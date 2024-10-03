Finish: The finish on Bernheim Original Barrel Proof Wheat Whiskey is medium-long and reintroduces a fresh layer of cracked black pepper and cedar with a touch of honey and black tea. Bottom Line: Wheat Whiskey is an underexplored category that Heaven Hill has been honing for years now. For this Barrel-Proof version, they display the style in its purest, uncut form, free from chill filtration. The results are well worth your consideration. 9. Garrison Brothers Lady Bird ABV: 57%

Average Price: $210 The Whiskey: For its premium Lady Bird expression, Garrison Bros. Master Distiller Donnis Todd selects barrels that display honey tones and ratchets it up several notches by infusing it with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey for an additional 8-9 months. They then further mature the whiskey in French Cognac XO finishing casks for another three years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Once you pop the top on Lady Bird, a ton of honey hits the nose with red raisins, plum, and oak aromas, making a distinct impression as well. Palate: The oak and honey flavors at the tip of the tongue gently recede and introduce a peanut brittle note that arises unexpectedly and obfuscates a touch of chocolate hiding in the background. As to be expected with honey-infused bourbon, the mouthfeel is syrupy and robust. The flavor of over-steeped mint tea brings a slight astringency around the edges of the palate. Finish: The finish has honey, oak, overripe bananas, and peanut brittle featured prominently in that order, and it lingers for a lengthy amount of time, making it taste like a peanut butter banana sandwich drizzled in honey. I don’t know about you, but count me in for two of those. Bottom Line: Here’s the straight-and-narrow regarding Garrison Bros. Lady Bird expression: it’s a sweet treat that ain’t for everyone. The honey is a bit heavy-handed, and the oak is a bit assertive, but the end result is one that errs on the side of boldness, and that’s a commendable choice that will make whiskey drinkers with a sweet tooth absolutely rejoice. 8. Hogsworth Bourbon Whiskey & Armagnac

ABV: 46.9%

Average Price: $50 per bottle $150 for 3-pack The Whiskey: Hogsworth is an intriguing blend of bourbons & Armagnacs aged between four and forty-two years. The blend features 52% bourbon and 48% Armagnac, and the full breakdown is such: 42% is a four-year and five-month-old bourbon from Tennessee, 22% is an 11-year Armagnac, 21% is a 13-year Armagnac, 10% is a four-year bourbon from Minnesota, and 5% is a 42-year Armagnac distilled in 1982. Tasting Notes: Nose: The Armagnac might only make up 48% of this first-of-it’s-kind blend, but it takes the lead on the aroma notes with the scent of rich port wine coming through while red grapes, cinnamon bark, and spiced walnuts accent the periphery. Palate: The mouthfeel is lean, which is again more in line with Armagnac than well-aged bourbon, but the flavors are truly dense and resplendent with brown sugar, walnuts, well-aged red port wine, and black pepper intimately kissing the palate before dialing up the nutmeg notes as it travels to the back of the palate. Finish: The finish is bold with baking spice as cracked pepper, black tea, and red currants tease the edges of the tongue as a faint touch of tobacco leaf settles at mid-palate. The spice is expressive on the brief finish which makes does throw off the balance a bit. Bottom Line: As a genre-bending foray into the unknown, Hogsworth is a wild ride that assertively showcases the beauty of well-aged Armagnac with the restrained mouthfeel and curt finish that accompanies it. Time will tell if blends like this turn more American whiskey drinkers into Armagnac aficionados, but this initial hog-wild effort from the man behind Bhakta will surely help. 7. All Points West Malt And Grain Pot Still Whiskey ABV: 46%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Drawing inspiration from late 19th-century Irish distillers, All Points West founder Gil Spaier sought to recreate a style of whiskey that was so popular in Ireland that it caused the British government to outlaw the use of corn in pot still whiskies. The mash bill for this old-style whiskey is between 65% and 70% barley, predominantly from County Cork in Ireland, along with some modified German malts, while the rest of the recipe is corn. Tasting Notes: Nose: Pot still funk combined with red raisins, dates, bubblegum, and bacon fat for this robust and instantly impressive whiskey-nosing experience.

Palate: Sorghum, flan, and fatty brisket notes reach the palate on the first pass of this viscous, delicious whiskey. Butterscotch follows on the second sip, and once acclimated, the oily, buttery mouthfeel reveals deeper layers of nutmeg and black pepper. Finish: All Points West’s Malt And Grain Pot Still Whiskey has a fairly brief finish that welcomes a touch of cherry and nougat to go with the meaty undertones and butterscotch top notes. Bottom Line: All Points West’s unctuous, full-bodied whiskey is impressive throughout its product lineup, but the Malt and Grain Pot Still Whiskey stands out as the most unique among them. This is old-school whiskey transported into present-day Newark, NJ, and it’s as unexpected and unexpectedly delicious as you can imagine. 6. Old Line Madeira Cask Finish American Single Malt ABV: 50%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: For its Double Oak Series, Old Line Spirits in Baltimore, Maryland, utilizes finishing casks to elevate its base whiskey and showcase how its flavors can evolve. This 100% malted barley whiskey uses both 2-row malt and deep roast malt, ages it for at least three years before finishing it in Madeira casks for an additional 10 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes are full of several layers of flavor, with pecans, nutmeg, black cherries, and almond extract standing out at first while a touch of clove and cinnamon are buried slightly deeper in the glass. Palate: This is Old Line’s most multilayered pour, and it starts sweetly with black cherry syrup and pecans taking the lead while clove and walnut notes sprout at mid-palate and introduce black pepper with cinnamon before it transitions to the finish.

Finish: The whiskey’s finish has a quickly receding tobacco leaf note that’s replaced by the walnuts and black cherry note from earlier. It’s short to medium in length, but the curt conclusion is a welcome one, allowing you to reflect on the notes found earlier in each sip without them lingering and distracting you from this whiskey’s strong start. Bottom Line: Old Line, out of Baltimore, MD., is producing incredible American Single Malt Whiskey, and their swift embrace of finishing casks is paying dividends with a portfolio that showcases several of them. While their flagship and Navy Strength offerings are the best bottles they’ve got, this Madeira Cask Finish is the most interesting and highlights the brand’s commitment to artfully altering their awesome juice. 5. FEW Spirits Smashing Pumpkins Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Madame Zuzus Midnight Rose Tea ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $56 The Whiskey: For this atypical collaboration, FEW Spirits worked with the Smashing Pumpkins to produce a unique whiskey that’s brought to proof using Billy Corgan’s own Midnight Rose Tea, a high mountain tea from the Anhui province of China that has been naturally scented with rose petals from Madame Zuzu’s, his tea shop in Chicago. This also marks the first major project that FEW’s new Head Distiller and noted tea aficionado, Erin Lee, helmed. Tasting Notes: Nose: It begins really floral, like rosewater, as the tea makes a strong, inviting impression. There are lilacs, brown sugar, tobacco leaf, and oak notes. Vanilla frosting and black pepper as well add to the nuance. Palate: Vanilla frosting and black pepper flavors make an impression, along with rose tea, honey, and barrel char, which are immediate standouts on the palate. The middle of the palate has a bit of menthol, giving this one a nice balance as all of the baking spices and floral, sweet notes mesh well. Finish: The medium-length finish is slightly drying, with black pepper and floral notes asserting themselves before it ends. Bottom Line: This is a really exciting release that stretches the boundaries of what we expect with bourbon and exemplifies what makes FEW Spirits such a strong brand — they’re never afraid to step outside of the box. This unusual fusion of Madame Zuzus Midnight Rose Tea and Few Straight Bourbon is a perfect match. 4. Stranahan’s Mountain Angel 10-Year-Old American Single Malt

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: For its Mountain Angel expression, Stranahan’s takes its award-winning whiskey made from locally sourced barley, ages it for ten years in new American oak barrels, and bottles it a mile high in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. This whiskey is made in limited batches and the bottle we’re reviewing today comes from 2024’s Batch 4. Tasting Notes: Nose: Boiled peanuts and toasted honey notes waft up from the glass before the malted barley asserts itself with a touch of mint candy and lime zest in tow. Palate: Lemon and lime with white sugar sweetness hits the tip of the tongue at first. From there, malt notes and white pepper wash over the palate in a lush, rich wave before vanilla ice cream and nutmeg crop up at midpalate with a few fresh cracks of black pepper. Finish: The finish is full of lemon custard, malted barley, and white pepper as is lingers for quite a while and grips the palate assertively, which leads to indecorous lip-smacking in the best way possible. Bottom Line: In a world where American Single Malt Whiskey producers are somehow still fighting an uphill battle to have their category recognized, one of the OGs is still humming along and releasing one outstanding release after another. Most of the brands in the category don’t have the luxury of being able to release a 10-year age-stated expression, so this relative rarity from Stranahan’s is well worth buying as a no-frills representation of what American Single Malt will look like in the future. 3. Wolves American Single Malt Aged 5 Years ABV: 48%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Wolves Whiskey has been producing some stellar and incredibly unique premium blends over the past few years, but this expression is the brand’s very first crack at creating an evergreen product. Aged for five years in California wine barrels before being finished in Cognac casks, this brand-new American Single Malt debuted earlier this month. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with mocha, deep honey tones, and roasted Brazil nuts. After a few waves of the hand, cinnamon and doughy notes emerge out of the glass, along with dried strawberries.

Palate: This whiskey is immediately supple and expansive on the palate, defying its modest proof to flood your tastebuds with the flavor of Manuka honey, crème brulée, clove, and fresh figs. There are additional layers of nutmeg, cinnamon, and half-baked pastries, complete with a slight doughiness and well-developed sweetness. Finish: The finish is medium-length and just as silky as the liquid itself, causing it to gently recede, leaving a touch of black pepper and clove with cinnamon bark at the end. Bottom Line: Wolves Whiskey’s brand-new American Single Malt is sure to turn heads as the brand’s very first evergreen product showcases an impressive utilization of finishing casks. While the brand has a ton of intriguing higher-end offerings, this new entry-level whiskey is sure to capture a new audience thanks to its more affordable price point and approachable flavor profile. 2. Uncle Nearest 777 Anniversary Blend Premium Tennessee Whiskey – The Lost Chapter (Batch 007) ABV: 60.8%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: For this special Anniversary Blend, created to honor Uncle Nearest’s 7th year in operation, the brand takes 7-year-old Tennessee whiskey that’s been hand-selected and mingled by their Master Blender, Victoria Eady Butler. The ABV for these small batch blends varies, but the one we’ll be considering today from Batch 007 landed on the higher side at 121.7 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rainier cherries, maple candy, and white chocolate. There’s some clove and more faint cinnamon, but the cherries are the strongest aroma. Palate: Incredibly smooth and supple mouthfeel that instantly and gently coats your palate with honey, rainier cherries, and allspice hitting the palate. It’s remarkably even-keeled, and it’s only as it transitions to the finish where baking spices from clove to black pepper start to tingle the tongue Finish: The lengthy finish finds white pepper, sage, and rich, well-rounded honey, gently sending this whiskey on its way. Bottom Line: This is far and away the best whiskey I’ve ever had from Uncle Nearest. The 777 Anniversary Blend has an incredible depth of flavor coupled with an impressive balance that subtly and effectively coats the palate and will leave you craving a backup bottle as soon as you take your first sip. 1. Westward Whiskey Milestone, Edition No. 2