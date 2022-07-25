Northern Nights Music Festival
These Northern Nights Music Festival Photos Will Boost Your Monday Mood

We’re about halfway through summer and, to our excitement, the music festivals just don’t stop. Most recently Northern Nights Festival Music Festival threw down in Piercy, California. As the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries, as well as dispensaries located at stages, the event fostered the perfect environment for bumping techno beats, standout style, booze-filled beverages, and endless good vibes.

It was the ultimate summer party for avid festival goers, weed smokers, and music lovers alike with a lineup that included Claude VonStroke, TroyBoi, SNBRN, CloZeeTwo Feet, Of The Trees, Balkan Bump, Smoakland, Modern Biology, and Wreckno.

Between the epic music sets, outdoorsy scenery, and cannabis-friendly environment, it’s safe to say that Northern Nights Music Festival was a downright great time. If you’re in need of a mood boost this Monday, check out the photos from the fesitval below. The genuine smiles, neon lasers, and rainbow ensembles are sure to start your week off right.

Northern Nights Festival Photos
@storiesbysay
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@johnnyedgephotography
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@storiesbysay
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@johnnyedgephotography
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@gettiny
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@gettiny
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@johnnyedgephotography
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@johnnyedgephotography
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@storiesbysay
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@gettiny
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@kristinabakrevski
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@johnnyedgephotography
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@gettiny
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@peterkaras
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@gettiny
Northern Nights Festival Photos
@gettiny
×