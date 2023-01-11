Is Tom Hanks’ Champagne ‘Cocktail’ Any Good? We Found Out

Yesterday, a clip from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert dropped that got our cocktail senses tingling. In the clip, Tom Hanks introduced Colbert to his new, signature cocktail — The Diet Cokagne (yes, Hanks pronounces it like “cocaine”). The drink is a simple mix of Diet Coke and champagne that Hanks created and wowed his family and friends with one late night at a party. But is it — or can it — be any good, really?

Really???

I had to find out.

Look, adding sweeteners to champagne has been around along as champagne has. Kir Royal adds creme de cassis. The Champagne Cocktail adds a bitters-soaked sugar cube to the bubbly. A French 75 adds lemon and sugar. So adding a little sweet and caffeine-heavy Diet Coke to the mix isn’t that far out of the realm of possibilities. Plus, there’s a long tradition of adding Coke to cheap red wine that spans everywhere from Spanish tapas bars to college dorms in the U.S. It’s believable that this could be a tasty cocktail, is what I’m getting at.

But will it blow me away the way it did Hanks’ family and friends and even Stephen Colbert when he tried it live on the show? Let’s find out by making one.

