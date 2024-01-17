As someone who visits hotels, resorts, and wellness properties for a living, Wild Rice Retreat truly stands out, and I can’t wait to return. ST. JAMES SOCIAL While I didn’t get a chance to stay in one of the eight boutique hotel rooms at the recently renovated St. James Social in downtown Bayfield, I was utterly impressed during a property tour and promptly put it on my list for next time. The founder, owner, and designer, Annalisa Bermel, has not just brought the historic building back to life but to complete grandeur. The decor in the rooms is elevated and luxurious, with tall ceilings, Parachute linens, and original artwork. The rooms are impressively sound-proofed, with incredible attention to detail and access for guests to a gorgeous sauna just down the hall with lake views. Possibly the best perk is the rooftop lounge. During a tour after dinner with Bermel, I was astonished at the panoramic views of downtown Bayfield and Lake Superior; amazingly, we were even treated to a show of the Northern Lights. Indeed, it was a bucket list moment I didn’t expect to have in Wisconsin, but another reason it’s described by nearly anyone who has visited as simply magical. WHERE TO EAT AND DRINK: COPPER CROW DISTILLERY Don’t miss stopping at Copper Crow Distillery for a cocktail or two during your trip to Bayfield. As the first Native-American-owned distillery in the United States, owners Curt and Linda Basina, members of Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, have created incredible spirits – including whey-based gin and vodka using the Wisconsin cheesemaking byproduct – and an inviting and friendly tasting room and cocktail bar. Try an Old Fashioned or tasting flight from their extensive menu. WILD RICE RETREAT One of the three pillars of Wild Rice Retreat is nourishment, so it’s no surprise that the dining program is a standout. Once a beloved James Beard Award-nominated restaurant, the kitchen at Wild Rice is impressive, and the team at the retreat takes nourishment seriously through pure, light flavors with a creative twist. When booking directly through Wild Rice, your stay includes a light breakfast (that I can’t stop thinking about), lunch, and dinner. The bar is exquisitely designed and serves tonics, regional beers, ciders, and small-production natural wines. WONDERSTATE COFFEE Stop into the Bayfield outpost of Wisconsin’s local coffee roaster, Wonderstate Coffee, for a latte and cozy vibes you can feel good about supporting, as Wonderstate Coffee is one of the world’s first 100% solar-powered roasteries and has the highest minimum price guarantee for farmers – more than 80% above Fair Trade’s conventional minimum prices. When I visited during a holiday market, the cafe was full of local indigenous creators and supporters shopping and enjoying the space. The downtown cafe serves a full coffee and tea menu, local baked goods, and seasonal specialties. GOOD THYME RESTAURANT The motto of Good Thyme Restaurant is “Eat, Drink, and Be Merry,” and I have to say – they’ve created the perfect atmosphere for all three. The restaurant is warm, inviting, and convivial in a big yellow house right outside Bayfield in nearby Washburn. Taking an artisan approach to all dishes and cocktails, making everything from scratch, and using as many local ingredients as possible, the food was some of the best I’ve had this year (and this is literally my job).

Visitors must come prepared, but hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing on the island during winter are unforgettable experiences. MT. ASHWABAY View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howl in Bayfield (@howlinbayfield) Hit the slopes at Mt. Ashwabay, the local ski hill and recreation area. With downhill slopes and cross-country ski trails available, it’s popular with locals and winter tourists. The hill also offers plenty beyond ski and snowboarding, hiking trails, winter fat biking, and ample outdoor activities during warmer weather – like mountain biking. SIDE TRIPS: One thing that makes Bayfield magical is its remoteness, but this can also be a transportation challenge. Duluth, Minnesota, is within a 2-hour drive, but with limited flight options, many visitors will make the 4-hour drive from Minneapolis – like I did. As someone who has visited all 50 states, I can confidently say that Wisconsin has more to offer than the majority of them, so if you have the time, here are some side trips I’d take on the way. PERLICK DISTILLERY Situated about 2 hours between both Bayfield and Minneapolis is the completely unassuming but extremely impressive Perlick Distillery. Established in 2014, the distillery is owned and operated by the sixth-generation family who has farmed their 3,000-acre property where it sits since 1920. The grains grown on the farm are used to create their American Yeoman Vodka, Yeoman Maple Syrup Flavored Vodka, and a 5-year American single malt whiskey. The tasting room, in a beautifully repurposed quonset shed with views of the rolling farmland powered by a solar array, is bustling year-round with inventive cocktail lists and tastings. I loved my maple vodka-based old-fashioned, and be sure to try “The Odd Couple,” a creative and delicious cocktail mixing vodka, grapefruit juice, and coconut cream. LEINENKUGEL’S Grab a Summer Shandy from the source at Leinenkugel’s brewery in Chippewa Falls. Once only an upper Midwest favorite, the 155-year-old brewing company has grown and expanded to distribute in all 50 states – primarily the aforementioned extremely popular Summer Shandy. But for a look behind the scenes – and a taste of some of the 15+ brews on tap (some exclusive to the tasting room) – take a pit stop to visit the Leinie Lodge and tour the brewery. I loved spending an afternoon learning about the brewing process and history of the sixth-generation family business before tasting some new beers with Wisconsin cheese curds in the expansive and lively Leinie Lodge Tasting Room. EAU CLAIRE: Eau Claire is an excellent spot to spend a night between Bayfield and Minneapolis. With a growing arts and music scene, a walkable downtown, nearby state parks, and a cool musician-owned boutique hotel with an on-site bar and live music – it’s a stopover that will keep you busy. STAY AT THE OXBOW HOTEL