fabrice, who completes the line-up with his genre-defying beats. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Music On @ Pacha – Ibiza, Spain: December 31st Following an extraordinary summer during which Music On reigned supreme over Ibiza’s nightlife, the world-renowned Pacha Ibiza is poised to welcome back Marco Carola’s distinctive musical experience for an electrifying New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Eve, music aficionados from across the globe will unite beneath the iconic twin cherries for an unforgettable night of pulsating beats and exhilarating performances, bidding farewell to 2024 at the year’s most highly anticipated celebration. At the heart of the festivities, Marco Carola will command the Pacha Ibiza dancefloor with his signature fusion of house and techno, radiating an unparalleled energy that is sure to captivate all in attendance. Tickets and additional information can be found here. SILO – Dallas, TX: December 27th-31st The party keeps going all week at SILO Dallas, with performances from four internationally acclaimed artists. SILO, named ‘Best New Nightlife Venue’ by Texas Time Out’s 2024 Awards. New Year’s week lineup includes: Charlotte de Witte (12/27): The techno titan will deliver her high-energy performance.

John Digweed (12/28): A journey into the heart of progressive house.

Diplo (12/30): Genre-defying and endlessly dynamic, Diplo takes over the decks.

Dombresky (12/31): Ring in the New Year with infectious house grooves. Since opening in September, SILO has hosted sold-out shows from acts like Tiesto, RL Grime, Fisher, Kaskade and Illenium. With a 3000+ capacity, SILO features cutting-edge sound with over 100,000 watts of D&B sound and acoustical innovations, a 40-foot stage, and a 2mm video wall.