We Asked Bartenders For The Best Rums To Drink While Stuck At Home

Obviously, there’s a lot going on in the world of hospitality lately. It really brings everything into perspective and reminds us all what’s most important. Above work, money, and social media followers, our health and safety is truly vital to our lives. Let’s not forget that. Many bars and restaurants have closed their doors for the foreseeable future as they wait out the coronavirus. That means that bartenders are stuck at home, unsure of when they’ll be able to return to their bars and pubs and continue earning a living. While at home, many are delving into their liquor collections. They’re whipping up cocktails for partners and housemates and drinking coveted spirits neat or on the rocks. One spirit they’re playing with a lot this time of year? Rum. We at UPROXX have long enjoyed rum in all of its glory — whether in a classic, summery Tiki-style cocktail or on its own with a single ice cube. But we don’t know as much about this sugarcane-based spirit as our friends behind the bar. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the one rum they’ll be drinking while they’re stuck at home.