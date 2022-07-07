Summer is in full swing and it feels like there’s a different music festival every weekend. One highly anticipated event is the return of Northern Nights, in California’s iconic redwood forest. From July 15 through July 17, thousands of electronic music fans, party goers, and cannabis aficionados will gather at the Cook’s Valley Campground in Piercy, California, on the Humboldt and Mendocino County border.

This year, Northern Nights will become the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries, as well as dispensaries located at stages. There will be stage takeovers from top cannabis brands — including the Mendocino Tree Lounge Hashery, the Humboldt Tree Lounge Farmer’s Market, and the Eel River Dab-Grab-N-Go — allowing guests to easily purchase cannabis products while staying immersed in the music and crowd.

The performers are sure to put on a non-stop party too. The lineup features Claude VonStroke, TroyBoi, SNBRN, CloZeeTwo Feet, Of The Trees, Balkan Bump, Smoakland, Modern Biology, and more. Among the weekend’s artists is up-and-coming queer rapper, producer, and DJ Wreckno. Committed to creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in EDM, Wreckno is making their Northern Nights debut shortly after releasing their third independently released four-track EP, The Fantasy, on June 29th.

To help get festival-goers prepared for the most weed-focused music event of summer, Wreckno is sharing their top five must-pack essentials for Northern Nights.

