Alaska Airlines Had It’s Recent Woes Parodied In An SNL Fake Ad

Sometimes SNL just knocks it out of the park, hitting on a subject that resonates so strongly that we can’t help but talk about it days — sometimes years — later. The most recent viral sketch happened last Saturday when SNL aired a fake commercial for Alaska Airlines addressing the airline’s recent troubles. And by recent troubles we’re talking about that time when the door plug flew off the plane mid-flight — sucking out shirts, phones, and a tray table while passengers sat in the plane unsure of whether or not they’d live to tell about it.

Normal airline stuff!

If you weren’t following that story, don’t worry, laughing about it isn’t bad because luckily no one was hurt. We can’t say the same for Alaska’s reputation. In a sketch that includes host Jacob Elordi, we’re treated to a message from Alaska Airlines employees that refers to the incident in that weird uncannily optimistic way that is typical of all airline ads. Only, you know, honest.

“On other airlines, you can watch movies, but on Alaska, you’re in the movie,” says Elordi, before cutting to a scene with screaming passengers amidst whipping winds.

We don’t want to give away too many of the jokes because the sketch is pretty short, so we’ll just link it above for your viewing pleasure. But we can’t go without making special note of this particularly funny line delivered by SNL GOAT Kenan Thompson:

“We’re the same airline where a pilot tried to turn off the engine mid-flight while on mushrooms, and now we’re proud to say, that’s our second-worst flight!”

We’re not sure if Alaska Airlines is ever going to live this one down. Especially not after that Spirit Air dart at the end.