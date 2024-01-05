It’s a new year, and if you’re like me, that can only mean one thing — it’s time to make reservations for summer National Park travel. In the past several years, the most popular US National Parks have seen explosive annual visitor growth, with several parks instituting reservation and timed entry systems to mitigate the crowds and help preserve the land for generations to come (and keep it tenable for people visiting right now). Although summer may feel like a long way away, many of the most popular parks are opening up their first rounds of timed entry reservations as early as this week. So, if you have National Park travel on your mind for summer 2024, this is what you need to know first.

The Uproxx 2023 Fall Travel Hot List is live! Visit here for the full experience! ACADIA NATIONAL PARK — MAINE Maine’s Acadia National Park is consistently among the top 10 most visited parks annually. The coastal paradise saw just shy of 4 million visitors in 2022 over just over 49,000 acres, making the number of visitors per acre much higher than the most visited parks in the system — and reservations for the popular Cadillac Summit Road necessary.

What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? Like in years past, you won’t need a reservation to enter the park, but you will need one to drive on Cadillac Summit Road. The road leads to epic views at Cadillac Mountain Summit — which is a must while visiting the park, especially at sunrise or sunset. When do I need it? You’ll need a vehicle reservation for Cadillac Summit Road from May 24 to October 22. The reservations are on a timed entry system, so you’ll have to enter during your reserved time period, but there is no required departure time until 10 pm. When and where are reservations/permits available? Reservations cost $6 and must be purchased in advance on Recreation.gov for daytime or sunrise. Exact release dates haven’t been announced as of this writing. In previous years, 30% of timed entry reservations were released 90 days in advance, and the remaining 70% were released two days in advance at 10 am ET.

Are there workarounds? Not if you want to drive. The timed entry reservation is required for vehicles, and the Island Explorer Bus that services other sections of the park does not serve this road. If you want to hike or bike, you can enter without a reservation. The road is approximately 3.5 miles, and there are a few options when hiking to the summit with various lengths and difficulty. Book reservations here.

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK — UTAH Arches National Park is another smaller park by land area. That, along with its extremely accessible location just 5 miles north of booming Moab, Utah, and Instagram-ready red rock arches, the crowds are inevitable nearly any time of year, especially in the summer months. To combat this, Arches has continued its timed entry system. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? Visitors need a reservation to access any park area during the reservation season. Unlike other major National Parks, there is one gated entrance to the park. So there’s literally no getting around this.

When do I need it? Reservations will be required from 7 am to 4 pm from April 1 through October 31. When and where are reservations/permits available? Timed entries will be released on Recreation.gov three months in advance. April entries were already released on January 2, with the next release — for May dates — occurring on February 1 at 8 am MST. Each month after that follows the same pattern: June dates are released on March 1, July on April 1, August on May 1, September on June 1, and October on July 1, all at 8 am Mountain Time.

Are there workarounds? Visitors can enter the park without a permit before 7 am or after 4 pm. Next-day reservations are also available at 7 pm MT the day before your preferred visit. If you have a Devil’s Garden campground permit, backcountry camping permit, Fiery Furnace permit, Special Use Permit, Commercial Use Authorization, or arrive on foot or bicycle, you don’t need a timed entry permit. Book reservations here.

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — MONTANA I’ve visited nearly every US National Park but keep returning to Glacier National Park in Montana. Through my several times over the past decade, I can’t help but notice each time, the crowds have only increased. The park is large with multiple entrance points, but the dramatic landscape, glaciers, lakes, and world-class hiking can create problems in the busy summer months. Glacier has instituted a reservation system to combat the crowds since 2021. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? In 2024, you will need separate vehicle reservations for three areas of Glacier National Park — Going-To-The-Sun Corridor (coming from the West), the North Fork, and Many Glacier.

When do I need it? You will need a reservation to enter the Going-To-The-Sun Corridor from the West past the Agpar Checkpoint from May 24 through September 8. A reservation for the road is valid for just one day and is needed from 6 am to 3 pm. Vehicle reservations for the North Fork area are good for one day and are necessary from May 24 through September 8 from 6 am to 3 pm. Many Glacier requires vehicle reservations, good for one day only, from July 1 through September 8 from 6 am to 3 pm. When and where are reservations/permits available? Reservations are available online on a rolling basis, 120 days in advance, starting at 8 am MDT on January 25. Another portion of reservations will be available one day in advance, beginning at 7 pm MDT on May 23. Reservations must be made for each park entrance separately for $2 each, in addition to park entrance fees.

Are there workarounds? Reservations aren’t required this year to enter Going-To-The-Sun Road from the East side or to visit the Two Medicine area of the park. Visitors can enter the park before 6 am or after 3 pm without a vehicle reservation. Book reservations here.

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK — NORTH CAROLINA AND TENNESSEE While maybe not the most Instagrammed park in comparison to the vistas of the West, Great Smoky Mountain National Park is — by far — the most visited major National Park in the system. With nearly 13 million visitors in 2022, it is incredible that there has not been a reservation system or even an admission fee in this spectacular southern park. And there still isn’t — not really, anyway. But there is one big change visitors should be aware of. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? You still won’t need a reservation to enter Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but you will need to pay for parking. Last year, this new system brought more funding to the incredibly popular park that had historically been fee-free.

When do I need it? You’ll need a parking tag anywhere in the park if you plan to be there longer than 15 minutes throughout the year. When and where are reservations/permits available? No reservations are necessary, and daily, weekly, or monthly parking tags can be bought online (to be shipped or printed) or at various visitor centers and automated fee machines at the park.

Are there workarounds? No tag is required if you drive through without stopping for more than 15 minutes. Buy a parking tag here.

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK — HAWAII One of my most memorable experiences was watching the sunset at Haleakalā National Park, which should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. On the gorgeous and lush island of Maui in Hawaii, the dormant Haleakalā volcano creates an otherworldly experience that seems completely unreal. So yes, you’ll need a reservation to access it. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? While most reservation and timed entry systems have been instituted since the 2020 surge in National Park visitors, Haleakalā has required reservations for sunrise at the summit since 2017. To create a better viewing experience and keep the winding road to the summit safer for everyone, a reservation has been necessary and highly sought after for years.

When do I need it? You only need a reservation for sunrise to enter the park between 3 am and 7 am. Otherwise, you can enter simply by paying the parking fee. When and where are reservations/permits available? Reservations are available online 60 and 2 days in advance starting at 7 am HST for a $1 fee plus park entrance fees.

Are there workarounds? You might remember just a few sentences ago that I visited at sunset — which does not require a reservation — and honestly, it was a highlight of my life. So, if you can’t grab a sunrise permit, head for sunset, but head up early to ensure parking availability. Book reservations here.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — COLORADO The jutting peaks, golden aspens, and heart-pumping trails to pristine alpine lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are legendary. The park has long brought vast amounts of visitors to the Colorado park. But in the past few years, like other popular National Parks, the crowds have exploded to a degree where a timed entry system is necessary to protect the biodiversity and alpine tundra ecosystem that the park is known for. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? There are two types of timed entry tickets for Rocky Mountain National Park, and you’ll need one. The popular Bear Lake Corridor has its own timed entry ticket (that will also allow you to access the rest of the park), while the “rest of the park” also has a specific timed entry ticket that gains you access to all but the Bear Lake Corridor.

When do I need it? You’ll need a timed entry to access Rocky Mountain National Park from May 24 to October 15 for the “rest of the park” and to October 20 for the Bear Lake Corridor. The Bear Lake Corridor permit is necessary from 5 am to 6 pm, while the “rest of the park,” excluding Bear Lake, is needed from 9 am to 2 pm. When and where are reservations/permits available? Timed entry reservations are available on Recreation.gov at 8 am MT beginning on May 1 for permits from May 24 to June 30. Permits for July will be released on June 1, permits for August on July 1, permits for September on August 1, and finally, permits for October will be released on September 1.

Are there workarounds? If you don’t snag a permit on the initial release, 40% of reservations will be held for release the day before your visit, starting at 7 pm MT. Book reservations here.

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK — VIRGINIA You don’t need a reservation to simply visit Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, but you will need one if you plan to hike one of its most famous mountains. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? Visitors to Shenandoah National Park will need a day-use ticket to access or hike the popular Old Rag Mountain.

When do I need it? You’ll need a day-use ticket from March 1 to November 30. When and where are reservations/permits available? Tickets are available on Recreation.gov for $1 in addition to an entrance pass. Exactly 400 tickets will be released 30 days before the reservation date. Tickets are released each day at 10 am EST.

Are there workarounds? An additional 400 tickets will be released at 10 am EST, five days before the reservation date. Book reservations here.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — CALIFORNIA Yosemite is likely what most people envision when considering a National Park summer trip. It is legendary for a reason with towering granite cliffs, beautiful meadows, awe-inspiring waterfalls, and hiking that is hard to beat anywhere else. Despite its nearly unmatched beauty and incredible popularity, Yosemite has not had summer timed-entry reservations for the last few years (only in February for the legendary Firefall). That is changing this year with a new system for visitors during peak travel times. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? You’ll need a reservation to enter the park during two separate periods and use two different systems during February and peak hours between April 13 and October 27.

When do I need it? If you plan to visit during a Firefall weekend in February (10-11, 17-19, 24-25), you’ll need a day-use permit to enter at any time of the day. If you visit on a weekend or holiday between April 13 and June 30 or August 17 to October 27, you’ll need a permit between 5 am and 4 pm. And finally, if you’re visiting in the peak summer months between July 1 and August 16, a permit will be necessary daily between 5 am and 4 pm. Each reservation is valid for three days. When and where are reservations/permits available? Reservations were partially released in December for Firefall dates, with the remaining released two days prior at 8 am Pacific. Most peak-hour reservations will be available on January 5 at 8 am Pacific, with the rest being released seven days in advance at 8 am. Reservations are available online at Recreation.gov and will be sold out almost immediately.

Are there workarounds? Reservations aren’t required if you enter the park after 4 pm or before 5 am. You’re also able to access the park without reservations on YARTS public transportation buses (which I did last year and recommend) or if you have a reservation at a campsite (Upper Pines, Wawona, Hodgdon Meadow, or Camp 4) or lodging within the park (The Ahwahnee, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, and private lodging in Wawona, Yosemite West, or Foresta) or with a Half Dome or wilderness permit. Book reservations here.

ZION NATIONAL PARK — UTAH You may be surprised that Zion National Park is consistently among the top-visited US National Parks. Its impressive rock formations draw visitors worldwide, and many are interested in one particular hike, Angel’s Landing. The hike is just 2.4 miles each way but up a 1,488 ft rock formation with extreme exposure (and views). It’s become a social media sensation and bucket list item for many travelers, so you’ll need a permit to hike it. What do I need a reservation or timed entry for? Everyone who wants to hike the iconic Angel’s Landing will need a permit to do so. The permits are non-transferable and will cost you $6 to apply.

When do I need it? You’ll need it year-round. When and where are reservations/permits available? The March 1 to May 31 seasonal lottery is open until January 20, with subsequent dates available to apply later in the year. The permits are non-transferable and will cost you $6 to apply.