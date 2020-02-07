Binging With Babish Is Here To Judge Our Oscar Nominee-Inspired Cooking Battle

VINCE’S LINGUINE WITH WHITE CLAM SAUCE (The Irishman) View this post on Instagram For our latest @uproxx food challenge (dishes inspired by Oscar movies), I made linguine with white clam sauce, inspired by The Irishman. Good thing I’m marrying @__emilybee__, she takes way better pictures than I do. A post shared by Vince Mancini (@filmdrunk) on Feb 4, 2020 at 10:41am PST My favorite movies of the year were actually The Death Of Dick Long and Uncut Gems, but alas, Oscar voters remain middlebrow dorks. Of the remaining best picture nominees, Parasite is my number one by far, but in terms of an Oscar movie inspiring food, that was an easy choice: The Irishman. Set mostly in the 60s and 70s among Jimmy Hoffa and the Teamsters (based in Detroit), throughout the film we see the characters eating the kind of Italian-American immigrant dishes that my dad and grandma and great aunt taught me when I was first learning to cook. What’s a dish I can guarantee they were eating back then? Linguine with clam sauce. This was still a pretty popular Italian restaurant classic by the time I was growing up in the 80s and 90s (it may be the first seafood dish I ever enjoyed), and is still a staple of old-fashioned red sauce joints all over the US. For good reason: it’s delicious and simple, and bivalve filter feeders like clams are arguably the most sustainable/green animal protein you can eat. As for thematic appropriateness, let us not forget that one scene in The Irishman depicted the famous hit on Crazy Joe Gallo (which the real-life Frank Sheeran was almost certainly not involved in, but I digress) which took place… where else? Umberto’s Clam House. Also, I was just listening to Audible’s 20th-anniversary edition of Jim Bouton’s Ball Four: The Final Pitch, a book written by a baseball player in the late 60s, and in one of the chapters he mentions how they always used to go out to a restaurant called the Italian Gardens in Detroit for linguine: “Roger and I had this one spot in Detroit, the Italian Gardens. We’d go there for linguine with white clam sauce and we’d have a bottle of wine, and then some more linguine, and another bottle of wine, then maybe another bottle of wine, and we’d stagger back to our room. When Roger was sold we made a pact that any time we got to Detroit we’d go alone to the Italian Gardens and order linguine and drink wine and stagger back to the hotel in memory of the good times we’d had.” Again, same time and place as The Irishman was set. Neither here nor there, but my teammates also nicknamed me “Linguine” the last year I played baseball. Anyway, here it is, my version of linguine with white clam sauce. Great thing about this dish is that it’s super easy and there aren’t too many ingredients. Clams

Fresh pasta noodles

Dry white wine

Olive Oil

Cream

Garlic

Tarragon

Crushed Red Pepper Are my noodles wider than linguine? Yeah, probably. Dry pasta would’ve been more faithful to this recipe, but fuck it, I just like making my own. Canned clams would’ve been more faithful to what was probably in the 60s version of this dish but I’m not doing that shit either. Aaaanyway, I won’t rehash my entire fresh pasta recipe on here again, but suffice it to say, two cups 00 flour, four whole eggs. I actually like my old Cuisinart better than a stand mixer to knead — I just pulse it a few times until it turns into a solid ball and then pull it out to combine on the counter a few times and then let rest for 20 minutes. I rolled the sheets out in the machine then rolled them and knife cut it — to get it a little thinner than my fettucini attachment. It’s still a little thicker than boxed linguine, but as the Italian-Americans say, va fongool.

Cream? No, you don’t need cream in this recipe, but my guess is that they probably used in 60s Detroit. I don’t use much, maybe a tablespoon or two. Tarragon? Yes, flat-leaf parsley or basil would’ve been more traditional, but I like the flavor of tarragon with seafood, and I feel like it has a slightly better mouthfeel than flat Italian parsley. Cloudy olive oil? I’d baked some garlic cloves in that oil for a different recipe yesterday, so I had all this garlic-infused oil lying around — double the flavor! For my garlic — lately, I’ve been using what I call the Ilan Hall method (because I learned it from his fideo recipe that was in the Top Chef cookbook), where you put whole (or in my case halved, with the shoots taken out) garlic cloves in olive oil over medium-low heat, stir them until they start to get brown, and then smash them with the back of a spoon. It takes a little longer and requires more effort but it’s pretty fun. Honestly do it however you want, just don’t burn it. Light golden is plenty. Once the garlic is lightly browned, add a pinch of crushed red pepper and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Add the wine to stop the garlic cooking. Get that up to a low boil and reduce for a minute or two, then add the clams (which I had already pre-purged by soaking in salty water for a few hours and then drained). Steam ’em until they pop open (kids love watching this part)… …and then remove the open ones to a separate bowl to keep them from overcooking. I bring the clam juice/wine/olive oil/garlic mixture up to a simmer and let it reduce more for a few minutes, to concentrate the clam flavor and get a nice sauce texture. No need for canned clam juice (which you’ll find in lots of linguine and clams recipes). At this point, I turn the heat down all the way and stir in the cream (sorry, no pictures of this part). Again, just enough to give it a nice velvety, unctuous texture. Try not to drink the bowl at this point because it’s really good.

Next, I drop the fresh pasta in a pot of boiling salty water. Only 30-60 seconds at the very most! I want the noodles to finish cooking in the sauce. I scoop the noodles out of the water directly into the sauce and toss. Then I add the clams back in (and clam juice! you waste a da clam juice you make a you momma cry!). Add herbs and cheese, toss and serve, preferably with some crusty garlic bread. Yes, I added some superfluous pictures in there, because… don’t you just want to dive in? God, it’s so good. The beautiful light fresh pasta noodles coated in that seafood liquor with velvety cream and just a hint of spice and aromatic tarragon… oh yeah. I’m going to need a good reason not to eat this three times a week. I don’t know that there are many things I like better than a big ass bowl of pasta and clams. I like to shuck my clams all at once and then roll up my pasta with a fork against a big spoon. That’s how the real pasta pros do it. When I was in Utah this past week, I asked for a spoon when the waitress brought my pasta, and she rolled her eyes at me! I swear to God. But from my heart: eat shit, lady. Pasta with a spoon until I die.

Steve on Vince's Dish: I've been to Umberto's. I know this dish. And any complaint I have probably brings the dish back to Italy (cheese with seafood? Cream?) whereas your dish is meant to be Italian-American. Also, who am I to be anti-dairy products? That's just not a stance I can support, given my history. I don't like the tarragon move — would have preferred oregano and flat-leaf parsley, but you can't get much roasting material from a poor herb choice. Cracked black pepper would have been nice and you always go so light on the chili flakes that they're invisible, but these are quibbles compared to my one big complaint. Ready? Here goes: Is there any level of invention or creativity here? You made a winning dish that the characters in The Irishman would surely devour and our fans will definitely love but was it a stretch for you? Like at all? I feel like this is so rote that you might have just made it a few months ago and kept it in the chamber, knowing you'd get a chance to use it eventually. I suppose, in the end, you made The Irishman of dishes: expertly put together, undeniably well crafted, and absolutely un-exciting. I'm getting drowsy just looking at this dish, and it's not just from the forthcoming food coma. Zach on Vince's Dish: It's hard for me to fault this dish — it's one of my favs. I guess I have to go to Padma levels of nitpicking here. Why use cream instead of butter? That way you completely avoid the whole "cream" issue. Plus, the butter will add more depth. I agree with Steve on the lack of sharpness. The chili flakes seem like a nice layer but they disappear in the dish. Freshly cracked black pepper on the end would have brightened things up. Also, parm is great with seafood in certain experiences. I don't really see it bringing anything here a nice, large flaked finishing salt couldn't have achieved. Lastly, your pasta looks as pale as f*ck. It might have needed a little more yolk and working through the pasta maker. At the end of the day, if I was over at your joint and you whipped this up for lunch, I'd kill this plate of pasta in no time.

ZACH'S HICKORY BURGER FROM THE APPLE PAN (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was my favorite film of the year (with Jojo Rabbit and Parasite coming in hot on Rick F*cking Dalton's heels). The movie also had some great food and drink moments. Anyone looking for a great Whiskey Sour recipe? Anyway, in the spirit of this competition, I couldn't help but think of Rick and Cliff hanging out in L.A. at one of the city's most iconic burger institutions — The Apple Pan. And with both Rick and Cliff being on-screen cowboys to some degree, there's just no way they weren't grabbing the smoky Hickory Burger back in those days. The Apple Pan's Hickory Burger goes back to the 1940s and was inspired by California's In-N-Out style of burgers. They then inspired Ronn Teitlebaum to open up Johnny Rocket's in the 1980s, based on The Apple Pan's layout, food, and vibe. So, yeah, The Apple Pan definitely feels like the kind of icon that would be in Quentin Tarantino movie taking place in the 1960s. There's also a little bit of Kahuna Burger energy here, with a smoky and tangy hickory sauce in place of any "Hawaiian" elements. I always try and hit The Apple Pan at least once while I'm in L.A. and usually follow my burger up with a big ol' piece of banana cream pie. Anyway, the Instagram below is what I'm going for. I'm going to add a little extra to mine … but this is the goal.

Ingredients: Bun: Brioche

Unsalted Irish Butter

Garlic Powder Patty: 6-oz. 80/20 Ground Beef

Salt

Pepper

Irish Aged Yellow Cheddar

Vegetable Oil

Hickory Smoke Toppings: Iceberg Lettuce

Deli Dill Pickles

Mayo

Hickory Sauce Hickory Sauce: The most important part of this burger is the hickory sauce. Upon doing some internet research (special shout out to Alvin Cailin’s super useful The Burger Show), I found that this sauce is a mix of chili sauce, ketchup, and liquid smoke. I’m adding in a little splash of apple cider vinegar and a tablespoon of smoked brown sugar. I give that a good stir, cover, and refrigerate for about an hour to let the flavors marry. All told, this was one-quarter cup each Heinz ketchup and Heinz chili sauce. Maybe five or six drops of liquid smoke and a tablespoon each of the vinegar and sugar. Test for seasoning and smokiness. It should be bright, umami-rich, very tangy, slightly sweet, and full of smoke. Smoked Patties: To add to the smoke x-factor, I’m smoking my ground beef with hickory smoke for about an hour. I have a countertop smoker that allows me to fill a bag with plenty of hickory smoke. After I form two three-ounce balls of meat, I fill a ZipLock with smoke. Then I let the meat rest for nearly an hour while it both comes up to room temp and soaks in all that smoke. After the smoke has soaked in, it’s time to make some burgers. To mimic the grill top greasy spoon nature of The Apple Pan, I’m doing a classic smash burger in cast iron. Basically, I take one of the ground beef balls, add it to a smoking hot skillet (with neutral oil), and use a large spatula and wooden spoon to smashy-smashy.

As soon as the patty is smashed, I hit it with a generous pinch of salt and crank from the black pepper mill. I let that patty sear off for a good two minutes, or until a thick sear is present. Once the burgers have been flipped and there’s a sear on both sides, I lose the heat and add the cheese. The Apple Pan uses aged Tillamook Yellow Cheddar which I can’t get in Berlin. So, I’m using the Irish equivalent — which is basically the same thing. The key here, though, is to not add the cheese too soon. You want it to just melt but still have a little body left. Construction: I toast off the buttered brioche buns with some butter and garlic powder until they have a nice crunch. I then start building. First, mayo, pickles, and iceberg go on the bottom bun in that order. Next, I place the patty and smother in the hickory sauce. Pop on the top bun, place the burger in its requisite white paper bag, and you’re ready to tuck in! This is such a delicious and simple burger. The hickory sauce gives off these big moments of tang, smoke, sweet, acidic, and umami. The smoke on the meat just shines through enough to meet the sauce halfway and build upon each other.

I let that mixture simmer on low as I prepared the rest of the dish. I spiked the heat right before serving, after straining it, to make sure it was served hot. The great thing about this technique is that there’s still a lot of life in your ingredients after they simmer, so you can make more broth, this time at a boil to really draw out every last bit of flavor. I have my second-run dashi boiling on the stove right now, with my chicken bones in the pot. Chicken Skewer Ingredients/ Instructions: 2 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs — trimmed and cut into cubes

5 chicken hearts

3 chicken livers

One bunch scallions

5 shiitake mushroom caps

Sesame oil

Rice wine vinegar After trimming my thighs and cutting my livers in half, I put all the ingredients above into a bowl. The fat on the thighs meant the chicken was sure to be tender, You’ll notice that the hearts and liver are greatly outnumbered by the thighs. I get that the Park family likes to imagine themselves as regular, instant-ramen eating normies, but I doubt that these a5 waygu-eating millionaires really want to see the weird, gaping left-ventricle of a chicken heart on their skewers. See how the one above looks a little like the mouth of a drowned puffer fish? Not so appetizing. Gochujang-Sauce Ingredients/ Instructions: 1/4 cup organic ketchup.

4 tablespoons brown sugar.

4 tablespoons honey.

10 tablespoons premium gochujang (by “premium” I mean: should have Korean chilies as the first ingredient, should not contain high fructose corn syrup, and should be properly fermented).

Two dashes of MSG.

6 raw garlic cloves, minced.

3 slices of raw ginger, minced.

4 tablespoons sesame oil.

4 tablespoons soy sauce. This is thick enough as is, without needing to be heated. Simply mix then coat your skewers. (Oh yeah, at some point I put my meat on bamboo skewers which had been soaking in water. Each one was made up of about 8 pieces of chicken thigh, 1-2 pieces of liver, 1-2 hearts, four chunks of scallion, and 2 shiitake mushroom caps. From here, I grilled my skewers to get that lovely Maillard reaction — turning them occasionally, so that all four sides were touched by the flame. Next, I squeezed a nectarine over the skewers, hit them with some sea salt and cracked pepper, and sprinkled sesame seeds over the top. As my dashi warmed up, I added in some finely chopped scallions then served the skewers over the broth. The broth was highly refined, the skewers were classic street food fare — it was like an inverted ram-don, where the protein is the inexpensive part of the dish. The hearts and livers were spread out enough to offer a really nice textural and flavor variation, without being overpowering. The dashi was warm, soothing and elegant in its simplicity.