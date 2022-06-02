For some, a long holiday weekend entails backyard barbecues, time spent by the pool, and using the extra day off work to partake in some much-needed rest and relaxation. For others, a long weekend presents the perfect opportunity to go all out and freaking party. At least, that was the case for the enthusiastic festival-goers and music-lovers found at the Lightning in a Bottle music festival.

Held annually over Memorial Day Weekend (and returning after two years of cancellation!), the electronic music-focused event drew in thousands to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California.

Lightning in a Bottle ’22 featured renowned music artists including Glass Animals, Kaytranada, GRiZ, Chet Faker, Black Coffee, Four Tet, SG Lewis, Big Wild, Purity Ring, Little Simz, Seth Troxler, Maya Jane Coles, CloZee, and more across three different stages. Aside from the epic performances, the venue also offered swim-friendly waters, art installations, and a vibrant community of festival lovers built upon true human connection. Guests were also able to participate in educational workshops, yoga, art, marketplaces, and food vendors.

Overall, LiB is known as “a festival for everyone.” And based on the photos below, those who attended certainly made it look like a welcoming, friendly, community-based good time. Scroll through our gallery of the sights and scenes of Lighting in a Bottle to get you inspired for your next big fest.

