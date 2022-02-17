The Vesper Martini Is The Elevated Martini You Need Right Now

The Vesper Martini (pronounced “ves-pa”) is a literary and later a cinematic classic. The martini variation is all about packing a big punch while carrying some serious flavor notes from the gin, Lillet, and lemon. It’s also one of those recipes we have that are very clearly dictated — there’s no room for interpretation.

Back in 1953, Ian Fleming laid out the recipe very specifically via James Bond in Casino Royale. Bond ordered a dry martini in a “champagne goblet” with “three measures of Gordon’s, one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it’s ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel.” That’s a pretty easy recipe to follow even though it’s, gasp, shaken, and not stirred (brass tacks, vodka martinis are perfectly fine shaken but gin contains oils that separate from the alcohol and that clouds the drink and dulls the gin when shaken instead of stirred).

That aside, this drink still rules. So who cares? Let’s just make one and enjoy it because, again, this is a classic.

