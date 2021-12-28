With New Year’s Eve looming heavily over the end of the week, I thought it was time to call out my favorite champagne cocktail. In fact, I’d argue this is the best champagne cocktail, full stop. Yes, there are a lot of them out there, but the French 75 is a complex yet delicious cocktail in its own right, and the bubbly takes things to new heights.

The French 75 has a very long history in New Orleans. The original recipe calls for grenadine, which created a pink concoction that’s also pretty damn tasty. But around the 1920s, the recipe shifted from grenadine to powdered sugar — tying the drink more to a Tom Collins than the original version. By the 1970s, the drink was shifted from the usual Collins glass to a champagne flute and the (in my opinion) the lazy use of simple syrup.

We’re taking this back to the 1920s version but using the 1970s glass. It’s the best of both worlds in my estimation. So, let’s get shaking!