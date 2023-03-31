A big part of the reason Tyler The Creator’s last album, Call Me If You Get Lost resonated so powerfully with rap fans a couple of years ago is that it does double duty as both an album and a worthy installment to DJ Drama’s longrunning Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. For much of the past two decades Gangsta Grillzserved as a launching pad and rite of passage for many of rap’s biggest names.

So, of course, when Tyler wanted to get back to rapping as a craftsman, he tapped the curatorial talents of DJ Drama — to great effect, I might add. And their creative chemistry continues on DJ Drama’s own new album, I’m Really Like That, which dropped today. In fact, the album opens with “Legendary,” a nostalgic review of Tyler’s breakout from internet sensation to Billboard fixture and two-time Grammy Award winner.

In addition to Tyler’s spirited intro, I’m Really Like That also features posthumous features from Nipsey Hussle and Trouble, appearances from Drama’s Generation Now artists Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert, and a veritable who’s-who of both grizzled vets (Gucci Mane, Rick Ross) and rising stars (LaRussell, Symba).

Listen to DJ Drama’s “Legendary” featuring Tyler The Creator above.

I’m Really Like That is out now via Generation Now and Atlantic. Get more info here.

