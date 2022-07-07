Summer is in full swing and it feels like there’s a different music festival every weekend. One highly anticipated event is the return of Northern Nights, in California’s iconic redwood forest. From July 15 through July 17, thousands of electronic music fans, party goers, and cannabis aficionados will gather at the Cook’s Valley Campground in Piercy, California, on the Humboldt and Mendocino County border.
This year, Northern Nights will become the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries, as well as dispensaries located at stages. There will be stage takeovers from top cannabis brands — including the Mendocino Tree Lounge Hashery, the Humboldt Tree Lounge Farmer’s Market, and the Eel River Dab-Grab-N-Go — allowing guests to easily purchase cannabis products while staying immersed in the music and crowd.
The performers are sure to put on a non-stop party too. The lineup features Claude VonStroke, TroyBoi, SNBRN, CloZeeTwo Feet, Of The Trees, Balkan Bump, Smoakland, Modern Biology, and more. Among the weekend’s artists is up-and-coming queer rapper, producer, and DJ Wreckno. Committed to creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in EDM, Wreckno is making their Northern Nights debut shortly after releasing their third independently released four-track EP, The Fantasy, on June 29th.
To help get festival-goers prepared for the most weed-focused music event of summer, Wreckno is sharing their top five must-pack essentials for Northern Nights.
Tie-Dye Medusa Astro Hippie Weed
If I’m attending a music festival in a legal state, I absolutely can’t leave home without that Tie-Dye Medusa weed from GRiZ’s weed brand Astro Hippie! To have a strain named after a song I’m part of is bananas to me! So I always have to have some on deck for late-night roll-up sessions.
External Phone Battery
An external battery is a must must MUST! I can’t text “HEY MEET AT THE FERRIS WHEEL ACROSS FROM THE GIANT UNICORN” out to my whole group when my phone is dead! Also, it does double duty when it charges my THC vape pen for those late-night adventures.
Oversized 2000s Sunglasses
View this post on Instagram
Listen, sometimes it’s REALLY BRIGHT OUT. And other times, my eyes are REALLY RED. Oversized 2000s sunglasses really help in all eye-related situations, while also giving Paris & Nicole vibes.
Yerba Mate Tea
Now you KNOW! I need a pick-me-up after partaking in some cannabis extracurricular activities. Yerba Mate is without a doubt my favorite energy drink to have on deck at a fest. Orange Exuberance and Lemon Elation forever! Double points for hydrating that dry mouth.
Oversized Comfy Sweater
View this post on Instagram
Last but not least, you know you have to have a comfy oversized sweater for late night and early morning shenanigans! I can’t fully get down to the sunrise set if I have to shiver in between every dance move. The key to superior cannabis consumption is to keep it cozy and fun. It’s always smart to have your comfy sweater on deck.