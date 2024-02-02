If you’ve been dreaming of watching the Aurora Borealis do her thing and dance across the sky — this is your year! Expedia surveyed travelers and found that chasing the Northern Lights is the most sought-after travel experience of the year, with nearly half of travelers dreaming of catching nature’s shimmering technicolored light display this year — even more so than other bucket list experiences such as seeing Egypt’s Pyramids or walking along The Great Wall of China. So why 2024 of all years? Where should you see the Aurora Borealis? Read on for the details!

Why 2024 Is For Aurora Chasing 2024 is gearing up to be the best year for majestic Aurora Borealis viewings across the Northern Hemisphere in over a decade. In the path of the Northern Lights, displays will be more frequent, longer, and brighter as we approach the solar maximum period at the end of solar cycle 25 between now and early 2025. Basically, the Northern Lights follow an 11-year cycle of solar activity, with the middle period providing the most intense activity — which is what we’re witnessing now. The current cycle began in 2019 entering the solar maximum period in 2023 which should peak before 2026. A few years from now, the show will be over (for now) as there will be less activity from the sun. Where To See The Northern Lights To try your luck at catching the sulfurous green sheen ripple across the expanse of the night sky, you need to be in the Auroral Oval. It’s best to book your trip around the new moon for optimal dark skies — avoid the full moon and be sure to check weather conditions for the time of year you’re visiting. Depending on the destination, the “aurora season” is generally from August to April. Winter is the best time of year for Aurora hunting as skies are typically clearer at night — but it will be frigid so be sure to pack cold-weather gear or rent it at the destination. Avoid places with light pollution which will reduce your chances of seeing the ribbons of light across the night sky.