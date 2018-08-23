Chronicle Books/Uproxx

Snoop Dogg’s VH1 cooking show with Martha Stewart, Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, is a gem. It’s pretty cute to watch the two bounce ideas off of each other, work with each others’ very different personalities, and swap stories with guests. But the coolest part of it all is that Snoop can actually cook. He often tells Stewart how his mother or some other relative would cook things, how he approaches food at home, and what he thinks of her techniques. It was only a matter of time before he went out on his own and published some of his recipes, tips, and tricks in a cookbook of his own.

The cookbook, From Crook to Cook, comes out in October, and Snoop will share with readers recipes from lobster thermidor to waffles. Of course, the book wouldn’t be complete without a recipe for gin and juice, served doggystyle, whatever the hell that means in this context.

Chronicle Books, who will be in charge of getting the book published, promises there will be no marijuana-infused snacks listed in the book, but each and every recipe with “satisfy those munchies” — alluding to the Snoop’s reputation of being forever high. Snoop will join the ranks of hip hop artists like 2Chainz, Coolio, and Kelis, who have also released cookbooks. Meanwhile, Action Bronson and Lil’ B both have some pretty dope web cooking shows that you can check out while you wait on Mr. Broadus’s opus.