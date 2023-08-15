Rootin’ tootin Lauren Boebert will surely have some thoughts about this development, given her criticism of Bidenomics. If she doesn’t weigh in, then her congressional frenemy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, will probably do so. Otherwise, this is a story that doesn’t require too much fancy introduction (I am not fancy) because it somehow involves U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen inadvertently consuming “magic mushrooms” (in a dish called jian shou qing) after someone else did the ordering at a restaurant in China.

On CNN, Erin Burnett broached the subject because this incident apparently sent people flocking to this restaurant chain, Yi Zuo Yi Wang (In and Out, not a U.S.-based burger joint), in order to share the experience. And Yellen sounded pleased to spill the details:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explains eating a dish that contained “magic mushrooms” on her recent trip to China: “There was a delicious mushroom dish. I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I learned that later.” pic.twitter.com/WFRe92hHT8 — The Recount (@therecount) August 15, 2023

“There was a delicious mushroom dish. I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I learned that later … [I] read that if the mushrooms are cooked properly, which I’m sure they were at this very good restaurant, that they have no impact. But all of us enjoyed the mushrooms, the restaurant, and none of us felt any ill effects from having eaten them.”

Yes, she “enjoyed” this fun fungi, for what it’s worth. And in my twisted brain, that’s not even the best part of this story. Rather, consider that this conversation happened after a quick segue from discussing the Russian ruble’s rapid fade at the hand of Putin. He would probably enjoy some mushrooms right about now in order to escape the embarrassment.

(Via CNN)