If you’ve never been to the infamous Burning Man festival, then you’ve probably at least wondered what exactly goes on out there in the Nevada desert. Now, a small but cherished piece of Burning Man is heading off the Playa for a tour across the major US cities for the first time. The Mayan Warrior — a premiere sound camp, art car, and non-profit from Mexico City — is celebrating its 10th anniversary by hosting pop-up parties in Austin, NYC, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

The custom truck has been torn down and rebuilt with blazing neon, laser lights, a DJ booth, and loudspeakers to bring the emerging underground Mexican electronic scene to life. The Mayan Warrior Art Car kicked off its tour across America in Austin, Texas with an immersive festival experience that featured art installations and up-and-coming electronic music acts.

Check out photos from the Austin show below, and purchase tickets to the remaining pop-ups here. The eye-catching stage lights, skin-baring ‘fits, and all-around good vibes are sure to put you in the mood to party.

