Last week, FYI and Uproxx Studios, in collaboration with will.i.am’s charity, i.am. Angel Foundation, the Annenberg Foundation, and WalkGood LA raised over $250,000 for people affected by the devastating LA Wildfires in a series of livestream telethon-esque events. Dubbed the “LA Check In,” the event saw donations come in from people who live and breathe LA, but the work isn’t done just yet.

The LA Check In is set to continue this Friday, January 31st, live from the FYI Campus, opening the doors to the community to join in on the festivities.

This week’s event will include appearances from will.i.am, DJ Drama, DJ and songwriter Samantha Ronson, DJ HED, and a surprise performance by viral rap sensation Coast Contra, as well as unannounced surprise guests, and an open bar providing premium drinks for everyone in attendance.

Given the talent already in question, you’re going to want to be there, but this is also a unique opportunity to be a part of doing what LA does best — coming together to care for its community.

Space at this event is limited, but you can secure your spot with a donation here. 100% of the proceeds raised by the LA Check In will be directed to LA fire relief efforts, providing immediate financial assistance to affected families in need via organizations on the ground floor, including the LAUSD Foundation, Pasadena Educational Foundation, and Core Foundations.

Come through and come together to support LA. Reserve your ticket here.