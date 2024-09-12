ABV: 50%

Average Price: $33 The Whiskey: Made with a grain recipe of 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley, Old Forester’s 100-proof offering is a budget-friendly beauty. Following in the longstanding tradition of Old Forester’s commitment to 100-proof bourbon, this expression carries no minimum age statement, unlike their Bottled in Bond 1879, which is guaranteed to be at least four years old per the Bottled in Bond regulations. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Old Forester 100 Proof begins with a medicinal cherry note, which opens the curtains for a wave of complementing aromas like caramel, barrel char, hazelnut spread, and moderate oak. After a few swirls, the cherry note becomes more robust, as does the underlying caramel, which rises to greet the nose like an eager puppy out of the glass. Palate: The medicinal cherry note from the nose of this whiskey very quickly finds its way to the palate, coating the tongue and laying a foundation for accenting notes like cinnamon, oak, black pepper spice, and toasted almonds. The texture in the mouth is moderately slick, with just enough grip to reward “chewing” the bourbon. Chewing also rewards repeat sips as the liquid coats your palate and allows you to unlock more flavor. Finish: The finish reveals a more natural black cherry flavor, along with some clove and caramel notes. The liquid hangs on for a medium length, making this a great sipping whiskey to enjoy neat. Bottom Line: I’ve long considered this one of Old Forester’s hidden gems, and that sentiment holds up even in blind tasting. The flavor profile is true to everything the brand does well, with black cherry, vanilla, and caramel showing up in full force. The cherry on top is that it does all of this at a budget-friendly price point that puts it ahead of the Whiskey Row Series in terms of value. 48. High Wire Distillery Jimmy Red Bourbon ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Jimmy Red Bourbon is made using a unique corn varietal, Jimmy Red, which the brand helped save from the brink of extinction. Ecological heroics aside, this isn’t your garden-variety bourbon – it utilizes locally grown grains, is likewise proofed with local water, and is made according to the exacting standards of the Bottled in Bond Act. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins pretty grain-forward, with the Jimmy Red corn taking the lead. It’s full of mineral-like, grainy, nutty, and sweet aromas, with spiced orange peel and cinnamon bark notes enhancing things in the background. There’s also a light, sugary note like cotton candy and further brioche and star anise aromas.

Palate: The palate is well-developed with an oily texture and all of the nosing notes translating to the palate along with the prominent addition of brown sugar, vanilla pod, and buttered popcorn. Butterscotch and the flavor of Golden Delicious apples are also two welcome inclusions. Finish: This bourbon has a medium-length finish that leaves you sucking your molars, savoring the flavor of honeyed brioche buns long after finishing every sip. Bottom Line: It does belie its youth at times, but it also quickly overcomes its youthful elements thanks to an impressively mature mouthfeel, lush flavors, and a satisfyingly lengthy finish. This will be an incredible whiskey to watch moving forward, and it gives the solid impression that it will fulfill its promise to dramatically improve sooner rather than later. 47. Widow Jane Baby Jane Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: Widow Jane distills its proprietary “Baby Jane” heirloom corn varietal for this bourbon blend, which was made in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and Kentucky. Once blended, this bourbon is brought to proof using Widow Jane’s mineral water from the Rosendale mines and bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Waxy plum, black pepper, and nutmeg make the initial impression of this whiskey a welcome one on the nose. From there, it develops into the aroma of blueberry pancakes, dark chocolate, and apple crisps. It’s immediately alluring and atypical, and it beckons the first sip… Palate: The palate is as delightful as the nose’s promise, with ripe plum, cinnamon bark, and apple crisp notes fusing with a savory bacon fat note that sounds crazy, but it works. The liquid itself is medium-bodied, enhancing the flavors’ perceived richness as the flavors of cafe au lait and golden raisins begin to ascend in prominence before the finish.

Finish: The finish is medium-length and features a delightful blend of blueberries and ripe plums, while maple syrup and youthful oak bring it all to a close. Bottom Line: What the heck is up with Widow Jane lately? They’ve long been producing some truly underrated blends utilizing sourced whiskey, but now that they’ve got some of their own distillate to play with, it seems they’re ready to turn a corner and start wowing folks with their brand of mellow but remarkably flavorful bourbon. 46. Bondstone Double Oak Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This Double Gold winner from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition features a high-rye recipe bourbon, which was initially aged for at least four years before it undergoes a secondary maturation. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apple cider and oak lead the nosing notes, giving it a great autumnal blast with peppercorn, bread dough, allspice, clove, and candied ginger all coming together nicely. Palate: The flavor of cooked red apples with the skin intact, candied ginger, and a touch of nutmeg immediately blossom on the tongue when you take your first sip. There’s also a good dose of tobacco leaf midpalate, and the taste of clove emerges during the transition to the finish. It’s worth noting that the flavors themselves are a bit muted but enjoyable all the same. Finish: The finish here, which is shorter than I’d like, continues the momentum on the tobacco leaf that first sprouted at midpalate and brings some barrel char and blackberry flavors to join it. Bottom Line: I’m curious to see how Bondstone Double Oak Bourbon would fare at a higher proof because, overall, it feels like the volume is a touch too low, and the palate is a slight letdown from the ebullient nose. That said, this is still a really interesting pour that’s worth taking a gamble on as a new addition to your whiskey shelf this month. 45. Forbidden Bourbon Batch 2

ABV: 47.6%

Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: Forbidden Bourbon is helmed by Master Distiller Marianne Eaves, who’s proved her mettle in this industry twice over with successful stints at other prominent brands. Now, with full creative control, she’s releasing this stunning wheated bourbon in single barrel and small batch format from a mash bill of 75% white corn, 12% white wheat, and 13% malted barley. For the small batch expression, the bourbon in each blend is aged for at least five years. Tasting Notes: Nose: It begins with a slightly dusty quality and some tobacco leaf, white pepper, and stone fruits emanating from the glass. Peaches, apples, and rich caramel with a lavender undertone reach the nose and draw you in for an initial sip. Palate: Lemon zest marks the opening salvo before blooming with delicious gooey caramel, mature oak, and peach flavors that wash over your palate and send waves to the edges of your tongue. Vanilla and ripe apples lead the way toward the finish. Finish: White pepper, caramel, nutmeg, and oak follow through on the medium-length finish that punches above its weight. This honestly feels like a bourbon in the 107-proof range, and that’s a good thing. Bottom Line: Forbidden Bourbon’s 2nd Batch builds on batch 1’s strong start for an impressively broad-bodied, decadent pour that is as forceful as it is full of finesse. Master Blender Marianne Eaves is becoming increasingly well-regarded for her deft touch when it comes to blending delicate yet delicious bourbon, and Forbidden Bourbon’s Batch 2 definitely continues that trend. 44. 2XO Oak Series: French Oak ABV: 46%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: 2XO’s Master Blender Dixon Dedman is no stranger to innovation, and he does so with this budget-friendly offering. To achieve its unique flavor profile, Dedman inserts chains of charred French oak into traditional bourbon barrels. While the full mash bill is undisclosed, the brand notes that the bourbon in this blend contains 18% rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with a lot of nutmeg, french vanilla, cinnamon, and a doughy center with plums and orange rind accenting the air. Overall, it’s a delightful medley that makes you want to dive in for your first sip.

Palate: Once on the palate, you get an interesting blend of French vanilla that comes with some tobacco leaf and barrel char before the doughy grain-forward flavor surfaces and brings with it the nutmeg and orange rind. These all work well together, and the texture of the whiskey enters the mouth smoothly with a velvety introduction that soon recedes as the baking spices, like black pepper, start to tease the edges of your tongue and lead the transition to the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey features a bit of black pepper flitting along the edges of your tongue while orange rind hangs on the ride until the very end, as does a touch of French vanilla sweetness. It’s worth saying that the finish might be the best part of the entire experience. Bottom Line: 2XO is so-named because the brand opted to embrace “double oaking” all of its expressions, but its innovative ways are turning heads. The fun flavors their French oak chains produce are matched by the way the liquid develops on your palate, making this a fun pour to sit back and enjoy from start to finish. 43. Frank August Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Frank August is a newcomer on the American whiskey scene, and they’re daring to ask the question: what is America’s spirit? Yes, bourbon is America’s Native Spirit, but they’re looking to highlight non-traditional stories to get at the heart of what this industry truly represents. For its flagship bourbon expression, sourced from another distillery in Kentucky, Frank August is blending small batches of 10-15 barrels and bottling them at the classic 100-proof mark. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey with rich cherries and brioche bun aromas fills the air once you pour Frank August’s Small Batch expression into your glass. Give it a few swirls and each of the notes becomes more distinct: Manuka honey and Chelan cherries stand out while the aroma of a graham cracker pie crust and a tad bit of allspice join the party. Palate: The impressively slick whiskey paints your palate with the distinct flavor of Chelan cherries, and thanks to its viscousness, it’s able to take its time gently massaging honey, oak and allspice into your tongue.

Finish: The succinct finish sees the allspice and oak asserting itself more forcefully while a touch of nougat and candied peanuts finally come out to play. Bottom Line: Frank August Small Batch Bourbon is an excellent choice for purchase this Bourbon Heritage Month because it goes beyond the quotidian compliment of being “crowd-pleasing” and goes the extra mile in delivering a limited-but-lavish array of flavors that will impress newcomers and whiskey savants all the same. 42. Benchmark Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: Benchmark Full Proof was first released last year and is now the premier expression in the Benchmark lineup. Always bottled at 125 proof, it is the highest ABV offering from the Benchmark brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of cinnamon Red Hots, peanut shells, caramel, and oak. It’s a pretty straightforward medley of flavors, but despite that knock, they all work well together and come across boldly on the nose. Palate: On the palate is where the brashness of those flavors really runs wild as it drinks a bit hot and is marred, rather than aided by, the simplicity of its flavor wheel. You get peanuts, cinnamon, caramel, oak, and…nothing else. That said, the flavors are fairly well-developed, and because of their distinctiveness and the clear delineation between each note, they’re easy to appreciate one by one. Finish: The finish is flush with black pepper, more oak, and charred green pepper skin. It’s medium-lengthed, which is a plus if you appreciate its brashness but a distraction if that boldness is overwhelming. Bottom Line: When it was first launched, many Buffalo Trace fans posited Benchmark Full Proof as a sort of “Stagg Jr., Jr.” The hope was that it would present similar flavors in a much easier-to-find and affordably priced expression. How’d that turn out? Well, it would be an oversimplification to call it such, but it contains a few flavor notes that make Stagg so beloved. As long as you temper your expectations and are in the market for a bold, uncomplicated bourbon, there’s plenty here to enjoy. 41. Frey Ranch Farm Strength Bourbon

ABV: 62.15%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Frey Ranch Distillery, tucked away in the mountains of Nevada, is a relative newcomer to the American whiskey world, but they’ve been farming since 1854. All of that agricultural know-how finds its way into the bottle as they utilize their own sustainably grown grains in each of their products, putting nearly 170 years of experience on full display in their farm-to-glass bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: Leather and cinnamon bark come roaring out of the glass as the impressive proof in this whiskey makes itself known vis-a-vis its burly aromas. Buttery pastry notes and a sweetness reminiscent of port wine add refinement to the affair, with custard and torched blood orange elevating it as well. Palate: The interplay of grain – with corn pudding playing the role here – with tropical fruit, tobacco leaf, black tea, and clove is mesmerizing in every sip. Be sure to suck your teeth as an invitation for toasted almonds and overripe dates to join the party. Finish: The finish showcases a delicate balance – though this whiskey is anything but delicate – where leather, dates, and big black pepper vibes all claim equal ground and cling to the roof of your mouth for dear life. Bottom Line: Believe it or not, Frey Ranch Distillery has been around for nearly 20 years, having been founded in 2006. Time has wrought a level of expertise coupled with high-quality grains to produce a robust bourbon loaded with robust flavor notes and a silky mouthfeel that you’ll want to experience repeatedly until your bottle, like mine, is nearly depleted. 40. Barrell Foundation 5-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Barrell Craft Spirits is home to some of the most talented blenders in the world of bourbon, and for their first-ever 100-proof expression, they utilized every ounce of that prowess. The Foundation blend’s components include bourbons aged between five and nine years from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and Maryland, with a mash bill of 73% corn, 23% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Juicy oranges, ripe green apples, and fresh-cut oak make the first impression on the nose, which is delightfully lively and youthful in all the right ways. Those notes are joined by the aroma of maple candy and honeyed wheat toast for a well-rounded nosing experience that readily entices you into your first sip.

Palate: Caramel and juicy oranges come out of the gates with a hint of clove and candied walnuts to delight your palate. Like the nose, it’s a refreshingly lively pour once in the mouth that has richness across the palate without being syrupy or cloying before gently receding just as politely as it arrives. Finish: The closing notes continue the tag team of caramel and ripe oranges with a touch of allspice for a fresh and flavorful medium-length finish. Bottom Line: What’s most enjoyable about every sip of Barrell’s Foundation 5-Year Bourbon is the ever-present freshness from the nose and palate through the finish. At every step of the journey, ripe orange notes are inescapable, making this sweet-sipping bourbon as enjoyable as a fresh-ingredients cocktail. With this new expression clocking in at the lowest price among the brand’s ongoing releases, this is the perfect one to start with if you’re looking for a great Bourbon Heritage Month bottle. 39. Ben Holladay Missouri Straight Wheated Bourbon Rickhouse Proof ABV: 61.35%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO, is a beautiful destination where a new generation of bourbon makers are casting the dye for an incredible future. With Master Distiller Kyle Merklein steering the ship, Holladay is putting out two excellent 6-year bourbons from a rye-based and a wheat-based mash bill. For their Rickhouse Proof expression, they’ve chosen to showcase the latter at full octane, without dilution. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked caramel, dark chocolate, and stewed red apples give this one a really autumnal vibe, with clove and some great barrel char and oak tones tying it all together. Palate: Smoked caramel makes it to the palate along with a lot of vanilla and nougat, while dark chocolate plays a supporting role from the wings. The dense oak and barrel char notes are really the skeleton that holds this all together, though, and enables the sweeter notes to stand tall with a few shakes of clove thrown in for good measure.

Finish: The finish gives a sweet impression of cooked apples and caramel, which helps to curtail the heat and heighten one’s enjoyment. One other thing that helps is it sticks around for a long time, affording you the opportunity to savor it until the last drop. Bottom Line: Ben Holladay’s Bourbon is enjoying a ton of critical acclaim as one of the best young craft distilleries on the market today, and that reputation is well-earned. If you aren’t already adding bottles of Ben Holladay Bourbon to your liquor cabinet, then there’s no better time than Bourbon Heritage Month to start exploring one of the best non-Kentucky bourbon brands in all of the land. 38. Old Grand-Dad 114 ABV: 57%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Old Grand-Dad 114 is frequently cited as one of the best budget bourbons on the market, and for 2024, that still hasn’t changed. The high-rye recipe from Jim Beam also goes into its lower proof versions, Old Grand-Dad standard and Old Grand-Dad Bonded. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, OGD 114 opens with a bouquet of lemon zest, maple candy, and peanuts. Those notes are propped up by a supporting cast of oak, light honey, and butterscotch. Palate: Once you take a sip of Old Grand-Dad 114, you’ll immediately pick up on its medium-bodied texture, which is slightly heavy and dense. The flavor of fresh hazelnuts, honey, and caramel comes across first on the tongue before it turns somewhat mellow at midpalate with butterscotch Krimpets, faint tobacco leaf, and a bit of orange pith. Finish: For its medium-length finish, OGD 114 delivers a bit of vanilla and black pepper to go with more fresh hazelnuts and oak. This is a perfectly satisfying conclusion that ties all of those well-balanced flavors together. Bottom Line: Old Grand-Dad 114 is an OG value bourbon, and enthusiasts should be pleased that Jim Beam has taken an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach over the years. For right around $30, it’s hard to find a more flavorful and well-rounded option. 37. Blue Run Reflection II Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $82 The Whiskey: Blue Run Reflection II, created by Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon, is intended to show a lighter side of the flavor spectrum than the brand’s inaugural Reflection release. Blended in small batches, this expression utilizes some of Reflection I as a base. Tasting Notes: Nose: Orange blossom and vanilla frosting come billowing out of the glass when you pour Blue Run Reflection II. There are floral elements punctuated by hints of cherry, honey, and woodchips as well. Palate: Once on the palate, the whiskey has a strong citrus presence with a bit of lemon zest and an orange peel expression resting against a grain-forward backbone of cornbread, honey, and oak. The mouthfeel is supple and spry, allowing the whiskey to coat your palate fully before swiftly receding to leave the flavor of allspice in its wake. Finish: The finish features honey, youthful oak, and shortbread cookies to go with some allspice and vanilla before succinctly tapering off. Bottom Line: Blue Run has been a buzzing brand ever since it initially made a splash back in 2020. Now, on their second edition of Reflection, they’re continuing to show their chops as blenders capable of capturing lighting in those instantly iconic butterfly bottles. 36. Wilderness Trail Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $62 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried raspberries and black pepper kick things off on the nose, with oak and leather encroaching as you inhale more deeply. There are also intriguing additional layers of cream cheese, allspice, and lemon zest uncovered after swirling the glass with some bubblegum lurking underneath.

Palate: Black pepper and bubblegum hit the palate at first before rich oak tones make their presence known, along with a tasty semi-tart dose of the dried raspberries from the nose. The liquid itself has some elbows, pricking various parts of your tongue with a punctuation of flavor and a grainy, honeycomb-like texture. Finish: On the finish, this whiskey introduces butterscotch and vanilla custard before the black pepper notes seize control and coast into the sunset after a moderate length. Bottom Line: Wilderness Trail is gaining acclaim for its flavorful sweet mash whiskey, which is free from chill filtration, and its wheated mash bill is the best among its bourbon lineup. With such an approachable proof and an impressive depth of flavor in every bottle, you’ll want to explore this expression before moving on to their core range of rye or bolder single-barrel offerings. 35. Jim Beam Black Label Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: The new and improved Jim Beam Black Label is the result of tireless tinkering from Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe. New for 2024, the long-standing Jim Beam expression now has an age statement and a slightly altered flavor profile designed to optimize the distillery’s 7-year-old bourbon profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peanut brittle, bubble gum, and caramel are all featured prominently on the nose of Jim Beam’s 7-Year Black Label on the first pass. A second sniff introduces accenting notes of orange rind and leather. Palate: The dense, substantial texture hits at first before a clash of peanut brittle, butter, and hazelnuts dances across the palate. There are notes of lemon zest and honey that take root on the roof of the mouth before the flavor of barrel char and black pepper usher in the transition to the finish.

Finish: Nutmeg and honey roasted peanuts show force on the finish along with some chocolate truffle dust as it warms the entire mouth and hangs around for an impressively long time. Bottom Line: Jim Beam Black Label has the sweetness, spice, flavor, and wallet-friendly price to make it a winner. The recent reemergence of an age statement on this bottle is enough of a reason to welcome this bottle into your collection this Bourbon Heritage Month, but that number on the front came with a lot of fine-tuning on the back end by Fred and Freddie Noe, and they hit an absolute home run. 34. K. Luke Small Batch Barrel Strength Bourbon Batch 9 ABV: 59.2%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: K. Luke is a sourced and blended product line born from the minds of Jonathan and Jennifer Maisano. Jonathan, who is a first-level certified sommelier, selects barrels for each blend, and the husband and wife pair select them together through rigorous rounds of blind tasting. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red grapes and golden raisins kick things off with cumin, spiced almonds, and a savory, fatty note that ties it all together. It’s really a densely packed, enticing nose that beckons an initial sip. Palate: There’s caramel on the tip of the tongue and a jammy red berry note that makes the initial impression before caramel and dense oak tones fall over the palate. The flavors are a tad muddled and restrained, but that helps to mask the proof and sends you on a journey of interrogating your tastebuds for each note rather than blasting you in the face with each of them. Finish: The finish features more dense oak and jammy red berries with a full-bodied impression reminiscent of dry red wine, which lasts for quite a while. Bottom Line: K. Luke Batch 9 is a strong bourbon that remains true to who the brand’s founders are at their core. Jonathon Maisano, in particular, is a first-level certified sommelier, and that spirit runs through the jammy, nuanced flavor profile of K. Luke’s cask strength bourbon blends. 33. Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled in Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s flagship bottled-in-bond expression is a rebranded release first launched in 2022. Sticking true to their roots, this bourbon is made with their “HH reg” mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year is distinctly earthy and nutty with walnuts and potting soil melding well with brown sugar and oak. The warm aroma of vanilla pods undergirds all of those enticing notes. Palate: Once across the palate, Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year leads with brown sugar before the earthier elements of cinnamon bark, nutmeg, oak, and walnuts claim the midpalate. As this pour transitions to the finish, there’s a faint bit of milk chocolate, vanilla cream, and caramel. Finish: The finish puts a lovely bow on the entire affair as brown sugar and barrel char fuse together with walnut shells and black pepper. Overall, the finish gives the impression that this bourbon is slightly older than seven years, and as it closes with a dash of vanilla extract, it whets the palate, bracing your senses for repeat sips. Bottom Line: Haters continue to grumble about the affordability of Heaven Hill’s sunsetted 6-year bottled-in-bond offering. While I’m sure we’d all be happy to keep a few extra bucks in our pocket, for the price point, flavor profile, and ample time spent aging, this is a bottled-in-bond bourbon that exemplifies the triumph of restraint over the impulse to feature a younger (or higher) age statement. Heaven Hill deserves credit for threading that needle. 32. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out.

Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock solid option that has its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon is absolutely stunning, and not only does it one-up its wheated bourbon predecessor, but it also blows the rest of the stellar Origin Series out of the water. 31. Starlight Carl T. Huber’s Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: For an introduction to one of the best craft whiskey brands in America, you don’t need to look any further than this bottle from Starlight Distillery. Starlight has made a bit of a name for themselves with their exotic finishing casks but tasting their base bourbon is the kind of eye-opening experience that you’ll want to start with. Tasting Notes: Nose: Take me out to the ballgame! This is a box of Cracker Jacks on the nose, where you can expect caramel sweetness and subtle nuttiness, along with some barrel char and corn-forward graininess. Bright red cherries and allspice also hit the nose, with bubblegum and butterscotch following suit. Palate: On the palate, the liquid is really smooth and supple, coasting over your tongue and depositing cherries, bubblegum, and mellow oak as it heads to the back of your mouth. It has a good streak of vanilla up the middle of the palate, and this retains its nutty quality while providing just enough butterscotch balance plus plenty of nutmeg to make this an enjoyable pour that comes across as straightforward but savory.

Finish: Carl T. Huber’s Bottled in Bond shines on the medium-length finish, where each sip exudes balance between the mellow baking spices like nutmeg and clove along with a gentle sweetness anchored by the notes of butterscotch. As you chew a bit, it also reveals more of the delicious bright cherry note. Bottom Line: It’s full of nutmeg, Nutella-like hazelnut, and warm brown sugar, which gives it a commanding presence to be enjoyed neat. However, it will really shine in boozy cocktails like an Old Fashioned, making it a versatile choice that you’ll be glad you picked up for Bourbon Heritage Month. 30. Pinhook 5-Year Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 59.1%

Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: Pinhook’s bottles feature eye-catching wax tops in a variety of colors, and admittedly, it can be a bit confusing to try and keep track of which is which, but remember this – the new 5-Year Cask Strength Bourbon belongs in your shopping cart. Featuring a bubblegum-pink wax, this particular bottle is hard to overlook, and once you peel off the top, it’s even harder to forget. Tasting Notes: Nose: Apricot jam and vanilla come tumbling out of the glass along with graham cracker pie crust and a bit of burnt sugar. Palate: The stone fruit carries through to the palate, where the flavor of candied apricots and peanut shells coats the tongue, leaving little room for the slightly doughy note that emerges at mid-palate. Finish: The finish features a flourish of freshly cracked black pepper and turns slightly lip-puckering, which does well to conclude the light and sweet flavors found at first. Bottom Line: The first of Pinhook’s contract-distilled bourbon to come out of Castle & Key is a portend of great things to come. It has a well-developed flavor despite being only five years old and is a proof point that will shock you with how easily it drinks. You’d do well to get in on the ground floor with the whiskey Pinhook is producing right now. 29. Smokeye Hill 93 Proof Bourbon

ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Smokeye Hill Bourbon is aged for at least five years in 30 and 53-gallon barrels with a variety of barrel chars before being bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Blue corn, peanut butter, tobacco leaf, and cigar ash make up the initial nosing notes. On the second pass are Rainier cherries and a little white chocolate, delivering the sweetness. Palate: Tobacco leaf, oak, and almond extract hit the palate at first, while the blue corn and peanut brittle notes splash across the tongue soon after. There’s a touch of fresh almonds and white chocolate before the transition to the finish. Finish: The finish has a mellow sizzle that caps things off nicely and concludes with vanilla frosting, shaved almonds, and barrel char. Bottom Line: Smokeye Hill’s 93-proof offering is more tightly wound and slightly better than the barrel-proof version that’s been garnering critical acclaim. Due to a harmonious assemblage of flavors and the commendable development of those flavors, it’s safe to say that this brand-new bourbon is a winner. 28. Old Bardstown Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Old Bardstown Bottled in Bond Bourbon is one of those IYKYK expressions from the Willett Distillery. It is sold exclusively in Kentucky on the bottom shelf of liquor stores. This bottled-in-bond offering is not to be confused with the 101-proof small-batch variant available nationwide. Tasting Notes: Nose: It begins with a really round butterscotch note with some intriguing menthol and tobacco leaf aromas that make you dig deeper in the glass to uncover additional layers of Brooks cherries, pecans, and vanilla extract.

Palate: Old Bardstown Bottled in Bond Bourbon is dense and full-bodied on the palate despite the proof, and it opens with sticky toffee and Brooks cherries while a touch of the menthol from the nose streaks up the middle of the tongue and introduces some dark chocolate at midpalate. Finish: The moderate finish sees the blossoming of dark chocolate flavor with some fresh hazelnuts, caramel, and white pepper notes rounding things off. Bottom Line: This unassuming bottle packs a real wallop with a substantive mouthfeel and a dark, rich flavor profile that will have you double-checking your receipt to be sure you didn’t steal this bottle at roughly $30 USD. Rest assured, your receipt is right; hell, all is right with this bourbon in your glass. 27. Old Forester Birthday Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $199 The Whiskey: Louisville’s oldest distillery often tweaks the age and proof point of its annual Birthday Bourbon release. For this year, the 24th expression in the series matured for 12 years, the same as 2023’s release, but it’s bottled at its highest proof ever, 107 proof. Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris and Master Taster Melissa Rift personally selected the 209 barrels that comprised this blend with aid from Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo. The barrels themselves were matured in Warehouses G and L. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of juicy orange rind, fresh leather, apricots, apples, and red peppers leap out of the glass at first. There’s some barrel char, milk chocolate, and tobacco leaf notes swirling in the mix, as well as some buttercream frosting and black pepper. Palate: Pound cake, cinnamon, and red pepper flakes greet the palate at first as the rich liquid sizzles past the tip of your tongue. At midpalate, things pick up momentum with caramel, tamarind, and grilled mango skin. It’s an intriguing melange that works well, and before the transition to the finish begins, you pick up some of the ripe fruits from the nose with apricots and apples, accented by a touch of star anise.

Finish: There’s a nice, substantial flourish of flavor on the lingering finish, with vanilla and black pepper blending with sugar cookies for a balanced and sweet send-off. Bottom Line: What do I get for my Birthday (Bourbon)? Plenty of juicy fruit notes accompany restrained baking spices and some well-placed leather, which indicates this is a bourbon with substantial maturity. For its 24th Birthday Bourbon, Old Forester delivered an expression that proves the brand has fully come of age by upping the proof and unleashing a more comprehensive range of flavors than we’ve seen in previous years. In short, this bourbon will make Old Forester fans’ wishes come true as it easily outpaces the ho-hum releases of the past few years. 26. Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 (375ml) The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon is a distillery exclusive that showcases unfinished Angel’s Envy whiskey for the first time ever. Even more remarkable is the fact that through careful aging and blending, this bourbon meets all of the Bottled In Bond requirements without requiring water for proof, making it a barrel-proof Bottled In Bond bourbon, one of if not the first on the market. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries, leather, and molasses rise out of the glass at first in a tightly fused ball that bounces from nostril to nostril with brown sugar and wheat bread joining as well. There’s also a distinct oak undertone to go with some milk chocolate, cardboard, and stewed rhubarb, making for an extremely expressive and impressive nose. Palate: Brown sugar, allspice, raspberry jam, and leather are the most immediately recognizable flavors on the palate, but what’s most impressive is that even as you’re teasing those notes apart, you get a glimpse of a much larger whole. This is an extremely multi-layered pour, packed with flavors you’ll need extended consideration to get halfway through appreciating.

Finish: The finish sees hazelnuts, raspberry jam, and allspice taking turns at the wheel as it gently pulses over your tongue, hanging on for dear life before leaving your palate after a lengthy period. Bottom Line: This bourbon is vital to try because it checks several atypical boxes you can’t get elsewhere. The first Angel’s Envy expression that isn’t finished? Check. The first cask-strength bottled-in-bond bourbon? Check again. But Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon isn’t simply an awesome oddity; it’s straight-up awesome. 25. Fortuna Bourbon ABV: 51%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Fortuna Bourbon is the flagship expression from Rare Character’s Fortuna brand, and it’s really the buzzworthy bourbon company’s only evergreen product, meaning it can be found on shelves year round. This expression, which is always at least six years old, comprises batches of 6 to 12 barrels that were stored on ricks low in the rickhouse. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brown sugar, pie crust, dried glue, and rich leather notes inform the nosing notes at first, with custard and an expression of grapefruit peel to be found as well. Those disparate notes are further entwined with a bit of breadiness and the aroma of old books, giving it a slightly dusty quality to go with fresh hazelnuts and gentle caramel tones. Palate: Fortuna Bourbon is bursting with butterscotch, candied lemon peel, and spiced Brazil nuts rolled in brown sugar with a chewy viscosity. It’s just so damn chewy, and the slightly dusty note from the nose translates to the palate. It’s like a butterscotch lemon bar, which I’m not sure exists but surely should; plus, plenty of oak and brown sugar will darken those lighter notes and make it stick to your cheeks. Finish: The finish isn’t remarkably long, but the flavor of spiced Brazil nuts, leather, and lemon zest punctuates each sip as it asserts itself with a final crescendo of black pepper. Bottom Line: This is an incomprehensibly overlooked bourbon through no fault of its own. Rare Character’s flashier offerings may be stealing the show if you scroll through whiskey social media feeds, but this delicious self-assured bourbon delivers a high-quality sipping experience that isn’t to be missed this Bourbon Heritage Month, or any other month for that matter. 24. Augusta Distillery Old Route 8 Bourbon ABV: 61.9%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a ton of delicious aromas in the air, with caramel chews, coffee beans, vanilla ice cream, and a touch of leather to be found on the nose.

Palate: A touch of bubblegum appears but disappears in a flash, leaving behind a beautiful caramel note with some oak buttressing it and a touch of dark chocolate in the center. The heat is held in check pretty well despite being evident as it dances in the middle of your tongue and clings to the roof of your mouth. Finish: The lengthy finish is where the proof has its revenge as it gently dries out your palate and sends white pepper, caramel, fresh pine, and barrel char swirling over your tongue and up the roof of your mouth. Bottom Line: To cut to the chase, Augusta Distillery is sourcing some fantastic bourbon. With age-stated releases ranging from eight years old all the way up to seventeen, they’ve got a little something for everyone — including a brand new rye whiskey hitting the market. NDP’s are a dime-a-dozen but the ones who are excelling at it, like Augusta Distillery, are worth their weight in liquid gold. 23. New Riff 8-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $68 The Whiskey: New Riff, out of Northern Kentucky, is a highly regarded craft distillery that’s increasingly adding age-stated products to their lineup. This new 8-year expression features a mashbill of 65% Corn, 30% Rye, and 5% Malted Barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apple cider with mint sprigs punctuates the air around this glass and leaves just enough room for well-oiled leather to make an impression, too. It comes across as a lower proof when nosing it blindly, but only because the ethanol presence is light — the flavors it carries are rich. Palate: Immediately, you’re struck by how well-structured this bourbon is. The mouthfeel is even-keeled and the flavors in each sip are surprisingly well-behaved. Chocolate-dipped raspberries, notes of flan, and slightly overcooked caramel corn each take their turn to dance across the palate, never disturbing one another.

Finish: The finish is where that caramel corn note and a bit of honeyed oak close the ceremony. The finish is medium in length but high in pleasantness.

Bottom Line: When New Riff first burst onto the scene with excellent 4-year-old whiskey the industry rejoiced…and then they seemingly stalled out, with 4-year whiskey becoming their default for a spell. It turns out that they were merely biding their time to release some truly solid bourbon with a higher age statement. If this 8-year bourbon is any indication, their well-aged stock will recapture any fans they may have lost along the way. 22. Blackwood Toasted Bourbon Signature Barrel Strength Edition ABV: 59%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Blackwood Distilling Co. is blending and bottling some truly interesting bourbon in Kentucky, produced from small batches that are granted some extended maturation in toasted finishing casks. Their single-barrel releases have been scant due to their rising popularity, but this small-batch version is slightly easier to find and just as tasty. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of pancakes slathered in maple syrup, the way they should be, drifts out of the glass immediately. Black pepper, wood sugars, and caramel emerge soon after before a substantial savory note grabs hold of your nose and won’t let go. After examination, it’s the aroma of bacon fat and cinnamon bark that makes this one enticing breakfast bourbon. Palate: There’s a bright citrus note that streaks across the palate at first before darker flavors of toffee, toasted almonds, honey, and black tea set in. This is a densely packed bourbon with a ton of flavor to offer on repeat sips, including vanilla pods, damp earth, and cinnamon-dusted pancakes. Finish: The moderate finish on this mouth-watering bourbon is flush with dense oak tones, flan, and lemon zest. Bottom Line: Toasted bourbons have been slowly increasing in popularity over the years, but they haven’t quite hit the mainstream fervor that finishes like Amburana and Sherry have achieved. No matter. The oversight of the masses is your advantage, and with this delicious bottle on your home bar, you’ll be grinning from ear to ear, having secured a head start on the next uber-popular bourbon brand. 21. Bhakta Armagnac Cask Finish Bourbon

ABV: 52.7%

Average Price: $149 The Whiskey: Bhakta’s 99% corn bourbon, aged for 9 years, underwent a 125-day cask-finishing process in the belly of French Oak barrels, which previously held Bhakta’s award-winning 1973 Armagnac vintage. Tasting Notes: Nose: Brownies and watermelon…do my nostrils deceive me? A fresh inhalation introduces cinnamon and white pepper, while the intriguing watermelon note asserts itself more forcefully on the second pass, along with milk chocolate. Palate: Chocolate-covered cantaloupe, black pepper, and dates splash over the tongue, seizing its edges as this viscous pour displays some sturdy staying power. There are waves of vanilla, maraschino cherry, and Vermont maple syrup waiting in the wings and undulating under the surface as well. Finish: This whiskey packs a lengthy finish that gently ripples from the middle of the tongue out to the periphery like a rung bell. The aftershock of a flavor bomb detonated without a hitch. Bottom Line: This top ten list is full of incredible whiskey, and the fact that Bhakta 2014 Armangac Finish Bourbon landed at this spot indicates that. This delightfully complex whiskey seamlessly introduces intriguing layers of flavor and coats your tongue without ever becoming muddled or mystifying. A whiskey that dares to be different and yet is instantly recognizable as a liquid indulgence — it’s hard to ask for more than that. 20. Little Book The Infinite: Edition 1 ABV: 59.05%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Little Book The Infinite, the new, elegantly packaged product line from Jim Beam Master Distiller Freddie Noe, is intended to be an ongoing release blended solar style. That is to say, each new edition will feature the remnants of previous expressions, always with some new liquid added to the mix, for a chimeric annual offering that will both pay homage to the past and reimagine the future. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Little Book The Infinite begins very jammy, with nondescript red berries and leather leading the charge while barrel tones of oak and char tamper down the sweetness a bit. After a few swirls, it’s the rich vanilla tones that serve to brighten things up and make the most lasting impression.

Palate: Vanilla ice cream, leather, and bright cherries pool in the middle of the palate, giving this bourbon a well-aged flavor profile. The texture is lively, almost effervescent, as the liquid dances around on your mouth and showcases a lot of grip as it reaches the edges of your tongue, where the baking spice flavors are ratcheted up a notch. Finish: There’s a ton of great spice on the back end of each sip, from black pepper to a touch of cayenne and clove. The finish is lengthy and aided by the sizzle of those spices as well as a nice punctuation from the proof. Bottom Line: Jim Beam has been putting out no shortage of new, premium products lately, thanks to the tireless tinkering of their newest Master Distiller, Freddie Noe. The results of those experiments have almost unanimously been solid, but with regard to their brand-new Booker’s The Reserves and this Little Book The Infinite expression, the bourbon has hit a mind-blowing level. 19. Hillrock Solera Aged Bottled in Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: The powerful aroma of roses, cherries, clove, and vanilla rises to meet your nose at first, and ginger snaps with cucumber and watermelon rind notes begin to emerge over time. Palate: On the palate, this bourbon begins a bit grain-forward before some lush caramel, cucumber, and watermelon rind flavors combine with rosewater to wash away the grain notes. The liquid itself is spry and bounces around on your palate with purpose, finding unoccupied pockets to deposit those delightful, summery flavors. Finish: The finish is full of black pepper, potting soil, and watermelon rind with a touch of caramel and white pepper rounding it all out. Bottom Line: This is a surprisingly vibrant and summery bourbon. The fresh melon and cucumber notes brighten the overall experience, leaving you smiling between sips and nodding your head in agreement with a question you never knew you asked. 18. Garrison Bros. Cowboy Bourbon 2024

ABV: 70.1%

Average Price: $280 The Whiskey: Garrison Brothers has been cranking out the best craft bourbon in Texas for a long time, and as one of the OGs, it’s only right that they have a premium cask-strength expression. That expression is Cowboy Bourbon, which is made with Food Grade #1 white corn and aged for six long years under the Texas sun. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a blend of pink eraser, cotton candy, and bubblegum at first on the nose, which is almost a smokescreen for the deep oak richness, black tea, smoked caramel and grilled red apple notes, which are the real stars of the show. Palate: Incredible dark chocolate tones wash over your palate with some bacon fat, candied walnuts, clove, and vanilla flavors swoop in. The liquid is remarkably dense and heavy on the palate, but the heat is simultaneously assertive and coy, pushing down on your tongue and seeping out at its edges, but it doesn’t dry you out or scorch your mouth. Finish: The lengthy finish introduces a bit of peanut brittle and hazelnut spread to go with the candied walnuts and dark chocolate, which make the most significant impression on each sip. Of course, there’s some rich oak, but those more interesting and well-developed notes relegate it to the background on the finish. Bottom Line: Cowboy Bourbon by Garrison Brothers is probably the best, the boldest, and, by those measures, the most quintessential Texas whiskey around. That’s no slight to other distilleries who are also making excellent expressions in the Lone Star State, but when folks talk about the high heat and brash flavor profile that Texas bourbons are known for, this is the category’s exemplar. 17. Binder’s Stash Bourbon “Make It Make Sense” ABV: 65%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Binder’s Stash is a premium non-distilling producer bottling top-shelf whiskey from Indiana and Kentucky. The brand’s fervent digital presence has been documented here before, with this particular single-barrel, “Make It Make Sense,” being one of the budding brand’s newer releases. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black cherry, grapefruit, and allspice aromas are the opening act. Next up, palo santo, chocolate wafer cookies, and maple candy that hangs in the air in the background.

Palate: This bourbon begins chocolatey as hell and heavy on the palate, making it taste like whiskey more than twice its age with cherries and rich oak with leather and vanilla pods. It’s drying at the edge of the tongue with a sort of grainy texture that’s intriguing and, again, gives it the impression of much older whiskey. Finish: The finish has bubblegum and cinnamon, and it’s medium to long with some more vanilla coming in, giving it a sweet send-off that makes you want more immediately. Bottom Line: This is a remarkable and remarkably well-named whiskey. Credit to Binder’s Stash for pulling it at five years old and resisting the urge to entice consumers with a higher age statement. This offering proves there’s no telling when a bourbon is ready, but it will tell you itself, and it can knock you sideways when it hits that sweet spot. 16. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Wheated Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 60.5%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series emphasizes the import of grain varietals in whiskey and the brand’s commitment to family and quality. With this inaugural fleet of releases, they partnered with two family-owned companies and sought the ideal non-GMO corn varietals for bourbon production. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon and blackberry jam is so inviting on the nose that it feels almost foolhardy to move beyond them — it smells so immediately enticing. Pushing past that initial rush of aromas, one finds sweet oak, mocha, some slight salinity, and a faint petrichor note, making for an intriguing mix of scents. Palate: On the palate, this bourbon is immediately dense, which pairs well with the jammy flavor profile as the blackberries from the nose morph into sugar-sweetened raspberries, a bit of airy custard, and freshly ground cinnamon. At midpalate is where you’ll find an explosion of oak and black pepper, which give this whiskey the impression of being aged for about 9 years before the flavor of hazelnuts and chocolate truffle dust mark the transition to the finish.

Finish: On the finish, there’s a touch of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs that pairs well with the persistent raspberry jam notes. It’s medium-to-long in length, and that extended journey helps elevate one’s appreciation of the density of the liquid and the depth of each flavor note. Bottom Line: When I first had the pleasure of trying this bourbon alongside Heaven Hill’s bigwigs while being serenaded by a live band in one of the distillery’s Cox’s Creek rickhouses, I was of two minds: one, surely this is excellent bourbon, and two, surely the setting elevated the experience. Now, with an opportunity to revisit the liquid in a sterile environment, I’m positive the former is true, but I have doubts about the latter. Indeed, in any setting, Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass Wheated Bourbon is superlative and will likely find a home on a number of “Best of 2024” lists. 15. Wild Turkey 8-Year 101 70th Anniversary Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this one has all the hallmarks of classic Wild Turkey 101 bourbon, which you’re probably familiar with already, but it brings a level of richness and a slightly darker bouquet of aromas into the fold. Vanilla, torched orange wheel, honey, and cinnamon all have their say, but there’s a simmering brown sugar note that combines with the underlying oak, which will keep you exploring the edges of your glass at length. Palate: Once on the palate, the liquid delivers on the promise of its nose with all of those classic Wild Turkey notes standing tall and coming across as distinct from one another despite combining to create a sum better than its parts. Buttercream, savory dates, and honey-sweetened black tea add further richness and nuance to this beautiful blend that you’ll want to pick apart at length. Finish: The finish on Wild Turkey 8-Year 101 70th Anniversary Bourbon continues the overarching theme of everyday decadence with a rich, sweet ending that comes complete with gentle nutmeg and black pepper spice, which runs a ring around your tongue, corralling the sweeter notes in the middle for extended enjoyment. Bottom Line: For 70 years, Jimmy Russell has been a staid force for good in the bourbon world, and despite a few surprises along the way, what can best be said about the legend’s career is that he delivered consistent, predictably high-quality bourbon whenever he was tasked with doing so. Does it really come as any surprise that the best anniversary gift he could give us is more of the same? 14. Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2024 ABV:

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Palate: Finish: Bottom Line: 13. Baker’s 13-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey roasted peanuts, cayenne pepper, and orange rind with some nougat underneath make up the nosing notes, which are fairly rich but harmoniously blended together for a sum greater than its parts.

Palate: It starts off a bit hot, but it quickly cools, allowing the flavors of nougat, golden raisins, allspice, and almonds to shine. Brown sugar and orange rind come rushing in soon after to pick up the slack. The balance of flavors is a delight, and the sweet notes’ restraint allows them all to blend together well. Finish: The finish has a lot of cayenne, black pepper, and clove. It’s where both the spice and the ethanol are most evident which is a departure from the mellow sweetness found earlier in each sip. Bottom Line: For their second edition of Baker’s 13-Year Bourbon, Jim Beam has succeeded in delivering a totally well-rounded expression that represents both their distillery’s stellar output and elevates the Baker’s brand to new heights. If you can find it, this one is a must-try for Bourbon Heritage Month. 12. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon (Beverage King Single Barrel) ABV: 55%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the quintessential bourbons on the market today. The brand was first launched in 2013 on the heels of Wild Turkey’s success with Russell’s Reserve Small Batch. Non-chill filtered and always proofed to 55% ABV, this release features both a general release and private barrel selections. This particular private barrel selection comes from Warehouse K on the Tyrone Campus, was aged for nine years, and was selected by a group that included Beverage King owner Harsha Bethi, Andrew Jerdonek, Kojin Tashiro, and Frank Dobbins III. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with a rich interplay of thick cherry syrup and vanilla ice cream with honey, white pepper, clove, and oak aromas, and it noses as one of the best damn desserts Lawrenceburg, KY, can offer. Palate: Cola nut, Luxardo cherries, and French vanilla hit the palate first before this rich bourbon invites white pepper and some faint barrel char notes to join them. As the liquid travels to the back of your palate, it begins bringing peanut brittle, black pepper, oak, and a faint green apple flavor to the fore. Finish: The medium-length finish has cooked red apple and cinnamon, with restrained barrel char having the final say. Bottom Line: Look, Russell’s Reserve Single Barrels are almost universally awesome, but Beverage King in Connecticut certainly has some of the better store pick selections around. Visit your local liquor store and inquire about this offering in general, or go the extra mile and seek out selections from folks whose palate you trust. Either way, you’re sure to hit on a winner. 11. Woodinville Straight Bourbon Aged 8 Years

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Woodinville Whiskey Co., out of Woodinville, Washington, has been a strong pillar of the American craft distilling scene for 15 years now. After getting help in their early days from the late whiskey legend Dave Pickerell, they began winning awards left and right — including for this very whiskey. What began with a 24-month stave seasoning process that they inaugurated in partnership with Independent Stave Company, turned into an additional 8.5 years of aging once they finally put liquid in the barrel to produce this bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The intense aroma of toasted coconut, milk chocolate, pot still funk, and chestnuts comes bubbling out of the glass with this whiskey, which is creamy just on the nose alone. Palate: Wow! An explosion of roasted almonds, milk chocolate syrup, gooey caramel, cayenne, and oak flavors tumble over your tongue and find the crevices between your teeth on the first sip. This is fun stuff. It has a far richer mouthfeel and smoother edges than the 90-proof standard, which is a credit both to the Woodinville team’s barrel curation and the additional time this bourbon spent maturing in Washington State. It has a great, oily texture and a depth of flavor that left me knocked sideways. Finish: The finish is medium-length with some dense oak, a touch of leather, mocha, and chocolate-covered almonds. Bottom Line: If this is what we can expect from Woodinville’s future age-stated, limited-editions bourbon release, then I can’t wait to see what they’ve got in store for the ten, or even the nine-year mark. On the other hand, you shouldn’t be waiting because if you don’t already have a bottle of this, you should find one as soon as you can. 10. Preservation Distillery Straight Outta Bardstown 9-Year Bourbon ABV: 65.05%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Coffee cake, black cherry, and leather aromas fuse to create a potent initial impression on the nose. There’s some vanilla cream, clove, and black pepper as well, which makes for a really delightful melange.

Palate: The first sip is like a peanut butter and honey sandwich on wheat bread, with a few cracks of fresh black pepper making an appearance and some overripe banana peel rounding it out. Despite the proof, the mouthfeel is fluid and supple, allowing it to glide over your tongue and encouraging enthusiastic chewing of the bourbon. Finish: The lengthy finish is where some of the coffee beans from the aroma notes finally peek through, with lavender honey and barrel char closing things out. Bottom Line: Preservation Distillery’s Very Olde St. Nick lineup always features sourced whiskey of undisclosed origin, though the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery has, at times, been one of its sources. To be clear, this particular offering is from an undisclosed Kentucky distillery, but don’t waste your time trying to pin down the source. You’ll have a much better time trying to pin down these decadent flavors and savoring what’s in the glass. Regardless of where it comes from, Preservation is producing some incredible bourbon. 9. Premier Drams Bourbon “Bourbon Lore” ABV: 49.9%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. This single barrel was selected by Mason Walker and Emerson K. Shotwell from the Bourbon Lore team with input from Seth Weinberg and Frank Dobbins III (me). Tasting Notes: Nose: Strawberry saltwater taffy escapes the grasp of the glass to greet the nose at first before evolving into a cherry Luden’s note and partnering up with truffle honey, white pepper, and peanut brittle for a mellow and intriguing medley. Palate: On the palate, it’s a delight to discover that the Luden’s cherry note has evolved into a full-blown Rainier cherry, carrying white pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and honey in tow. The flavors here are markedly rich, defying its moderate proof and delivering a depth and richness that will have you sucking your molars, frantically trying to prevent even a single drop from slipping through the cracks.

Finish: Vanilla pods, salted butter, fatty Brazil nuts, and white pepper prevail on the finish with a dollop of honey and Rainier cherries, adding a sweet closing kiss as it succinctly slides off your palate. Bottom Line: By delivering cask-strength bourbon at such a moderate proof point, Premier Drams is quietly revolutionizing the modern bourbon landscape. In the fashion of any groundbreaking innovator, I’m not entirely sure the public is ready for it yet, but that’s what makes discovering excellent single-barrel offerings like this so awesome. Not only is it flat-out delicious, but it also feels like you’re peeking around the corner and getting a taste of the future of bourbon. 8. Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $890 The Whiskey: As the youngest expression in the legendary Pappy Van Winkle lineup of wheated bourbons, Old Rip Van Winkle represents the premium range’s entry-level offering. While snobs will quickly note that Old Rip doesn’t say “Pappy” anywhere on the label, and as such, it’s often excluded from being called a “Pappy,” that doesn’t change the fact that it comes from the same stock of barrels that go into the older 15, 20, and 23-year-old expressions. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes for Old Rip Van Winkle are full of bright red cherries, honey, mature oak, pecans, and vanilla ice cream. It has a medley of rich aromas that deviates very little from that core profile, though there’s a bit of sage in the mix as well. Palate: The triple threat of intense honey, vanilla bean ice cream, and rich red cherries socks you in the palate at first, with a bit of mature oak and rich leather sweeping over your tongue soon after that. This oily, medium-bodied whiskey sticks to the back of your teeth and brings chocolate truffle dust, some faint clove, and caramel streaking over your tongue. Finish: The lengthy finish extends the richness of the palate with decadent chocolate cherries joining caramel as the closing impression. Bottom Line: Balance is the name of the game here. While all of the flavor notes are impressively lush, with each of them genuinely being given a platform to shine, the fact that they work so well in harmony is Old Rip Van Winkle’s most impressive quality. This whiskey checks every box, and though it may be exceedingly difficult to find at a reasonable dollar amount, it’s impossible to argue that it isn’t worth the cost of admission as one of the finest 10-year bourbons around. At the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, that is. 7. Parker’s Heritage 14-Year Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey Finished In Reconstructed Heavy Toast Cognac Barrels

ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $170 The Whiskey: Now on its 18th Edition, Heaven Hill’s celebrated Parker’s Heritage Series has been experimenting with various whiskey styles and cask finishes since its inception in 2007. This year’s entry is a 14-year Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey (65% malt, 35% corn) finished in reconstructed heavy toast Cognac barrels. After maturing for 14 years in the upper floors of Rickhouses O and Q, barrels that previously held Cognac were reconstructed to include a handful of new heavy toast staves. The secondary maturation period lasted almost four months before this whiskey was proofed down to 107 and bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: The cognac is immediately evident on the nose as a nutty, brandied cherry note comes through, with Brazil nuts covered in dark chocolate, parsley, herbal tea, and a savory duck fat note following closely behind. Accenting aromas of dense oak, faint mocha, and sticky toffee help to bolster the entire affair, undergirding the more outright cognac-inflected notes. Palate: Brazil nuts, dark chocolate, and caramel hit the palate right away before almond butter, molasses, and date syrup flavors blossom. The texture is slightly gritty, like a honeycomb, and the cognac-driven notes bully the bourbon a bit, a slight nit to pick, but the flavors themselves are all fully formed and distinct, making them a pleasure to pick apart and appreciate. Finish: The finish has allspice, cayenne, and dark chocolate in spades with some leather and barrel char, closing things out after a considerable time and leaving hazelnut spread as the singular final note. Bottom Line: The flavors in this whiskey are WILD, and there is so much to unpack that it’s worth sitting with this glass for an hour or so to sort through them all. That said, after extended consideration, it isn’t the most balanced juice, and the gritty texture is a tad distracting — giving it away as something other than bourbon. But with those critical concerns accounted for, this is unmistakably excellent stuff that stands in line with other awesome Parker’s Heritage releases in recent years. As the lone bottle on this list that isn’t a bourbon, this one is still a must-try for Bourbon Heritage Month as a reflection on how the palate of the modern bourbon drinker has expanded to include this remarkable adjacent style, Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey. 6. Michter’s Toasted Bourbon 2024

ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Michter’s has been releasing a fun, new toasted whiskey annually for ten years now, and in 2024, they decided to return to where it all started. To create this release, Michter’s takes their award-winning bourbon recipe and subjects it to secondary maturation in an 18-month air-dried wood stave barrel that’s toasted but not charred. Tasting Notes: Nose: Marshmallow, brown sugar, and cinnamon toast aromas come wafting out of the glass at first. There’s some chocolate ganache and Cafe au lait with the faintest hint of mint in the mix as well. Initially, the marshmallow takes a strong lead, but in time, the aromas balance out and present themselves with magnificent balance. Palate: It’s slightly smoky initially, with cinnamon, smoked caramel, marshmallow tones, and toasted oak splashing across the palate. Then, a faintly savory undertone helps to push the whiskey’s honey sweetness to the fore. The texture is rich and almost syrupy, which is a true credit to Michter’s filtration process because I’m in awe that they can wring so much viciousness out at such a modest ABV. Finish: The medium-length finish has a gentle kiss of ripe orange, and an elusive touch of bananas fosters flavor that cedes to the faint barrel char and toasted oak tones. Bottom Line: Michter’s wasn’t the first to the toasted oak party, but they still end up hosting it every year. This year’s Michter’s Toasted Bourbon delivers exactly what you’re looking for in a toasted barrel whiskey, but it pushes your palate into unfamiliar territory courtesy of a delightful balance that sees cinnamon, maple candy, and caramelized banana notes join the expansive palette this whiskey has to paint with. 5. Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaboration Series Silver Oak ABV: 54%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Silver Oak has been creating elegant wines in California’s Napa Valley for over fifty years, making them the perfect collaborative partner for Bardstown Bourbon Company, founded in 2014, which envisions itself as the bourbon world’s answer to the posh wine region. For this creative marriage, the brands worked together to blend bourbon between the ages of nine and fourteen from various sources before maturing them in Silver Oak wine barrels for 17 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The warm aroma of freshly baked fruitcake, vanilla frosting, burnt sugar, nutmeg, and salted caramel fills the air above the glass once you pour this multi-layered bourbon. The aroma notes are rich, bordering on decadent, and they’re each distinct enough to appreciate on their own without becoming muddled and obfuscating any of the others.

Palate: The flavor of Brazil nuts, vanilla frosting, rich stewed plum, and brandied cherries greet the palate for an almost syrupy first impression. This whiskey is so meaty and has a richness that extends beneath the surface without listlessly sitting there. Cola nut and chocolate truffle flavors take root at midpalate, and the cherries come back in force as the bourbon transitions to the finish. Finish: Clove, oak, and jammy red berries sit on the back end of each sip, where the Silver Oak cabernet wine continues its influence but deftly blends with the base bourbon for a medium-length conclusion. Bottom Line: This is a full-throated pour with remarkable balance and mind-bending richness that achieves its ends subtly yet effectively, which is indicative of Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s growing adroitness in the field of finishing. In short, this is an artful execution of secondary maturation in American whiskey — something BBC has a burgeoning reputation for achieving in atypical ways. 4. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 ABV: 67.35%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s new Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 expression is intended to showcase their famed Coy Hill location again but with a refined look, specifically at Barrelhouse 8. Utilizing Jack Daniel’s traditional mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, the barrels for this release were aged at some of Jack Daniel’s highest elevations. Still, in contrast to previous releases, which featured barrels plucked from the very peak of those warehouses, this release was drawn from barrels that sat on the middle floors (primarily the 6th). Tasting Notes: Nose: This is one complex nose, so stick with me here. Cherry leather, clove, cola nut, and wet leaves make the initial impression on the nose, which draws you in to explore under the hood. From there, you pick up notes like rickhouse funk in the best way possible, dark chocolate, and gooey caramel. We aren’t done yet. White pepper, Mesquite spiciness, and molasses kick in once some of the top notes blow away, and despite its proof, this whiskey isn’t very hot on the nose. Lastly, there’s a big, dense oak backbone to cap off all that complexity with brown sugar, vanilla, and blueberries. Unpack that. Palate: Yup, the palate lives up to all that promise. Unlike some previous Coy Hill single-barrel releases, which can go big on the boldness at the expense of nuance and depth of flavor, this year’s expression delivers a robust tasting experience commensurate with its proof point. The most prominent flavors to prevail on the palate are, well…how much time do you have? Because they’re all there, but sticky toffee, cayenne powder, cinnamon bark, and blueberry parfait are some of the standouts.

Finish: There’s a blast of chocolate ganache and leather on the finish, along with some nutmeg and molasses. It’s predictably lengthy as all hell, and it ends with smoked caramel. Bottom Line: Jack Daniel’s latest Coy Hill release is a mellower take on some of the boldest and brashest whiskeys on the market, and that’s a great thing because this one is still jam-packed with flavor. By remaining true to the DNA of previous releases, maintaining their remarkable depth of richness, with greater approachability and considerable nuance among its well-developed flavors, this is arguably the best Coy Hill release to date. 3. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2024 ABV: 54.1%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Four Roses’ highly anticipated Limited Edition Small Batch for 2024 has finally been announced, and we were able to get a first taste of it. For this year’s release, Master Distiller Brent Elliott opted to blend three of Four Roses’ ten bourbon recipes with a 12-year-old OBSV, 15-year-old OESK, 16-year-old OESF, and more OBSV, this time at 20 years old, to create the final product. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is initially floral with ripe apples, butterscotch, and butter pecan ice cream. Faint bits of dark chocolate, star anise, and tobacco leaf help to round out the beautiful bouquet of aromas. Palate: The butterscotch and apple note really pops on the palate off the bat. The whiskey is well-rounded with a mellow black pepper baking spice tone to go with a more pronounced helping of cinnamon bark, pecans, and brown sugar. The range of flavors reminds me a lot of fried apple pie with a splash of citrus zest. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied and enhances the depth of the flavors without becoming an attraction unto itself. Finish: The finish has a mature oak backbone with the additional flavor of caramel chews and Fuji apple skin. It’s medium-length, but that brevity really works, urging your focus on the next sip rather than your last. Bottom Line: Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch is annually considered one of the stars of the fall-release schedule and its consistently high quality is indicative of why. While last year’s release soared to incredible heights, this year’s expression seems equally eager to touch the sky, claiming the number 4 spot on our list. 2. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $250 Russell’s Reserve 15 is Wild Turkey’s latest age-stated release, and boy, has it been met with enthusiasm. The brand’s digital launch caused its website to crash both days it made the expression available online. This expression is non-chill filtered, and given their track record, one can safely assume there’s bourbon even older than 15 years in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Syrupy fig, mature oak tones, and rich leather fill the room once you pour this whiskey, and they’re joined by medicinal cherry notes and milk chocolate. There’s no mistaking the fact that this is a bourbon of a certain age. With further investigation, your nose will bump up against clove and cinnamon as the aroma of vanilla pod takes root. Finally, a faintly floral note reminiscent of rosewater can be found.

Palate: Black cherries covered in chocolate truffle dust hit the palate at first; this is distinctly different than, say, cherry cordials as there’s a ripeness to the fruit and an almost chalky textural component to the chocolate. On the second sip, observe nougat, caramel, vanilla, and rich oak. While the nose gave the impression that this would be over-oaked, the palate greatly alleviates those concerns as each of the hallmarks of hyper-aging has its say without muddling any of the others. Finish: Lengthy, balanced, and delicious, the finish is marked by black cherries, clove, and cacao nibs as it grips your palate for dear life, refusing to dissipate until minutes after the last sip. Bottom Line: Russell’s 15-Year Bourbon is truly a world beater. When it was initially released, expectations for this bottle were sky-high, and our impression of it has remained there throughout the year. Sure, Russell’s Reserve 15-Year is one of the best bourbons available today, but taking the superlatives a step higher, this might go down in the pantheon as one of the best bourbons in the Wild Turkey brand’s entire history. 1. Rare Character Brook Hill Bourbon “Pablo Honey” Single Barrel ABV: 59.82%

Average Price: $975 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the top-of-the-line series from the wildly successful Rare Character brand. By cherry-picking some of the best liquid in its inventory, Rare Character offers these premium bourbons (and ryes) in a single-barrel format, undiluted at cask strength in limited quantities. This particular single barrel was selected by Emerson K. Shotwell and named “Pablo Honey” as a tongue-in-cheek reference to Rare Character co-founder Pablo Moix and doubling as an homage to Radiohead’s debut album. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose entices with marshmallow creme, dark chocolate, and burnt honey, which goes a way toward explaining the name, as well. What’s most impressive about the aromas of this bourbon is how rich and well-defined they are without being obnoxiously bold. In fact, this bourbon takes the opposite track and burrows deep into your olfactory system with subtle ease, making it feel like the aromas are enveloping your senses with even the most modest inhalation. Palate: The palate of this whiskey is immediately remarkable for being velvety, dense, and rich. What I constantly come back to is the flavor of Luxardo cherries on the front palate, which then graduates into a sticky toffee with a whisper of clove on the back of the palate. It’s slick, to be sure, but it also has some grip — hugging the edges of your tongue and imbuing your palate with a light dusting of dark chocolate truffle flavor and vanilla between the beautiful cherry notes which bob up and down like a buoy at sea.