In the world of rum, spiced rum doesn’t always get a fair shake. We love to mix with white (un-aged) rums and we love to sip dark (aged) rums, but sometimes we aren’t sure what to do with spiced rum. Usually made with a gold rum base (or white rum with caramel coloring added), spiced rums are dark amber in color and flavored with various spices including vanilla bean, cloves, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. As long as you purchase a bottle that isn’t full of artificial flavors and colors, spiced rums are perfectly suited as a base for Summer 2020 drinks like the dark ‘n’ stormy, the rum old fashioned, or the spiced rum punch. They’re also ubiquitous in the resurgent tiki culture. Thomas Nesselhauf, bartender at Datz in Tampa, Florida has a specific bottle he always uses to make cocktails this time of year. “Hands down, Sailor Jerry,” he says. “This rum is sweet with notes of vanilla, dry buttery toffee, and subtle cinnamon, but it packs a real punch, coming in at 92 proof. I’m not one to mix dark liquor with anything but this would pair perfectly with some Coke and a couple of slices of lime.” Sailor Jerry has a high profile, but there are plenty of other brands that deserve equal love. To figure out which bottles you should mix with as August gets rolling, we asked some high-profile bartenders to name their favorites. Here are their picks: