After The Oscars, Everyone Wants Ram-Don From ‘Parasite’ — Here’s How To Make It

This piece was updated to reflect Parasite‘s Oscar wins and the insatiable demand for Ram-Don.

Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning smash Parasite has been on my mind a lot this winter (check out Vince Mancini’s review here). The film slices to the heart of working-class and upper-class tensions with an incredibly deft hand. It’s a literal upstairs/downstairs story that skewers the wealth gap. And, like so many great pieces of cinematic art, food is often at the center of its pivotal scenes.

There’s no shortage of interesting food scenes in Parasite — from pizza getting topped with packages of hot sauce to peaches serving a pivotal role (this is a spoiler-free zone). But one scene stands out, leaving an indelible impact on anyone who watches movies with their salivary glands percolating: The Ram-Don scene. I’m not going to get into why the dish is made in the movie or what happens while it’s eaten, but the scene has definitely grabbed the attention of internet food aficionados. There are Reddit threads devoted to it and home cooks have been posting their own versions of the dish to Twitter to celebrate the film.

Has it been memed? You’d better believe it.

oscar audience vibing to the parasite ram-don scene pic.twitter.com/HSbSvbSRsl — sarah (@sarahonfilm) February 11, 2020

As a metaphor, Ram-Don is Parasite, in many ways. It’s wealth and poverty co-mingled; inextricable from one another; tragically complimentary. As a dish, Ram-Don is actually jjapaguri — a Korean comfort food that combines two instant noodle packages into one stoner-inspired meal. According to reporting on the film in the L.A. Times, the name “Ram-Don” was a way to make the dish more accessible to non-Korean speaking audiences and make life easier for translators. Hence, ramen and udon, or “Ram-Don,” was born.

The brilliance of Ram-Don in the film is that the rich family’s matriarch insists that it’s served with a strip of sirloin. What looks like it’s probably a5 Waygu. This expertly bridges a working-class dish of instant noodles with an expensive slice of beef only the mega-wealthy would dare keep in the fridge. Our own Steve Bramucci tried to do something similar in the Oscar-themed UPROXX Cooking Battle [It seems to have worked, he’s way out in the lead -ed].

After watching the film, I knew this was going to be a dish that became an instant part of my lunch rotation. It’s ramen, udon, and steak. I set out to make the dish for the first time after a long flight. Nursing a jet lag requires hardcore comfort food and Ram-Don is exactly that.

The recipe below is my interpretation of the dish. There are a few wrinkles in my recipe here that aren’t shown on screen. I also don’t have access to the exact Korean ingredients from the film, since I don’t live in Korea or near a flourishing Koreatown. I’ve done my best with what I have and added a few flourishes here and there. Still, the heart of the dish remains the same and the end result is freakin’ delicious.