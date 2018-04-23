Action Bronson Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Your Rainbow Bagel

Getty / Uproxx

To know Action Bronson is to love his vibe. The dude has an infectious energy, which he applies to just about everything he does, but most famously rapping, eating, getting stoned, traveling, and drinking (order those passions any way you want). While Bronson’s mountain man beard and body full of tats paint one picture (for the purveyor of lazy stereotypes), his bright eyes and natural politeness flip any “tough guy” perceptions on their head.

In the culinary world, the Flushing, Queens kid is Bourdain for the internet age. It’s not just food and drink and weed that he celebrates, it’s experiences. It’s this passion for experience over hype that prompted Olmeca Altos Tequila to hire him to kick off their six-city pop-up event series, The J. Hernandez and Sons Bodega. The tour/ roadshow is crossing the nation through the spring and summer — with Bronson hosting the LA event last week and the NYC stop in June.

After the LA pop up, we spoke with Action about his local Bodega man, scored a delectable Granita recipe, and he slipped us an exclusive for the title of his next cookbook.