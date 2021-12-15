It’s Time You Learned To Make A Dirty Martini, Here’s Our Recipe

There’s something about a dirty gin martini that feels right during the holidays. It’s big, savory, acidic, and very easy to drink. It’s also pretty damn easy to make, assuming you have the right ingredients.

When it comes to any martini, you kind of have to dial in the ratios that fit your vibe. Some folks like a splash of dry vermouth in there. Others will demand that a bottle of vermouth not even cast a shadow over their gin (or vodka) when making their martinis. Neither is wrong and we’re not here to judge your palate.

Dirty martinis are different. In this case, you need the dry vermouth to counter the umami-bomb and light lemon citrus of good olive brine (high-quality olive brine should just be water, salt, and lemon oil/juice). The addition of soft botanicals and the very distant fruit of the dry vermouth adds a balance to the hefty botanicals of the gin and the salt/citrus of the brine.

It’s a little bit of magic in a glass when balanced right — so let’s get into it!