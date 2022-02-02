The Godfather Is A Simple Scotch Cocktail To Power You Through Winter

The Godfather is a 1970s classic that’s due for a comeback. No, I’m not talking about the movie. Though, this cocktail was actually invented to celebrate Francis Ford Coppola’s Italian-American epic.

That history aside (maybe it gets a shoutout in the forthcoming miniseries?), the cocktail is one of the easiest you can make. It’s a very simple mix of lightly peated blended scotch and Amaretto that’s diluted with a little water and poured over some rocks in a lowball glass. Very easy.

But don’t let “easiness” trick you. There’s a real refinement to this drink. The subtly peated blended whisky mixed with the nutty and fruity Amaretto really does become its own thing when stirred with some ice. It’s lush and nourishing and feels just right as winter trudges along.

