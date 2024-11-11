Taco Bell’s strategy for this entire decade so far has been to periodically remove and bring back menu items. I hate to say it, but, it’s working. While I find it incredibly annoying that Taco Bell is always f*cking with my favorites, there is an air of excitement that surrounds each old discontinued dish that returns to the menu.

So far, they’ve been knocking it out of the park, the Enchirito, Volcano Menu, and Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap were all pretty great. But part of what makes this strategy work I think, is that it always comes in small doses.

Which has us pretty nervous about Taco Bell’s latest retro menu release — the Decades Collection, four dishes made popular in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. Because all of these dishes were discontinued at one point or another, it makes us think there must’ve been a reason for it. So how well is this menu going to stack up against what else is already on the menu? We found out by ordering the entire Decades Collection so that you don’t have to. We’re going to break down which of these returning dishes is actually worth your money. Let’s eat, starting in chronological order!

1960s — Tostada

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

First released sometime in the 1960s, the Tostada is a simple but classic dish that is totally indebted to the Mexican cuisine that first inspired the chain. In my opinion, this dish should’ve never left the menu, it’s simple but effective, featuring a giant fried tortilla topped with a smear of beans, red sauce, lettuce, and cheese.

Biting into it, you get a classic mix of Taco Bell flavors: the beans are earthy, the red sauce provides a mild heat, and the lettuce and cheese are welcome additions, but don’t offer that much flavor.

The Bottom Line:

While I think this should’ve never left the menu, overall, I think it’s just fine. It’s not a reason to go to Taco Bell, but it makes for a nice dish to add to your regular order.

1970s — Green Sauce Burrito

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

A Mexican chain restaurant is usually guaranteed to have three things: a red sauce burrito, a bean, cheese, and rice burrito, and a green sauce burrito. For whatever reason, Taco Bell ditched its green sauce burrito, and we’ve all been suffering for it. Of the three standard, under $2 burritos, this is the best one. The burrito consists of beans, cheese, onion, and green sauce.

The green sauce has a light vegetal and tangy flavor with a lingering mild heat to it.

The Bottom Line:

Once again, it’s not a reason to visit Taco Bell, but it does make for a tasty add-on to your regular order.

1980s — Meximelt

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Here at Uproxx, we’re big fans of the classic ’80s Meximelt. We like it so much that we recreated it a couple of years ago (ours is better). This taco features a soft tortilla loaded up with pico de gallo, a three cheese blend, and some zesty beef.